Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan

Nearby countries: ChinaAfghanistanUzbekistanKazakhstanTajikistan
Map of Kyrgyzstan

Summary

ASNs
68
IPs
292,234 (18% pingable)
Router IPs
1,187
Hosting IPs
8,886
Mobile Carriers
3
VPN Providers
Registry
RIPE

ASNs in Kyrgyzstan 68

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS12997OJSC Kyrgyztelecomisp82,944
AS41750Mega-Line Ltd.isp74,752
AS8449"ElCat" Ltd.isp17,152
AS29061Saimanet Telecomunications CJSCisp14,848
AS12764AKNET Ltd.hosting13,312
AS50223Alfa Telecom CJSCisp11,264
AS8511ASIAINFO TEhosting8,192
AS42837Extra Line LLCisp4,864
AS41329"Sky Mobile" LLCisp4,608
AS47782FastNet Ltd.isp4,096
AS39214Kyrgys Russian Slavic University named after First President of Russia B.N. Yeltsineducation4,096
AS25035Transfer Ltdisp4,096
AS47237NUR Telecom LLCisp3,840
AS48271CJSC "TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY "DUN"isp2,560
AS207369Skynet Telecom, LLCisp2,304
AS197119KRENA - Kyrgyz research and education network associationeducation2,048
AS59684Hoster kg, Ltd.hosting1,536
AS61399KG-IX LLCisp1,024
AS61010IPNET OOOisp1,024
AS60515OJSC "Keremet Bank"business1,024

Important Routers in Kyrgyzstan

IP Address City ASN
92.245.102.27BishkekAS41750
92.245.102.12BishkekAS41750
92.245.102.13BishkekAS41750
92.245.102.29BishkekAS41750
212.112.96.11BishkekAS12764
92.62.64.219BishkekAS29061
212.112.96.4BishkekAS12764
212.112.96.16BishkekAS12764
212.42.96.250BishkekAS8449
92.245.102.19BishkekAS41750
185.20.123.46BishkekAS61010
212.42.96.254BishkekAS8449
213.145.129.166Kyzyl-KyyaAS12997
94.143.195.159BishkekAS8449
213.145.131.210Kyzyl-KyyaAS12997
81.88.200.17BishkekAS25035
94.143.195.182BishkekAS8449
212.42.96.244BishkekAS8449
213.145.131.203Kyzyl-KyyaAS12997
92.62.64.233BishkekAS29061
91.205.48.13BishkekAS47782
92.62.64.234BishkekAS29061
217.29.18.185BishkekAS29061
213.145.129.167BishkekAS12997
213.145.129.164BishkekAS12997

Top Cities in Kyrgyzstan

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Bishkek245,58447754103.195.144.0
Tokmok16,05724109.201.183.0
Osh8,688256139.28.29.160
Kyzyl-Kyya7,9112165139.28.29.168
Karakol3,741121193.34.225.106
Belovodskoye3,116137139.28.29.56
Kant2,190327109.71.229.128
Sokuluk1,12724185.161.49.102
Kara-Balta1,08111185.20.120.0
Naryn83423185.138.185.0

Top Hosting IPs in Kyrgyzstan

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
176.126.165.31880icetraveling.com
176.126.165.67572lupibit.kg
176.126.165.66524lifter.asia
176.126.165.32376natacosmetic.info
195.38.165.5356merci.kg
195.38.166.154309knau.kg
176.126.165.71302agents.kg
195.38.164.50297salkyn.kg
212.42.121.53256net-a-prize.com
195.38.168.118237monfort.kg
176.126.165.15211chery.kg
77.235.17.166180vputnap.com
176.126.165.70173licey19.kg
212.42.121.56172miraclesthroughmusic.org
176.126.165.51167fti.org.kg
91.207.28.47151pos.kg
176.126.167.81145btg.kg
176.126.165.13380paints.kg
176.126.165.11471web-alliance.kg
213.109.67.10766pajillerosanonimos.com
213.145.129.2963kazakiskvzo.kg
176.126.165.11358tochka.asia
212.2.227.16657myhost.kg
176.126.165.11756glavturnik.kg
176.126.165.11255tempo.kg

Mobile Carriers in Kyrgyzstan 3

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
MegaCom6,400185.66.252.0
Beeline3,072139.28.30.0
O!2,816185.117.148.0

Top VPN Providers in Kyrgyzstan

No VPNs detected in Kyrgyzstan.

