ASNs in Kyrgyzstan — 68
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS12997
|OJSC Kyrgyztelecom
|isp
|82,944
|AS41750
|Mega-Line Ltd.
|isp
|74,752
|AS8449
|"ElCat" Ltd.
|isp
|17,152
|AS29061
|Saimanet Telecomunications CJSC
|isp
|14,848
|AS12764
|AKNET Ltd.
|hosting
|13,312
|AS50223
|Alfa Telecom CJSC
|isp
|11,264
|AS8511
|ASIAINFO TE
|hosting
|8,192
|AS42837
|Extra Line LLC
|isp
|4,864
|AS41329
|"Sky Mobile" LLC
|isp
|4,608
|AS47782
|FastNet Ltd.
|isp
|4,096
|AS39214
|Kyrgys Russian Slavic University named after First President of Russia B.N. Yeltsin
|education
|4,096
|AS25035
|Transfer Ltd
|isp
|4,096
|AS47237
|NUR Telecom LLC
|isp
|3,840
|AS48271
|CJSC "TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY "DUN"
|isp
|2,560
|AS207369
|Skynet Telecom, LLC
|isp
|2,304
|AS197119
|KRENA - Kyrgyz research and education network association
|education
|2,048
|AS59684
|Hoster kg, Ltd.
|hosting
|1,536
|AS61399
|KG-IX LLC
|isp
|1,024
|AS61010
|IPNET OOO
|isp
|1,024
|AS60515
|OJSC "Keremet Bank"
|business
|1,024