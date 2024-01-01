Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Tajikistan

Tajikistan

Nearby countries: ChinaPakistanAfghanistanUzbekistanKyrgyzstan
Map of Tajikistan

Summary

ASNs
33
IPs
88,804 (7% pingable)
Router IPs
163
Hosting IPs
1,561
Mobile Carriers
5
VPN Providers
Registry
RIPE

ASNs in Tajikistan 33

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS24722LLC Babilon-Tisp19,712
AS34557Tacom LLCisp16,384
AS44027Spitamen Alexander Internet LLC.isp8,192
AS47139CJSC INDIGO TAJIKISTANisp5,632
AS43197Closed Joint Stock Company TT mobileisp5,376
AS8847CJSC "Telecomm Technology"isp5,120
AS48887CJSC INDIGO TAJIKISTANisp4,864
AS51346Opened Joint Stock Company "Tojiktelecom"isp2,304
AS49472Eastera Ltd.isp2,048
AS43030Tajik Academician Research and Educational Network Associationeducation2,048
AS57443Oshno group LLCisp1,024
AS42713INTERCOM LTDisp1,024
AS208592LLC NET SOLUTIONSbusiness1,024
AS204106Babilon Mobileisp1,024
AS49945OJSC Alif Bankbusiness768
AS211203State unitary enterprise "Savings bank of the Republic of Tajikistan "Amonatbonk""isp512
AS199793Bank Eskhata OJSCbusiness512
AS199303CJSC Spitamen Bankbusiness512
AS196854LLC "Isatel" Tajikistanisp512
AS60101Dushanbe City Bank CJSCbusiness256

Important Routers in Tajikistan

IP Address City ASN
91.218.160.6KhujandAS51346
185.105.228.33KhorughAS43197
185.42.97.230DushanbeAS47139
91.218.163.254DushanbeAS51346
193.57.209.241DushanbeAS57443
77.95.0.14DushanbeAS43030
185.42.96.4KhujandAS47139
91.218.163.119KhujandAS51346
77.95.0.6DushanbeAS43030
91.218.163.86KhujandAS51346
89.104.121.138DushanbeAS51346
193.57.209.190DushanbeAS57443
217.8.39.206KhujandAS48887
91.200.216.210KhujandAS44027
109.75.53.66KhujandAS47139
62.122.136.81DushanbeAS49472
185.191.55.130DushanbeAS24722
109.68.232.60DushanbeAS43197
91.218.163.90KhujandAS51346
193.57.210.242DushanbeAS57443
91.218.161.54DushanbeAS51346
91.200.216.130KhujandAS44027
89.104.121.129DushanbeAS51346
91.218.161.26DushanbeAS51346
217.8.39.219KhujandAS48887

Top Cities in Tajikistan

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Dushanbe43,6241269104.28.106.219
Khujand37,8051063109.74.68.0
Kŭlob1,63623109.75.55.141
Bokhtar1,47611185.177.2.148
Tursunzoda1,4470109.75.55.236
Khorugh1,19733109.75.55.112
Murghob51435182.181.241.0
Taboshar2580109.75.62.243
Yovon2580176.113.139.0
Proletar161046.20.196.0

Top Hosting IPs in Tajikistan

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
193.111.11.3286pierrecardin.tj
91.218.160.22250kulob.tj
193.111.11.1175tajncid.tj
79.170.188.7373case.com.tj
62.122.137.15060parem.tj
91.218.160.2628safarhotel.tj
77.95.0.4227omit.tj
77.95.0.4123tour-guides.tj
95.142.80.319counter-strike.tj
62.122.141.20118jaihun.tj
77.95.0.4318dtjt.tj
94.199.18.19812dushanbemaorif.tj
77.244.145.22812sportsnews.tj
193.33.130.1711alif.mobi
77.244.145.25010trustpay.tj
193.33.130.310alifbank.tj
95.142.80.1810mudofia.tj
185.121.3.349tajmmaf.tj
94.199.18.1378myoshhona.tj
77.95.0.388iza.tj
193.111.11.997nmuosir.tj
95.142.80.57iom.tj
79.170.188.837eko.tj
193.111.11.1006ekoprint.tj
37.98.153.171655stavok.net

Mobile Carriers in Tajikistan 5

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Tcell4,352109.75.48.0
MegaFon2,304109.68.234.0
ZET-Mobile2,30485.9.137.0
Babilon-M1,53646.20.197.0
Babilon-T512109.74.73.0

Top VPN Providers in Tajikistan

No VPNs detected in Tajikistan.

