ASNs in Tajikistan — 33
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS24722
|LLC Babilon-T
|isp
|19,712
|AS34557
|Tacom LLC
|isp
|16,384
|AS44027
|Spitamen Alexander Internet LLC.
|isp
|8,192
|AS47139
|CJSC INDIGO TAJIKISTAN
|isp
|5,632
|AS43197
|Closed Joint Stock Company TT mobile
|isp
|5,376
|AS8847
|CJSC "Telecomm Technology"
|isp
|5,120
|AS48887
|CJSC INDIGO TAJIKISTAN
|isp
|4,864
|AS51346
|Opened Joint Stock Company "Tojiktelecom"
|isp
|2,304
|AS49472
|Eastera Ltd.
|isp
|2,048
|AS43030
|Tajik Academician Research and Educational Network Association
|education
|2,048
|AS57443
|Oshno group LLC
|isp
|1,024
|AS42713
|INTERCOM LTD
|isp
|1,024
|AS208592
|LLC NET SOLUTIONS
|business
|1,024
|AS204106
|Babilon Mobile
|isp
|1,024
|AS49945
|OJSC Alif Bank
|business
|768
|AS211203
|State unitary enterprise "Savings bank of the Republic of Tajikistan "Amonatbonk""
|isp
|512
|AS199793
|Bank Eskhata OJSC
|business
|512
|AS199303
|CJSC Spitamen Bank
|business
|512
|AS196854
|LLC "Isatel" Tajikistan
|isp
|512
|AS60101
|Dushanbe City Bank CJSC
|business
|256