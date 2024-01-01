Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan

Nearby countries: IranAfghanistanUzbekistanKazakhstanTajikistan
Map of Turkmenistan

Summary

ASNs
8
IPs
34,407 (13% pingable)
Router IPs
51
Hosting IPs
1,987
Mobile Carriers
1
VPN Providers
Registry
RIPE

ASNs in Turkmenistan 8

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS20661State Company of Electro Communications Turkmentelecomhosting19,968
AS51495Telephone Network of Ashgabat CJSCisp1,024
AS204579Turkmen hemrasi CJSCbusiness1,024
AS59974Altyn Asyr CJSCisp256
AS205471Telephone Network of Ashgabat City CJSChosting256
AS201558The State Bank for Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistanisp256
AS215487Tehno Merkez CJSCinactive0
AS214041Dokunmatik Ekran Teknolojileri Bilisim Insaat Tic. Ltd. Sti.inactive0

Important Routers in Turkmenistan

IP Address City ASN
217.174.235.95AshgabatAS20661
217.174.235.101AshgabatAS20661
217.174.235.97AshgabatAS20661
217.174.235.15AshgabatAS20661
217.174.235.43AshgabatAS20661
95.85.113.100AshgabatAS20661
217.174.235.13AshgabatAS20661
217.174.235.49AshgabatAS20661
217.174.235.47AshgabatAS20661
217.174.235.45AshgabatAS20661
217.174.235.175AshgabatAS20661
217.174.235.44AshgabatAS20661
217.174.235.35AshgabatAS20661
217.174.235.42AshgabatAS20661
217.174.232.53AshgabatAS20661
217.174.235.109AshgabatAS20661
217.174.231.65AshgabatAS20661
217.174.226.246AshgabatAS20661
217.174.235.48AshgabatAS20661
217.174.235.177AshgabatAS20661
217.174.235.46AshgabatAS20661
95.85.108.170AshgabatAS20661
217.174.226.234AshgabatAS20661
217.174.235.126AshgabatAS20661
217.174.235.118AshgabatAS20661

Top Cities in Turkmenistan

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Ashgabat30,137247103.220.0.0
Mary4,118063.250.41.43
Türkmenabat101095.85.104.144
Kerki40095.85.104.80
Änew90160.25.104.122
Gazojak2095.85.107.226

Top Hosting IPs in Turkmenistan

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
217.174.238.7417avtoyollar.gov.tm
217.174.238.2811tmconsulate.gov.tm
216.250.12.3110gold-computers.com
95.85.121.1539ytm.tm
95.85.125.2349nurana-bedew.online
216.250.9.2499hosh-syyahat.com
216.250.10.417berkararada.com
95.85.113.1706millipay.tm
95.85.127.376hasminerals.com
216.250.9.1246altyngummez.com
95.85.126.1696greeshop.su
95.85.121.1476twinlime.com
216.250.12.286turkmenpost.gov.tm
216.250.9.225maslahat.events
95.85.127.1565belet.tm
216.250.10.735caspycreative.com
95.85.126.2065amatly-chozgut.biz
216.250.10.175gujurlynesil.edu.tm
95.85.109.865sezam.com.tm
217.174.238.535lebaptravel.gov.tm
216.250.8.935bilettm.com
119.235.117.53424russian.ru
216.250.9.2094esli.biz
177.93.143.834linkmessenger.me
119.235.120.274infoportal.today

Mobile Carriers in Turkmenistan 1

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
TM-Cell512185.69.185.0

Top VPN Providers in Turkmenistan

No VPNs detected in Turkmenistan.

