ASNs in Turkmenistan — 8
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS20661
|State Company of Electro Communications Turkmentelecom
|hosting
|19,968
|AS51495
|Telephone Network of Ashgabat CJSC
|isp
|1,024
|AS204579
|Turkmen hemrasi CJSC
|business
|1,024
|AS59974
|Altyn Asyr CJSC
|isp
|256
|AS205471
|Telephone Network of Ashgabat City CJSC
|hosting
|256
|AS201558
|The State Bank for Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan
|isp
|256
|AS215487
|Tehno Merkez CJSC
|inactive
|0
|AS214041
|Dokunmatik Ekran Teknolojileri Bilisim Insaat Tic. Ltd. Sti.
|inactive
|0