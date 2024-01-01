|AS5384
|EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY (ETISALAT GROUP) PJSC
|isp
|2,396,928
|AS15802
|Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC
|isp
|1,158,656
|AS216071
|SERVERS TECH FZCO
|hosting
|70,912
|AS199739
|Earthlink Telecommunications Equipment Trading & Services DMCC
|isp
|45,568
|AS56479
|Higher Colleges of Technology
|education
|18,176
|AS8966
|EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY (ETISALAT GROUP) PJSC
|hosting
|16,384
|AS206283
|YAHSAT FRANKFURT
|isp
|15,872
|AS60117
|Host Sailor Ltd
|hosting
|14,592
|AS209043
|IPRoyal Services FZE LLC
|business
|11,008
|AS198381
|Star Satellite Communications Company - PJSC
|isp
|9,216
|AS59692
|IQWeb FZ-LLC
|hosting
|7,424
|AS198247
|Star Satellite Communications Company - PJSC
|isp
|7,168
|AS8529
|Zain Omantel International FZ-LLC
|hosting
|6,656
|AS59605
|Zain Omantel International FZ-LLC
|hosting
|6,400
|AS44703
|Thuraya Telecommunications Private Joint-Stock Company
|hosting
|5,888
|AS208800
|G42 CLOUD TECHNOLOGY L.L.C.
|hosting
|5,888
|AS216154
|CLODO CLOUD SERVICE CO. L.L.C
|hosting
|5,120
|AS57187
|Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC
|hosting
|4,864
|AS204206
|Smart Dubai Government Establishment
|government
|4,352
|AS200851
|Bamboozle Web Services MEA FZ-LLC
|hosting
|4,352