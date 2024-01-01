Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

United Arab Emirates

Nearby countries: IranSaudi ArabiaOmanQatarBahrain
Map of United Arab Emirates

Summary

ASNs
161
IPs
5,661,953 (11% pingable)
Router IPs
661,881
Hosting IPs
87,005
Mobile Carriers
3
VPN Providers
16
Registry
RIPE

ASNs in United Arab Emirates 161

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS5384EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY (ETISALAT GROUP) PJSCisp2,396,928
AS15802Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSCisp1,158,656
AS216071SERVERS TECH FZCOhosting70,912
AS199739Earthlink Telecommunications Equipment Trading & Services DMCCisp45,568
AS56479Higher Colleges of Technologyeducation18,176
AS8966EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY (ETISALAT GROUP) PJSChosting16,384
AS206283YAHSAT FRANKFURTisp15,872
AS60117Host Sailor Ltdhosting14,592
AS209043IPRoyal Services FZE LLCbusiness11,008
AS198381Star Satellite Communications Company - PJSCisp9,216
AS59692IQWeb FZ-LLChosting7,424
AS198247Star Satellite Communications Company - PJSCisp7,168
AS8529Zain Omantel International FZ-LLChosting6,656
AS59605Zain Omantel International FZ-LLChosting6,400
AS44703Thuraya Telecommunications Private Joint-Stock Companyhosting5,888
AS208800G42 CLOUD TECHNOLOGY L.L.C.hosting5,888
AS216154CLODO CLOUD SERVICE CO. L.L.Chosting5,120
AS57187Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSChosting4,864
AS204206Smart Dubai Government Establishmentgovernment4,352
AS200851Bamboozle Web Services MEA FZ-LLChosting4,352

Important Routers in United Arab Emirates

IP Address City ASN
195.229.27.90DubaiAS8966
74.125.50.244Al Fujairah CityAS15169
94.206.224.3SharjahAS15802
94.206.224.2SharjahAS15802
94.204.128.3DubaiAS15802
94.201.12.3DubaiAS15802
94.204.0.2DubaiAS15802
94.204.64.2DubaiAS15802
94.201.12.2DubaiAS15802
94.204.192.2Jebel AliAS15802
72.14.214.8Al Fujairah CityAS15169
195.229.6.15Al Fujairah CityAS8966
195.229.5.103Al Fujairah CityAS8966
91.72.72.3DubaiAS15802
87.201.7.2Ajman CityAS15802
87.201.7.3Ajman CityAS15802
91.72.72.2DubaiAS15802
5.30.144.2Jebel AliAS15802
5.30.144.3Jebel AliAS15802
94.205.16.3Jebel AliAS15802
94.205.32.3DubaiAS15802
94.202.64.2DubaiAS15802
87.200.112.2DubaiAS15802
87.200.32.2Jebel AliAS15802
91.74.32.3Jebel AliAS15802

Top Cities in United Arab Emirates

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Dubai3,825,4709714,785100.200.99.0
Abu Dhabi503,805163,678102.129.216.184
Sharjah492,66783501.6.130.84
Bur Dubai156,48772611.186.56.0
Ajman City118,5822109102.129.216.146
Al Ain City94,737632108.170.231.247
Al Fujairah City80,43924634101.79.158.0
Warīsān76,6032103119.152.122.0
Ras Al Khaimah City63,718271103.152.182.0
Musaffah56,5352166105.140.194.0

Top Hosting IPs in United Arab Emirates

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
86.96.226.2383,977caseware.ae
86.96.130.1603,966biryanipot.ae
5.195.192.983,391anneknownrepublic.com
5.195.192.1262,354rgts.ae
217.165.208.302,214aldentrl.ae
5.195.197.921,973hemerainfotechfzco.ae
217.165.211.1791,957wayupdecor.ae
217.165.211.1781,920alkamalschool.ae
5.195.197.311,520safeertyre.ae
5.195.197.321,102ezfix.ae
5.195.192.911,099subeesh.ae
5.195.197.771,079wellnessfuj.ae
5.195.197.801,078mueller.ae
217.165.208.121,062zomorrodah.ae
3.29.197.1071,058capital-health.ae
5.195.197.751,001alaqsasteel.ae
5.195.197.76990istnetworksuae.ae
5.195.197.78986autorllc.ae
5.195.192.93951jerseycont.ae
5.195.197.91917hamiltonb.ae
5.195.197.79874alrubacont.ae
5.195.192.123865tasmimeng.ae
5.195.197.84860mohammedredhakamali.ae
5.195.192.122854ecobuild.ae
185.243.77.110852ahts.ae

Mobile Carriers in United Arab Emirates 3

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Etisalat340,736109.177.24.0
du192,000213.132.61.0
Airtel1,024182.66.168.0

Top VPN Providers in United Arab Emirates

Provider ae based VPN IPs Example IP Address
Private Internet Access95217.138.193.174
NordVPN87146.70.238.24
VyprVPN20128.90.176.20
VPNGate1686.98.134.114
ProtonVPN16217.138.193.106
Hotspot Shield1345.9.249.230
FastVPN13146.70.191.243
VPNUnlimited1145.9.249.202
Surfshark8146.70.102.198
RedshieldVPN1176.125.231.86

