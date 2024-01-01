|AS28885
|Oman Telecommunications Company (S.A.O.G)
|isp
|486,144
|AS50010
|Omani Qatari Telecommunication Company SAOC
|isp
|313,600
|AS204170
|Awaser Oman LLC
|isp
|122,880
|AS212661
|Oman Future Telecommunications Company SAOC
|isp
|5,632
|AS201684
|Oman Data Park SAOC
|hosting
|2,304
|AS197508
|INTEGRATED TELECOMMUNICATIONS OMAN S.A.O.C CJSC
|hosting
|2,048
|AS209726
|Oman Data Park SAOC
|hosting
|1,792
|AS15679
|Ministry of Transport, Communication, and Information Technology
|government
|1,280
|AS210297
|Digital Nexus LLC
|business
|1,024
|AS207865
|Social Protection Fund
|government
|1,024
|AS202655
|Ministry of Education (MOE)
|government
|1,024
|AS214375
|YAHYA SAID RASHID ABDULA AL ABRI trading as Infinity Information Technology
|hosting
|768
|AS206350
|Oman Research and education Network (OMREN)
|education
|768
|AS204974
|Petroleum Development Oman LLC
|business
|768
|AS60680
|Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA)
|government
|512
|AS205171
|The Cloud Data Center LLC
|hosting
|512
|AS210962
|Business Integrated Operating Systems SPC
|hosting
|256
|AS209576
|Duqm Data Centre SAOC
|hosting
|256
|AS214982
|Awaser Oman LLC
|inactive
|0
|AS211889
|Alizz Islamic Bank SAOC
|business
|0