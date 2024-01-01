Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Oman

Oman

Nearby countries: PakistanIranSaudi ArabiaYemenUnited Arab Emirates
Map of Oman

Summary

ASNs
23
IPs
1,099,551 (27% pingable)
Router IPs
50,124
Hosting IPs
2,019
Mobile Carriers
3
VPN Providers
1
Registry
RIPE

ASNs in Oman 23

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS28885Oman Telecommunications Company (S.A.O.G)isp486,144
AS50010Omani Qatari Telecommunication Company SAOCisp313,600
AS204170Awaser Oman LLCisp122,880
AS212661Oman Future Telecommunications Company SAOCisp5,632
AS201684Oman Data Park SAOChosting2,304
AS197508INTEGRATED TELECOMMUNICATIONS OMAN S.A.O.C CJSChosting2,048
AS209726Oman Data Park SAOChosting1,792
AS15679Ministry of Transport, Communication, and Information Technologygovernment1,280
AS210297Digital Nexus LLCbusiness1,024
AS207865Social Protection Fundgovernment1,024
AS202655Ministry of Education (MOE)government1,024
AS214375YAHYA SAID RASHID ABDULA AL ABRI trading as Infinity Information Technologyhosting768
AS206350Oman Research and education Network (OMREN)education768
AS204974Petroleum Development Oman LLCbusiness768
AS60680Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA)government512
AS205171The Cloud Data Center LLChosting512
AS210962Business Integrated Operating Systems SPChosting256
AS209576Duqm Data Centre SAOChosting256
AS214982Awaser Oman LLCinactive0
AS211889Alizz Islamic Bank SAOCbusiness0

Important Routers in Oman

IP Address City ASN
188.135.3.2MuscatAS50010
72.14.194.14SeebAS15169
72.14.211.72SeebAS15169
213.202.4.175MuscatAS8529
188.135.3.10MuscatAS50010
188.135.3.6MuscatAS50010
188.135.3.14MuscatAS50010
213.202.5.239MuscatAS8529
213.202.6.201MuscatAS8529
134.0.217.6MuscatAS8529
213.202.6.197MuscatAS8529
213.202.6.194MuscatAS8529
213.202.6.198MuscatAS8529
213.202.6.202MuscatAS8529
82.178.159.2MuscatAS8529
172.253.79.255MuscatAS15169
192.178.96.9Barkā’AS15169
192.178.96.5SeebAS15169
213.202.6.217MuscatAS8529
142.251.64.135SeebAS15169
108.170.233.243SeebAS15169
74.125.253.23SeebAS15169
172.253.51.133SeebAS15169
192.178.87.253SeebAS15169
142.250.211.115SeebAS15169

Top Cities in Oman

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Muscat1,026,028232,793103.194.113.0
Şalālah38,88118185.53.242.0
Sohar9,4260130.100.0.0
Seeb6,116280104.28.140.73
‘Ibrī6,0660185.186.205.40
Al Buraymī5,0360134.0.140.112
Barkā’1,376119108.170.229.236
Madḩā’ al Jadīdah1,3450188.135.115.8
As Suwayq8550134.0.180.128
Al Khābūrah6410134.0.164.0

IP Geolocation

Around the globe, industry-leading organizations use IPinfo's geolocation data to create efficient, enjoyable, and secure online experiences for their users. These IP geolocation insights lead to better conversion rates, improved customer satisfaction, and much more with our API that's built for low latency responses.

Useful for Fraud PreventionLocalization

Top Hosting IPs in Oman

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
185.64.25.187103azel.om
185.243.56.19781activisthipsters.com
185.64.25.18876mulhimvr.om
185.64.25.18969oma.om
173.82.8.21867branddesigner99.com
185.226.124.3162expoables.om
185.64.25.19062radiantsunshine.om
5.37.56.4441omanre.com.om
188.135.7.6737prestige.om
77.83.61.20732ithca.om
185.64.27.226oqrpi.com
5.37.56.4623falconlogistics.om
185.64.24.11222omanpwp.com
96.9.142.522scifiphotos.com
5.37.56.4520aljood.om
77.83.60.4817oudbank.com
185.64.25.14416salalahfestival.gov.om
185.64.26.17215rasaljinz-turtlereserve.com
77.83.63.1214etimad.om
96.9.153.13512roygordon.com
185.64.24.19112ottco-co.com
82.178.125.412vibrant-ads.net
82.178.166.11011portofduqm.com
185.29.141.14311bss.om
77.83.63.1310sssoman.om

Reverse IP API

Our Hosted Domains API, or Reverse IP API returns a full list of domains that are hosted on a single IP address. These domains are ordered based on host.io domain ranking.

Useful for Data Enrichment

Mobile Carriers in Oman 3

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Ooredoo132,864145.255.116.0
Omantel41,984134.0.204.0
Vodafone3,584212.146.161.0

Mobile Carrier Detection

Our Mobile Carrier Detection API allows resolution of IP address to carrier, and our database provides information on every mobile IP’s carrier name, country code, and network code.

Useful for CybersecurityData Enrichment

Top VPN Providers in Oman

Provider om based VPN IPs Example IP Address
VPNGate1185.182.10.62

VPN data

Our Privacy Detection API detects various methods used to mask a user's true IP address, including VPN detection, proxy detection, tor, relay usage, or a connection via a hosting provider, which could potentially be used to tunnel traffic, and mask the true IP address.

Useful for Fraud PreventionDigital Media and Entertainment