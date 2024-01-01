ASNs in Qatar — 24
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS8781
|Ooredoo Q.S.C.
|isp
|667,136
|AS42298
|Ooredoo Q.S.C.
|isp
|173,568
|AS29384
|Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development
|education
|135,168
|AS48728
|Vodafone Qatar P.Q.S.C
|isp
|22,784
|AS211559
|Vodafone Qatar P.Q.S.C
|isp
|11,008
|AS198499
|Qatar University
|education
|8,960
|AS47901
|MEEZA QSTP-LLC
|hosting
|2,048
|AS60185
|QatarEnergy
|business
|1,024
|AS34945
|Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development
|education
|1,024
|AS28821
|University of Doha for Science and Technology
|education
|1,024
|AS208944
|Qatar General Electricty and Water Corporation
|business
|1,024
|AS208506
|Sidra Medicine
|business
|1,024
|AS204806
|Telecommunications Department
|government
|1,024
|AS42415
|Aljazeera Media Network Corporation
|business
|256
|AS208542
|Mannai Trading Company LLC
|business
|256
|AS59966
|Ooredoo Q.S.C.
|inactive
|0
|AS34796
|Ooredoo Q.S.C.
|inactive
|0
|AS215954
|Qatar Central Bank
|inactive
|0
|AS215624
|QatarEnergy LNG PQSC
|inactive
|0
|AS214178
|Qatar Airways Group (Q.C.S.C) PJSC
|inactive
|0