Qatar

Nearby countries: IranSaudi ArabiaUnited Arab EmiratesOmanBahrain
Map of Qatar

Summary

ASNs
24
IPs
1,322,640 (21% pingable)
Router IPs
50,441
Hosting IPs
6,982
Mobile Carriers
2
VPN Providers
2
Registry
RIPE

ASNs in Qatar 24

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS8781Ooredoo Q.S.C.isp667,136
AS42298Ooredoo Q.S.C.isp173,568
AS29384Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Developmenteducation135,168
AS48728Vodafone Qatar P.Q.S.Cisp22,784
AS211559Vodafone Qatar P.Q.S.Cisp11,008
AS198499Qatar Universityeducation8,960
AS47901MEEZA QSTP-LLChosting2,048
AS60185QatarEnergybusiness1,024
AS34945Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Developmenteducation1,024
AS28821University of Doha for Science and Technologyeducation1,024
AS208944Qatar General Electricty and Water Corporationbusiness1,024
AS208506Sidra Medicinebusiness1,024
AS204806Telecommunications Departmentgovernment1,024
AS42415Aljazeera Media Network Corporationbusiness256
AS208542Mannai Trading Company LLCbusiness256
AS59966Ooredoo Q.S.C.inactive0
AS34796Ooredoo Q.S.C.inactive0
AS215954Qatar Central Bankinactive0
AS215624QatarEnergy LNG PQSCinactive0
AS214178Qatar Airways Group (Q.C.S.C) PJSCinactive0

Important Routers in Qatar

IP Address City ASN
89.211.4.254DohaAS8781
89.211.4.230DohaAS8781
89.211.4.226Nu‘ayjahAS8781
89.211.4.250Nu‘ayjahAS8781
89.211.6.94DohaAS8781
89.211.8.94DohaAS8781
89.211.6.6DohaAS8781
89.211.3.10DohaAS8781
89.211.8.62DohaAS8781
89.211.3.146DohaAS8781
89.211.3.177DohaAS8781
89.211.6.86Az̧ Z̧a‘āyinAS8781
89.211.8.58DohaAS8781
89.211.3.14DohaAS8781
89.211.3.174DohaAS8781
89.211.6.82DohaAS8781
89.211.3.110DohaAS8781
89.211.8.90DohaAS8781
89.211.6.90DohaAS8781
89.211.6.2DohaAS8781
89.211.4.54DohaAS8781
89.211.4.66DohaAS8781
89.211.5.26DohaAS8781
185.100.209.159DohaAS200612
185.100.209.6DohaAS200612

Top Cities in Qatar

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Doha1,115,715172,493103.14.208.0
Ar Rayyān195,499695100.171.183.0
Al Wakrah4,92514170.5.236.128
Al Khawr2,657324103.14.211.192
Ash Shīḩānīyah1,26412111.119.190.12
Umm Şalāl Muḩammad1,115335103.225.72.22
Az̧ Z̧a‘āyin5235118103.199.91.233
Nu‘ayjah4186114103.199.91.124
Madīnat ash Shamāl37112161.3.2.0
Umm Ghuwaylīnah1230185.100.210.0

Top Hosting IPs in Qatar

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
78.100.10.503,406speedstarcarrentals.com.qa
82.148.100.101134almanhal.com.qa
78.100.6.3068esouq.qa
34.18.63.2257firealarmkit.com
34.18.68.6253upsgenerator.com
78.100.113.953dohainternationalairport.info
86.62.240.5549aluwaynah.qa
89.211.15.16449recruitplus.qa
34.18.20.3143iraqbeautyexpo.com
78.100.6.2437unitedcorporation.com.qa
212.77.202.1036commercialbankofqatar.us
212.77.202.2636inspiredbyqatar.qa
34.18.4.24935otateam.com
213.130.112.25032hiaairporthotel.com
20.21.54.031nfccards.online
34.18.70.9930topbettingplaces.com
86.62.248.11130ooredooglobal.info
82.148.96.23529dhitsupport.com.qa
89.211.15.17226fee.qa
89.211.15.16323alghanimgroup.qa
80.76.169.4322salamfacilities.com
80.76.165.10822qacsn.com
34.18.48.23620kenhandroid.net
80.76.169.4419salamholdings.com.qa
78.100.187.7915bukem.com

Mobile Carriers in Qatar 2

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Ooredoo169,472176.202.137.0
Vodafone12,288103.14.210.0

Top VPN Providers in Qatar

Provider qa based VPN IPs Example IP Address
VPNGate1280.76.161.209
X-VPN198.98.252.114

