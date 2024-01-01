Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Bahrain

Bahrain

Nearby countries: IranSaudi ArabiaUnited Arab EmiratesKuwaitQatar
Map of Bahrain

Summary

ASNs
29
IPs
1,157,423 (13% pingable)
Router IPs
22,206
Hosting IPs
6,084
Mobile Carriers
3
VPN Providers
Registry
RIPE

ASNs in Bahrain 29

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS51375STC BAHRAIN B.S.C CLOSEDisp143,872
AS5416BEYON B.S.C.isp124,416
AS31452ZAIN BAHRAIN B.S.C.isp59,392
AS39273Kalaam Telecom Bahrain B.S.C.isp20,480
AS35313Infonas W.L.L.isp15,104
AS35457Etisalcom Bahrain Company W.L.L.isp7,168
AS215287Secure Digital Apps CO WLLhosting3,584
AS35729ViaCloud WLLisp3,072
AS35568Nuetel Communications B.S.Cisp3,072
AS35019Bahrain Internet Exchangeisp3,072
AS35546Northstar Technology Company W.L.L.business2,560
AS30882The Benefit Company B.S.C. (C)business2,048
AS48109Information and eGovernment Authoritygovernment1,280
AS62123Rapid Telecommunications W.L.L.isp1,024
AS56494Etisalcom Bahrain Company W.L.L.isp1,024
AS209004AMEX (MIDDLE EAST) B.S.C. (CLOSED)business768
AS201998National Bank of Bahrainbusiness512
AS51429ARAB BANKING CORPORATION B S Chosting256
AS210968SINNAD W.L.Lbusiness256
AS5584University of Bahraininactive0

Important Routers in Bahrain

IP Address City ASN
77.69.128.1ManamaAS5416
88.201.41.107ManamaAS5416
77.69.248.109ManamaAS5416
81.22.25.90Dār KulaybAS39273
87.252.99.210ManamaAS35729
88.201.64.233ManamaAS5416
80.95.211.22ManamaAS35457
80.95.211.83ManamaAS35457
88.201.100.26ManamaAS5416
88.201.100.25ManamaAS5416
88.201.26.190ManamaAS5416
88.201.64.238ManamaAS5416
77.69.248.161ManamaAS5416
81.22.31.29ManamaAS39273
188.116.254.78ManamaAS51375
88.201.57.49ManamaAS5416
77.69.248.14ManamaAS5416
81.22.16.106ManamaAS39273
195.229.27.209ManamaAS8966
213.202.3.209ManamaAS8529
81.22.16.169ManamaAS39273
81.22.16.98ManamaAS39273
62.209.27.203Jidd ḨafşAS31452
149.11.241.2ManamaAS174
195.229.27.210ManamaAS8966

Top Cities in Bahrain

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Dār Kulayb679,440514104.28.147.68
Manama441,85625879103.152.99.0
Al Muharraq17,19326108.158.69.0
Jidd Ḩafş7,744650109.161.131.126
Al Ḩadd4,643435109.161.131.17
Ar Rifā‘4,4440109.161.131.131
Madīnat ‘Īsá98911109.161.131.100
Madīnat Ḩamad9020109.161.131.12
Sitrah2120109.161.131.154

Top Hosting IPs in Bahrain

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
15.184.23.15391orah.shop
15.184.80.16071kenyavisainfo.com
157.175.28.25171egypttoursandtravel.org
157.175.247.7871ekenyavisa.com
15.184.102.14668landrover-egypt.com
157.175.189.18957travelsjourny.com
157.175.109.21157instadubaitour.com
15.184.7.12157instadubaitours.org
15.185.113.4654bazerkandubai.com
15.184.86.211517t-house.com
15.185.163.11939sweetstore-kw.com
157.175.109.18538emiratesesc.com
157.175.18.13037violinbh.com
193.188.97.10834continental.com.bh
157.175.104.9433darlingabaya.com
15.185.181.25030franksalotbh.com
15.185.60.7429andalusiagroup.net
15.184.169.21029jhndubai.com
157.175.252.10728wildyardksa.com
15.185.56.20927dailymealsco.com
15.184.102.22725easyholidaypackages.online
157.241.37.7023idverviy.co
15.184.155.5023influxsrv.com
15.184.130.19822nccosmeticsbh.com
16.24.15.20222madeoristorante.sa

Mobile Carriers in Bahrain 3

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
STC25,856109.63.56.0
zain BH17,408109.161.130.0
Batelco3,328193.188.105.0

Top VPN Providers in Bahrain

No VPNs detected in Bahrain.

