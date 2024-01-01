|AS51375
|STC BAHRAIN B.S.C CLOSED
|isp
|143,872
|AS5416
|BEYON B.S.C.
|isp
|124,416
|AS31452
|ZAIN BAHRAIN B.S.C.
|isp
|59,392
|AS39273
|Kalaam Telecom Bahrain B.S.C.
|isp
|20,480
|AS35313
|Infonas W.L.L.
|isp
|15,104
|AS35457
|Etisalcom Bahrain Company W.L.L.
|isp
|7,168
|AS215287
|Secure Digital Apps CO WLL
|hosting
|3,584
|AS35729
|ViaCloud WLL
|isp
|3,072
|AS35568
|Nuetel Communications B.S.C
|isp
|3,072
|AS35019
|Bahrain Internet Exchange
|isp
|3,072
|AS35546
|Northstar Technology Company W.L.L.
|business
|2,560
|AS30882
|The Benefit Company B.S.C. (C)
|business
|2,048
|AS48109
|Information and eGovernment Authority
|government
|1,280
|AS62123
|Rapid Telecommunications W.L.L.
|isp
|1,024
|AS56494
|Etisalcom Bahrain Company W.L.L.
|isp
|1,024
|AS209004
|AMEX (MIDDLE EAST) B.S.C. (CLOSED)
|business
|768
|AS201998
|National Bank of Bahrain
|business
|512
|AS51429
|ARAB BANKING CORPORATION B S C
|hosting
|256
|AS210968
|SINNAD W.L.L
|business
|256
|AS5584
|University of Bahrain
|inactive
|0