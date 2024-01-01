Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Moldova

Moldova

Nearby countries: RussiaUkraineRomaniaHungaryBulgaria
Map of Moldova

Summary

ASNs
225
IPs
1,232,446 (47% pingable)
Router IPs
25,254
Hosting IPs
38,317
Mobile Carriers
4
VPN Providers
13
Registry
RIPE

ASNs in Moldova 225

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS8926Moldtelecom SAisp556,544
AS31252StarNet Solutii SRLisp168,448
AS25454ORANGE MOLDOVA S.A.isp104,960
AS31204ORANGE MOLDOVA S.A.isp65,536
AS1547INTERDNESTRKOM, Sovmestnoe Zakrytoe Aktsionernoe Obshchestvoisp62,464
AS43925MOLDCELL S.A.isp34,816
AS15836Arax-Impex s.r.l.hosting23,552
AS200019ALEXHOST SRLhosting18,944
AS43289Trabia SRLhosting13,312
AS39279Information Technology and Cyber Security Servicehosting8,192
AS43870DANIS SRLisp7,680
AS25129Scientific-Production Center "Monitoring", Ltdisp7,680
AS39798MivoCloud SRLhosting5,888
AS25455Guardfox SRLhosting5,120
AS203912Sicres SRLisp5,120
AS35346SC ITNS.NET SRLisp4,864
AS62013Societatea Comerciala Click-COM SRLisp4,608
AS9199"RENAM" Public Associationbusiness4,096
AS48506Metical SRLisp4,096
AS28990Information Technology and Cyber Security Servicehosting4,096

Important Routers in Moldova

IP Address City ASN
212.0.214.42ChisinauAS8926
77.89.193.126ChisinauAS25454
77.89.193.50ChisinauAS25454
95.65.10.171ChisinauAS31252
178.17.161.117ChisinauAS43289
77.89.192.10ChisinauAS25454
178.17.161.113ChisinauAS43289
77.89.192.70ChisinauAS25454
77.89.192.6ChisinauAS25454
95.65.0.69ChisinauAS31252
212.0.200.169ChisinauAS8926
212.0.200.113ChisinauAS8926
188.191.208.106ChisinauAS56491
77.89.192.94ChisinauAS25454
87.245.236.81ChisinauAS9002
77.89.192.254ChisinauAS25454
87.245.236.69ChisinauAS9002
185.163.44.5ChisinauAS39798
212.0.199.185ChisinauAS8926
77.89.192.18ChisinauAS25454
188.191.208.122ChisinauAS56491
89.187.32.158BenderAS25129
217.26.164.50ChisinauAS15836
77.89.192.35ChisinauAS25454
77.89.192.218ChisinauAS25454

Top Cities in Moldova

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Chisinau681,595593,516103.197.148.0
Tiraspol61,487112185.10.20.0
Bălţi43,3854108109.185.119.0
Orhei20,386444109.185.108.0
Căuşeni19,958243109.185.125.0
Bender19,54339109.185.65.0
Sîngera17,03237104.28.139.161
Cahul16,374329109.185.109.0
Drochia15,626438109.185.111.0
Briceni14,650229109.185.180.0

Top Hosting IPs in Moldova

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
176.123.0.552,584bolonka-dreams.com
195.178.106.1051,368romeo.md
195.178.106.195955comotirioconsult.md
195.178.106.125900vitaminensp.com
176.123.0.83713legion-htx.net
195.178.106.115705mashtab.md
91.208.206.196694birdmarketing.nyc
217.26.150.24631optibrok.md
185.181.230.90602davincidental.md
217.26.150.21556urbanistik.md
178.17.171.179550parachain.auction
217.26.150.19529lacteia.md
31.131.1.100482cauciucuri-ieftine.ro
217.26.150.22431auditgrup.md
194.33.40.228408svkproject.com
194.33.40.50401vento-moldova.md
194.33.40.58395sisnbro.ru
185.181.230.80302bident.md
178.17.172.146294stars-ruhl.de
185.181.229.28282monumentfunerar.md
178.175.132.42228cpargin.live
185.229.64.209226salesnowboardhelmet.com
217.26.150.23219techplanet.md
217.26.150.25216info-hub.store
181.214.58.224204hellyhansencheap.com

Mobile Carriers in Moldova 4

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Moldtelecom9,472188.208.112.0
Orange7,680195.22.251.0
Moldcell5,376185.32.2.0
IDC256217.19.208.0

Top VPN Providers in Moldova

Provider md based VPN IPs Example IP Address
NordVPN43178.175.141.244
Private Internet Access23178.175.129.46
FastVPN19178.175.140.119
ProtonVPN175.181.157.10
Cryptostorm6178.175.129.18
Surfshark4217.9.245.100
VPNGate3188.138.150.158
VPNUnlimited245.67.229.191
ExpressVPN2178.17.169.30
X-VPN1178.175.148.215

