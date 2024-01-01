Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Romania

Romania

Summary

ASNs
1,283
IPs
7,660,662 (25% pingable)
Router IPs
311,402
Hosting IPs
494,677
Mobile Carriers
4
VPN Providers
25
Registry
RIPE

ASNs in Romania 1,283

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS8708DIGI ROMANIA S.A.isp1,917,696
AS9050Orange Romania S.A.isp1,491,968
AS9009M247 Europe SRLhosting1,308,672
AS12302Vodafone Romania S.A.isp1,019,648
AS48161NEXTGEN COMMUNICATIONS SRLisp297,216
AS8953Orange Romania S.A.isp210,944
AS2614Agentia de Administrare a Retelei Nationale de Informatica pentru Educatie si Cercetareeducation108,032
AS5606GTS Telecom SRLhosting91,904
AS35725TELEKOM ROMANIA MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS S.A.isp70,400
AS3233Institutul National de Cercetare-Dezvoltare in informatica - ICI Bucurestieducation57,600
AS12310iNES GROUP SRLhosting56,320
AS6663Euroweb Romania S.R.L.isp54,016
AS39737Prime Telecom srlisp52,736
AS34358Cyber_Folks SRLhosting38,912
AS15471S.N. Radiocomunicatii S.A.isp30,976
AS34744GVM Sistem 2003 SRLisp29,952
AS41496TV SAT 2002 SRLisp27,392
AS31313Serviciul de Telecomunicatii Specialehosting21,248
AS8751MEDIA SAT SRLisp19,712
AS39756EASYHOST SRLhosting18,432

Important Routers in Romania

IP Address City ASN
146.70.77.162BucharestAS9009
85.9.9.142BucharestAS5606
85.9.9.134BucharestAS5606
95.77.112.250BucharestAS12302
45.95.220.2Curtea de ArgeşAS48955
146.70.56.202BucharestAS9009
83.217.231.46BucharestAS2914
128.0.34.102BucharestAS6718
89.38.8.50BuzăuAS41496
213.248.95.47BucharestAS1299
85.9.0.202BucharestAS5606
90.95.128.2BacăuAS8953
213.248.79.66BucharestAS1299
86.120.70.185BucharestAS8708
188.241.210.50BucharestAS50369
176.58.94.30BucharestAS36236
128.241.8.79BucharestAS2914
89.38.8.82BuzăuAS41496
31.14.252.106BucharestAS9009
130.117.15.6BucharestAS174
90.95.0.3BucharestAS8953
87.245.238.87BucharestAS9002
89.149.60.222BucharestAS12310
80.86.97.97BucharestAS12310
86.107.179.6BucharestAS25198

Top Cities in Romania

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Bucharest4,003,0682968,283102.129.167.0
Timişoara294,67228944103.171.136.0
Cluj-Napoca267,73334675103.143.179.0
Iaşi235,57422607109.100.109.197
Ploieşti197,50511362109.100.0.0
Voluntari188,09433175104.28.142.157
Braşov151,29914507109.100.108.176
Constanţa137,46313172109.100.102.0
Odăi115,25416119109.103.115.89
Suceava114,1646420109.100.103.0

Top Hosting IPs in Romania

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
89.37.143.61,674agrobiotechrom.ro
89.42.218.1941,643donpion.ro
45.86.220.1511,579povesticuzvac.ro
89.42.218.141,546onoserv-tuning.ro
89.42.218.231,540orthoinstitute.ro
89.42.218.151,539sellstepbystep.ro
89.42.218.81,533medvero.ro
89.38.241.661,499mieredejurilovca.ro
89.42.218.2271,473nofregrets.com
91.244.247.51,453led-otopeni.ro
89.42.218.2111,433scoalano11.ro
176.223.110.101,432arccad.ro
89.42.218.121,416romaniangrandgala.ro
185.165.186.21,407florintiron.ro
89.42.218.2091,385aarondarabus.ro
89.42.218.101,354patchvision.ro
89.42.218.1951,338blacos.ro
89.42.218.2061,331instalareinterfoane.ro
185.181.100.661,327nocivanu.ro
146.70.56.1641,255schoolsincalifornia.com
91.235.116.2311,230ulubatilpres.com
45.86.220.1311,229cumparaieftin.com
188.241.222.2541,203danielevent.ro
91.188.227.301,193playground-kids.ro
146.19.133.1471,189lesoleilbenin.com

Mobile Carriers in Romania 4

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Orange25,344109.166.128.0
Digi.Mobil24,832193.111.232.0
Telekom18,944109.103.99.0
Vodafone4,608213.233.104.0

Top VPN Providers in Romania

Provider ro based VPN IPs Example IP Address
OVPN1,1162a04:9dc0:0:200:1011:5a8e:b8f3:a49a
NordVPN446178.132.108.220
ProtonVPN214138.199.53.231
Private Internet Access202185.253.162.14
Mullvad5137.120.246.151
TunnelBear45146.70.164.9
Hotspot Shield18188.213.34.233
Surfshark11217.148.143.198
VPN.ac10185.247.225.188
VPNUnlimited437.120.140.10

