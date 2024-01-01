Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Serbia

Nearby countries: RomaniaHungaryBulgariaCroatiaBosnia and Herzegovina
Summary

ASNs
216
IPs
2,397,315 (12% pingable)
Router IPs
10,108
Hosting IPs
75,760
Mobile Carriers
3
VPN Providers
18
Registry
RIPE

ASNs in Serbia 216

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS8400TELEKOM SRBIJA a.d.isp787,200
AS31042Serbia BroadBand-Srpske Kablovske mreze d.o.o.isp514,048
AS9125Drustvo za telekomunikacije Orion telekom doo Beograd-Zemunisp139,264
AS13092Akademska mreza Republike Srbije - AMRESeducation74,752
AS15958CETIN Ltd. Belgradehosting73,728
AS41897Sat-Trakt D.O.O.isp71,168
AS8771YUnet International d.o.o.isp68,608
AS6700BeotelNet-ISP d.o.oisp67,584
AS13303University of Niseducation65,536
AS13091JP Posta Srbije Beogradbusiness48,384
AS41937TELEKOM SRBIJA a.d.isp28,672
AS197423Jotel d.o.o.isp21,248
AS44143A1 Srbija d.o.oisp17,408
AS28964Orion Telekom Tim d.o.o.Beogradisp15,872
AS203877ASTRA TELEKOM DOO BEOGRADisp15,104
AS52026TRUF d.o.o.isp13,312
AS52116Orion Telekom Tim d.o.o.Beogradisp13,056
AS208398Edge Technology Plus d.o.o. Beogradhosting11,264
AS202441mts D.O.Oisp9,216
AS51859Mainstream doo Beogradhosting8,960

Important Routers in Serbia

IP Address City ASN
82.117.192.43KragujevacAS31042
91.102.227.110KanjižaAS41897
91.102.227.106Stari SlankamenAS41897
91.102.227.102KanjižaAS41897
82.117.193.165KragujevacAS31042
93.93.192.134BelgradeAS9125
89.216.5.29SurčinAS31042
89.216.5.33SurčinAS31042
185.48.250.18BelgradeAS205007
89.216.5.144BelgradeAS31042
89.216.5.77BelgradeAS31042
195.178.39.242Stara PazovaAS8400
80.74.164.109BelgradeAS9125
89.216.5.230BelgradeAS31042
149.14.236.114BelgradeAS174
212.200.184.85Stara PazovaAS8400
62.115.47.161BelgradeAS1299
212.200.93.134SurčinAS8400
89.216.5.254BelgradeAS31042
178.254.175.39BelgradeAS9125
212.200.184.83Stara PazovaAS8400
176.108.32.2BelgradeAS31042
195.252.113.98Novi BeogradAS6700
217.65.205.202BelgradeAS15958
217.65.205.86BelgradeAS15958

Top Cities in Serbia

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Belgrade775,706873,840104.239.6.0
Kragujevac531,147111,826109.122.100.0
Užice103,607250109.121.64.0
Sombor103,009473109.92.137.170
Bor100,714212109.106.229.0
Stara Pazova99,2701722109.122.68.224
Mehane87,80711241178.132.216.0
Novi Beograd79,52228289109.122.68.0
Kraljevo76,597430109.92.189.192
Niš72,351738109.245.239.204

Top Hosting IPs in Serbia

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
217.26.214.1903,198majstorzagrejanje.info
45.80.132.1001,422bmmedic.rs
45.80.132.601,355djordjija.rs
45.80.132.701,104valuationadvisory.rs
185.119.89.100789fokustv.rs
185.119.89.240723altitudesight.pt
185.119.89.191720rasadnikcveca.rs
185.119.89.150710rakijasrbija.com
194.146.59.87702xn--internetrenik-yvb.rs
94.127.7.188688pinncaffe.rs
185.119.89.160656itkursevi.com
185.119.89.170628nemitnamestaj.rs
94.127.7.144626malacgenijalacnovisad.rs
38.180.17.162623stickclose.com
94.127.7.135606asocijacijagljivara.org.rs
185.119.89.230595nosamshop.rs
185.119.89.103581drveselinovic.com
94.127.7.184576branakomerc.rs
94.127.7.143575advokatindjin.rs
185.119.89.212566otvorenostuvekpobedjuje.rs
217.26.214.171562vinplast.rs
195.252.110.177560metalinzenjering.com
94.127.7.190558sheetmetalproduct.com
194.247.196.67549reiten.in.rs
185.119.89.92540darotekakeno.rs

Mobile Carriers in Serbia 3

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Yettel65,792109.245.0.0
mt:s9,728109.92.144.0
A1 SRB8,704185.37.25.0

Top VPN Providers in Serbia

Provider rs based VPN IPs Example IP Address
NordVPN416194.26.211.35
Mullvad74146.70.193.190
ProtonVPN6845.146.222.232
Private Internet Access4037.46.115.27
PerfectPrivacy22152.89.160.102
FastVPN10176.67.83.33
Surfshark10146.70.111.108
VPNUnlimited5193.57.139.52
VeePN5146.70.221.110
Cryptostorm337.120.193.222

