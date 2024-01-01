Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Bulgaria

Bulgaria

Nearby countries: TurkeyRomaniaGreeceSerbiaNorth Macedonia
Map of Bulgaria

Summary

ASNs
827
IPs
4,237,237 (28% pingable)
Router IPs
52,521
Hosting IPs
306,441
Mobile Carriers
3
VPN Providers
24
Registry
RIPE

ASNs in Bulgaria 827

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS8717A1 Bulgaria EADisp976,640
AS8866Vivacom Bulgaria EADisp780,288
AS13124A1 Bulgaria EADisp306,176
AS43205Vivacom Bulgaria EADisp257,024
AS29580A1 Bulgaria EADisp251,392
AS9070Cooolbox ADisp162,048
AS35141A1 Bulgaria EADisp128,000
AS6802Bulgarian Research and Education Network Association (BREN)education65,536
AS3245Digital Systems Ltdhosting50,432
AS8262Evolink ADhosting50,176
AS39184UltraNET Ltdisp47,104
AS34569Vivacom Bulgaria EADisp41,984
AS34224Neterra Ltd.hosting40,704
AS29084Comnet Bulgaria Holding Ltd.isp39,936
AS21230M SAT Cable EADisp39,424
AS25374ESCOM Ltd. - Haskovoisp37,888
AS29582Optisprint OODisp36,096
AS12716A1 Bulgaria EADisp35,584
AS20911Net-Surf.net Ltd.isp33,792
AS29687Geodim Ltd.isp33,536

ASN data

ASN details for every IP address and every ASN's related domains, allocation date, registry name, total number of IP addresses, and assigned prefixes.

Useful for Cybersecurity

Important Routers in Bulgaria

IP Address City ASN
89.149.138.226SofiaAS3257
89.149.138.230SofiaAS3257
62.67.249.50SofiaAS3356
142.250.162.158SofiaAS15169
142.250.160.232SofiaAS15169
149.6.62.218SofiaAS174
178.132.85.120SofiaAS57344
87.243.116.2SofiaAS8866
82.137.110.2SofiaAS8866
92.247.143.226SofiaAS8717
193.169.198.68SofiaAS57344
79.100.136.2SofiaAS8866
83.228.60.249VarnaAS8866
173.194.121.208SofiaAS15169
192.178.69.212SofiaAS15169
188.123.128.33SofiaAS35805
212.187.175.210SofiaAS3356
62.115.148.213SofiaAS1299
46.55.222.200PlovdivAS51582
87.245.211.89SofiaAS9002
212.233.255.126PlevenAS29582
212.39.69.103SofiaAS8866
46.10.32.2BlagoevgradAS8866
62.115.162.27SofiaAS1299
212.39.69.99SofiaAS8866

ASN data

ASN details for every IP address and every ASN's related domains, allocation date, registry name, total number of IP addresses, and assigned prefixes.

Useful for Cybersecurity

Top Cities in Bulgaria

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Sofia2,061,04729618,805101.99.93.0
Plovdiv310,910261,048104.28.106.21
Varna294,366412,679103.208.84.128
Burgas139,91019435130.204.218.0
Veliko Tŭrnovo82,7669213109.121.248.0
Stara Zagora81,98813478109.121.202.0
Pleven58,41910181109.160.12.0
Ruse54,81912229109.120.192.0
Haskovo47,5737115109.160.120.0
Vratsa45,1201166109.107.72.0

IP Geolocation

Around the globe, industry-leading organizations use IPinfo's geolocation data to create efficient, enjoyable, and secure online experiences for their users. These IP geolocation insights lead to better conversion rates, improved customer satisfaction, and much more with our API that's built for low latency responses.

Useful for Fraud PreventionLocalization

Top Hosting IPs in Bulgaria

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
193.107.37.513,470lightgreen.eu
101.99.93.1572,995tpvvvnxmfeoz.shop
164.138.217.792,749gsmnik.com
195.123.224.2362,722wheretobuyskinnyfiber.com
91.215.152.181,734zaimnamesyats.ru
79.98.104.1801,629yovevi.eu
195.230.23.1881,579waitwizr.net
79.98.104.41,269tradenow-online.com
164.138.222.1291,195shopinko.store
79.98.104.71,192ddbb-bikingburgas.com
185.199.38.41,188pravna-kantora.com
185.45.67.2231,161dedalmedia.org
185.45.66.1251,145waterfilters.bg
79.98.104.31,138topfolio.eu
185.80.2.1271,084luxuryhomesbulgaria.com
185.45.67.1501,079endokrinolog.bg
164.138.223.1671,075plgenerator.com
185.45.66.1801,047recobat.bg
164.138.218.1071,043mgtask.com
185.45.67.601,042nsosofia.bg
193.107.69.1231,041polyurethane.bg
185.45.67.801,038stoianhitrov.com
79.98.104.131,037icalcbg.com
164.138.219.1161,034vsfood.bg
79.98.104.61,026alokily.org

Reverse IP API

Our Hosted Domains API, or Reverse IP API returns a full list of domains that are hosted on a single IP address. These domains are ordered based on host.io domain ranking.

Useful for Data Enrichment

Mobile Carriers in Bulgaria 3

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
A1 BG18,176130.204.5.0
Yettel2,048149.62.200.0
Vivacom1,280212.39.89.0

Mobile Carrier Detection

Our Mobile Carrier Detection API allows resolution of IP address to carrier, and our database provides information on every mobile IP’s carrier name, country code, and network code.

Useful for CybersecurityData Enrichment

Top VPN Providers in Bulgaria

Provider bg based VPN IPs Example IP Address
NordVPN73545.155.43.86
Private Internet Access84185.253.160.14
Mullvad78146.70.188.47
ProtonVPN54156.146.55.242
Hotspot Shield15162.218.93.229
Surfshark8156.146.55.197
VeePN737.120.152.124
FastVPN482.102.23.76
VPNGate487.97.223.233
WorldVPN4195.123.225.123

VPN data

Our Privacy Detection API detects various methods used to mask a user's true IP address, including VPN detection, proxy detection, tor, relay usage, or a connection via a hosting provider, which could potentially be used to tunnel traffic, and mask the true IP address.

Useful for Fraud PreventionDigital Media and Entertainment