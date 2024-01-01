Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Nearby countries: HungarySerbiaCroatiaSloveniaMontenegro
Map of Bosnia and Herzegovina

Summary

ASNs
59
IPs
819,819 (20% pingable)
Router IPs
60,187
Hosting IPs
14,614
Mobile Carriers
3
VPN Providers
3
Registry
RIPE

ASNs in Bosnia and Herzegovina 59

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS9146BH Telecom d.d. Sarajevoisp173,312
AS42560Telemach BH d.o.o. Sarajevoisp142,336
AS25144"Telekomunikacije Republike Srpske" akcionarsko drustvo Banja Lukaisp126,976
AS20875JP HT d.d. Mostarisp79,872
AS21107Blicnet d.o.o. Banja Lukaisp76,544
AS16178Logosoft , information engineering and Internet providingisp35,840
AS35567DASTO semtel d.o.o.isp29,440
AS42571Blicnet d.o.o. Banja Lukaisp21,504
AS202632TXTV d.o.o. Tuzlaisp19,712
AS43752Ministry of Science and Technology Development and Higher Educationgovernment16,384
AS57869MISS.NET d.o.o.isp11,264
AS8670University of Sarajevoeducation8,192
AS59847WIRAC.NET d.o.o.isp4,096
AS34943Poste Srpske a.d.business4,096
AS200698Globalhost d.o.o.hosting4,096
AS50537QSS D.O.O. Sarajevohosting3,072
AS16145Lanaco d.o.o. za Informacione Tehnologije Banja Lukabusiness3,072
AS60588Team Consulting d.o.o.isp2,048
AS199051D.O.O. "Elit M" Biljeljinaisp2,048
AS198994Nova banka AD Banjalukabusiness2,048

Important Routers in Bosnia and Herzegovina

IP Address City ASN
81.93.72.142GradiškaAS25144
77.77.210.18SarajevoAS42560
81.93.72.22Banja LukaAS25144
77.238.210.10LukavicaAS42560
217.75.207.76SarajevoAS16178
31.223.223.53Banja LukaAS21107
89.111.205.106TešanjAS25144
77.77.201.75SarajevoAS42560
109.165.136.1Banja LukaAS25144
217.75.207.98Kobilja GlavaAS16178
77.77.201.255SarajevoAS42560
77.77.201.253SarajevoAS42560
77.239.64.180BijeljinaAS42571
77.77.201.111SarajevoAS42560
77.77.197.65SarajevoAS42560
77.239.64.2BijeljinaAS42571
77.77.197.23SarajevoAS42560
77.77.201.53SarajevoAS42560
77.77.197.9SarajevoAS42560
77.77.197.17SarajevoAS42560
77.77.201.167SarajevoAS42560
77.77.201.81SarajevoAS42560
79.143.168.25DobojAS21107
77.77.197.19SarajevoAS42560
77.77.201.55SarajevoAS42560

Top Cities in Bosnia and Herzegovina

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Sarajevo261,841201,233104.28.106.19
Banja Luka107,05912427109.165.128.0
Tuzla55,7057203109.163.168.122
Zenica53,714428109.163.128.0
Mostar42,5034245141.170.198.0
Bijeljina33,7065148109.165.192.0
Široki Brijeg25,359273159.20.20.0
Bihać24,122485104.239.103.0
Gradačac18,427364109.165.217.0
Žepče11,184216109.105.200.0

Top Hosting IPs in Bosnia and Herzegovina

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
185.164.35.81942poslovni-global.ba
45.156.250.4277gas.ba
45.156.250.2275radio.ba
45.156.250.3272ebsa.ba
45.156.250.5265internium.net
185.212.108.68262jlacerarnic.com
185.164.35.84254mojadaska.ba
80.65.85.141244lunastudio.com.ba
185.99.1.4232tenispro1996.com
45.156.250.97229pem.ba
45.156.250.98224ljubicic.info
45.156.250.99215advokatstojic.ba
45.156.250.96213svezafirmu.ba
185.212.108.67211hf-mont.com
185.99.1.51210bbb.ba
185.65.123.2302043dvirtuelneture.com
185.150.195.194203sanobih.com
45.156.250.100202dealtravelbalkan.com
185.164.35.48200nekretninefalcon.com
185.212.108.4198kompair.biz
185.212.108.2197kamis.ba
185.212.108.5195kapak.ba
185.164.35.72194seemil.org
185.212.108.66188odpoljak.hr
185.212.108.65178imasoft.ba

Mobile Carriers in Bosnia and Herzegovina 3

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
BH Mobile11,520109.163.168.0
m:tel6,65631.223.128.0
HT-ERONET1,024212.39.104.0

Top VPN Providers in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Provider ba based VPN IPs Example IP Address
NordVPN54185.212.111.4
Surfshark423.27.109.36
VPNUnlimited1185.164.35.37

