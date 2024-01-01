ASNs in Bosnia and Herzegovina — 59
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS9146
|BH Telecom d.d. Sarajevo
|isp
|173,312
|AS42560
|Telemach BH d.o.o. Sarajevo
|isp
|142,336
|AS25144
|"Telekomunikacije Republike Srpske" akcionarsko drustvo Banja Luka
|isp
|126,976
|AS20875
|JP HT d.d. Mostar
|isp
|79,872
|AS21107
|Blicnet d.o.o. Banja Luka
|isp
|76,544
|AS16178
|Logosoft , information engineering and Internet providing
|isp
|35,840
|AS35567
|DASTO semtel d.o.o.
|isp
|29,440
|AS42571
|Blicnet d.o.o. Banja Luka
|isp
|21,504
|AS202632
|TXTV d.o.o. Tuzla
|isp
|19,712
|AS43752
|Ministry of Science and Technology Development and Higher Education
|government
|16,384
|AS57869
|MISS.NET d.o.o.
|isp
|11,264
|AS8670
|University of Sarajevo
|education
|8,192
|AS59847
|WIRAC.NET d.o.o.
|isp
|4,096
|AS34943
|Poste Srpske a.d.
|business
|4,096
|AS200698
|Globalhost d.o.o.
|hosting
|4,096
|AS50537
|QSS D.O.O. Sarajevo
|hosting
|3,072
|AS16145
|Lanaco d.o.o. za Informacione Tehnologije Banja Luka
|business
|3,072
|AS60588
|Team Consulting d.o.o.
|isp
|2,048
|AS199051
|D.O.O. "Elit M" Biljeljina
|isp
|2,048
|AS198994
|Nova banka AD Banjaluka
|business
|2,048