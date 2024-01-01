Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

United States

United States

Nearby countries: MexicoCanadaHaitiJamaicaBahamas
Map of United States

Summary

ASNs
31,871
IPs
1,534,034,058 (7% pingable)
Router IPs
14,744,065
Hosting IPs
234,046,653
Mobile Carriers
41
VPN Providers
51
Registry
ARIN

ASNs in United States 31,871

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS749DoD Network Information Centergovernment224,797,184
AS7018AT&T Services, Inc.isp93,815,552
AS721DoD Network Information Centergovernment73,033,984
AS7922Comcast Cable Communications, LLCisp70,110,720
AS8075Microsoft Corporationhosting65,594,880
AS16509Amazon.com, Inc.hosting49,064,192
AS701Verizon Businessisp41,395,456
AS174Cogent Communicationsisp35,793,408
AS22394Verizon Businessisp30,306,048
AS3356Level 3 Parent, LLCisp29,818,880
AS209CenturyLink Communications, LLCisp20,017,152
AS14618Amazon.com, Inc.hosting18,197,248
AS714Apple Inc.business17,990,144
AS396982Google LLChosting14,965,248
AS6167Verizon Businessisp13,892,608
AS21928T-Mobile USA, Inc.isp13,858,048
AS7377University of California, San Diegoeducation12,855,552
AS20115Charter Communicationsisp12,708,096
AS22773Cox Communications Inc.isp12,495,104
AS367DoD Network Information Centergovernment12,349,184

Important Routers in United States

IP Address City ASN
62.115.190.45Los AngelesAS1299
62.115.173.21PhoenixAS1299
207.45.219.128Los AngelesAS6453
68.1.0.85Los AngelesAS22773
68.1.0.89Los AngelesAS22773
66.198.101.133San JoseAS6453
207.45.219.6Los AngelesAS6453
68.1.3.115Los AngelesAS22773
64.86.252.66Los AngelesAS6453
63.243.137.148AshburnAS6453
63.243.218.17San JoseAS6453
62.115.190.69Los AngelesAS1299
80.239.132.113Los AngelesAS1299
66.110.72.96MiamiAS6453
74.40.4.190ChicagoAS5650
68.1.1.251Los AngelesAS22773
66.110.9.113MiamiAS6453
64.86.113.5AtlantaAS6453
200.25.75.24MiamiAS7195
63.243.188.6Palo AltoAS6453
66.174.52.193ChicagoAS22394
89.149.130.6DenverAS3257
207.45.219.137Los AngelesAS6453
213.248.67.225SeattleAS1299
66.110.57.20DallasAS6453

Top Cities in United States

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Columbus194,869,4641328,818100.148.136.160
Seattle78,579,58545735,1681.37.27.39
Ashburn74,396,01762722,238100.13.0.0
Independence67,040,223367108.220.169.36
Redmond47,065,546291,7401.186.0.0
Monroe33,436,901241,091104.56.44.0
Sierra Vista31,084,3401279105.112.42.154
New York City24,470,83888339,7441.32.233.0
Washington24,441,0273469,939100.14.101.0
Chicago22,863,01078976,278100.128.254.0

Top Hosting IPs in United States

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
3.33.130.19028,938,841decisionmakingwithdata.com
15.197.148.3328,934,577chiuhn.com
13.248.213.458,745,372aquabayyachts.com
76.223.67.1898,718,148benevolent-entertainment.com
34.149.87.457,931,158thevirtualfixer.com
185.230.63.1077,590,705formoms.shop
185.230.63.1717,442,988thedesignandartscompany.com
34.98.99.307,419,184barnetthomeimprovement.org
185.230.63.1867,410,421finaldraftresumes.com
3.33.152.1475,833,757thegregoryschools.biz
15.197.142.1735,831,687emergencyaidsupplies.co.uk
198.185.159.1445,451,033valuesxr.com
198.185.159.1455,385,540herlossbarbershop.com
198.49.23.1455,379,054businesscampuslangen.de
198.49.23.1445,377,406swedishrigdesigns.com
199.59.243.2264,771,817oejubzkgwsyl.com
199.59.243.2254,641,036brainsclub.cz
76.223.54.1464,335,432caratulasdepelicula.com
13.248.169.484,334,788upshort.com
15.197.225.1284,013,068usedub.ai
3.33.251.1684,013,045westchesterappliance.net
13.248.243.52,880,893serenjeradio.com
76.223.105.2302,856,965bullitproofcolours.com
76.223.26.961,738,998humanimalvision.nl
13.248.148.2541,734,586findafghans.com

Mobile Carriers in United States 41

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
AT&T15,116,373104.0.0.0
Verizon12,453,632107.128.41.0
T-Mobile2,600,192134.174.140.0
U.S. Cellular263,680166.181.0.0
Mid-Rivers Wireless46,336108.59.112.0
GCI27,136206.174.108.0
Cellcom22,528108.167.192.0
Pioneer Cellular20,736192.69.8.0
Union Wireless18,176162.247.210.0
Pine Cellular14,848104.160.104.0
PTCI14,848216.251.0.0
C Spire12,544207.179.56.0
Dish9,216161.188.128.0
West Central8,704128.254.237.0
Nemont8,192104.153.185.0
NorthwestCell7,680199.120.126.0
Mobily6,6565.244.231.0
United Wireless4,096162.220.128.0
Appalachian Wireless4,096199.127.208.0
Choice Wireless3,584104.245.68.0
Bug Tussel Wireless3,328204.9.152.0
TCOE3,072204.100.156.0
Cellular One2,560192.199.225.0
Carolina West Wireless2,304162.247.200.0
Viaero2,304137.83.96.0
CTC Wireless2,304199.58.120.0
IT&E Wireless1,280107.117.212.0
OTZ Cellular1,024204.93.49.0
GCI Wireless1,024162.211.56.0
Metro768104.51.2.0
STRATA76867.22.17.0
AT&T / Unefon512200.36.185.0
ASTCA512103.117.168.0
Videotron25624.100.220.0
Indigo Wireless256207.241.166.0
Rock Wireless25623.185.176.0
FLOW25665.208.123.0
Alltel256173.245.224.0
Claro256186.1.139.0
Bluesky256198.52.28.0
Airtel256105.112.208.0

Top VPN Providers in United States

Provider us based VPN IPs Example IP Address
NordVPN21,518191.101.160.98
OVPN9,0262a0d:5600:8:23:1011:531f:962:f3ed
ProtonVPN5,007149.102.224.177
Private Internet Access1,921204.93.149.229
Mullvad1,212146.70.166.50
FastVPN887216.131.84.65
Surfshark6522.56.189.123
VPNGate32676.103.218.168
Cryptostorm264155.254.31.31
VyprVPN257128.90.109.22

