ASNs
ASNs assigned to resource holders registered in this country
|31,871
IPs
IP addresses geolocated by IPinfo in this country
|1,534,034,058 (7% pingable)
Router IPs
IP addresses belonging to Routers in this country
|14,744,065
Hosting IPs
IP addresses with domains pointing to them in this country
|234,046,653
Mobile Carriers
Mobile Carriers with IP addresses geolocated in this country
|41
VPN Providers
VPN Providers with exit nodes in this country
|51
Registry
Regional Internet Registry (RIR) that manages the allocation and registration of Internet number resources within this country
|ARIN