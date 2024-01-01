Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Canada

Nearby countries: United StatesNorwayGreenlandSaint Pierre and MiquelonSvalbard and Jan Mayen
Summary

ASNs
2,491
IPs
72,882,625 (17% pingable)
Router IPs
2,150,724
Hosting IPs
12,083,335
Mobile Carriers
16
VPN Providers
43
Registry
ARIN

ASNs in Canada 2,491

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS577Bell Canadaisp6,714,880
AS812Rogers Communications Canada Inc.isp5,497,088
AS6327Shaw Communications Inc.isp5,408,000
AS852TELUS Communications Inc.isp4,714,240
AS5769Videotron Lteeisp2,638,592
AS376Reseau d'Informations Scientifiques du Quebec (RISQ Inc.)education1,192,448
AS855Bell Canadaisp1,108,736
AS808GONETbusiness1,016,064
AS3633Province of British Columbiabusiness920,832
AS7992Cogeco Connexion Inc.isp874,752
AS5645TekSavvy Solutions, Inc.isp733,696
AS13768Aptum Technologieshosting669,440
AS11260EastLinkisp596,480
AS803Saskatchewan Telecommunicationsisp521,728
AS7122Bell Canadaisp507,392
AS271BCNETeducation431,360
AS3766Shared Services Canadabusiness430,080
AS11290Cogeco Connexion incisp417,280
AS55286B2 Net Solutions Inc.hosting397,568
AS25820IT7 Networks Inchosting392,704

Important Routers in Canada

IP Address City ASN
64.86.33.102TorontoAS6453
66.110.48.14TorontoAS6453
62.115.50.10VancouverAS1299
62.115.62.206TorontoAS1299
206.80.255.15TorontoAS11814
89.149.138.218TorontoAS3257
206.80.255.17TorontoAS11814
199.167.153.151TorontoAS21949
209.148.249.73TorontoAS812
170.39.230.242TorontoAS835
170.39.230.243TorontoAS835
64.59.131.82CalgaryAS6327
72.14.215.24TorontoAS15169
199.167.153.149TorontoAS21949
64.59.186.186CalgaryAS6327
67.221.48.94MontréalAS1403
64.59.162.214VancouverAS6327
64.59.131.146CalgaryAS6327
64.59.180.106WinnipegAS6327
64.59.162.154VancouverAS6327
24.156.143.222TorontoAS812
209.148.251.249TorontoAS812
64.59.180.74WinnipegAS6327
64.59.132.210CalgaryAS6327
64.59.135.2CalgaryAS6327

Top Cities in Canada

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Toronto15,333,34246220,506100.42.20.0
Montréal6,786,86921212,127100.169.111.128
Calgary4,389,1171027,530103.200.72.0
Vancouver4,242,2311427,834100.168.107.0
Ramsayville3,800,478619128.43.0.0
Ottawa3,295,69661913100.42.23.0
Québec1,954,975221,303104.153.167.0
Edmonton1,641,510501,557103.174.156.128
Winnipeg1,136,041621,484100.43.96.0
Hamilton874,80545361104.128.184.0

Top Hosting IPs in Canada

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
23.227.38.652,526,658slide-serve.com
23.227.38.322,098,193therepitcompany.com
23.227.38.741,077,252cpwppi.xyz
216.40.34.41786,252clairvoyantart.com
104.247.81.50303,552monokinishop.de
104.247.81.51229,948readystartnow.com
104.247.81.53229,600musicar.de
104.247.81.54229,439plachty.pl
104.247.81.52229,166femaleworkship.com
23.227.38.73199,509varietyvaultoutlet.com
23.227.38.68199,310pakankamas.lt
23.227.38.71198,755maisonlegends.com
23.227.38.69198,215mamaafricasapparel.com
23.227.38.36197,856naijalaanneseekandfindllc.shop
23.227.38.66197,746target.alsace
23.227.38.67197,618noorify.co
23.227.38.70197,543emedemeos.com
23.227.38.72197,012iimonolabjp.com
198.50.252.64130,216lonk.store
52.60.87.16399,912thecrabcooker.restaurant
35.183.214.7480,805handyreport.com
15.222.211.10480,801haruchan.com
216.40.47.1776,591adaprod.com
64.99.64.3774,765livesienacondos.com
209.15.37.673,354corymitton.com

Mobile Carriers in Canada 16

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Bell Mobility762,112134.41.15.0
Telus Mobility, Koodo Mobile, Public Mobile393,216104.157.116.0
SaskTel202,240104.152.28.0
Rogers Wireless129,024108.174.28.0
Xplore112,896100.43.104.0
Videotron71,424135.19.161.0
EastLink47,616100.42.252.0
Freedom Mobile46,080156.11.14.0
Fido24,320198.163.112.0
ABC5,120104.36.100.0
Keewaytinook Mobile2,304206.188.106.0
Wightman Mobility1,792216.110.228.0
TBaytel768216.211.40.0
Bell25670.82.2.0
ICE Wireless256199.47.48.0
Kölbi ICE256190.113.114.0

Top VPN Providers in Canada

Provider ca based VPN IPs Example IP Address
NordVPN2,951185.193.64.186
OVPN1,2902606:6080:1001:47:1011:2339:1134:2802
ProtonVPN838149.22.82.86
Private Internet Access506191.96.36.83
TunnelBear326138.197.150.90
Mullvad13337.120.237.71
Surfshark12737.19.211.23
FastVPN106104.36.180.39
VPNGate38142.0.241.230
AirVPN34104.254.90.203

