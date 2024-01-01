ASNs in Saint Pierre and Miquelon — 1
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS3695
|SPM TELECOM
|business
|4,608
ASNs
ASNs assigned to resource holders registered in this country
|1
IPs
IP addresses geolocated by IPinfo in this country
|1,471 (10% pingable)
Router IPs
IP addresses belonging to Routers in this country
|—
Hosting IPs
IP addresses with domains pointing to them in this country
|5
Mobile Carriers
Mobile Carriers with IP addresses geolocated in this country
|—
VPN Providers
VPN Providers with exit nodes in this country
|—
Registry
Regional Internet Registry (RIR) that manages the allocation and registration of Internet number resources within this country
|ARIN
|City
|IPs in City
|ASNs in City
|Routers in City
|Example IP Address
|Saint-Pierre
|1,442
|0
|136.23.15.32
|Miquelon
|29
|0
|104.28.109.69
|IP Address
|Hosted Domain Count
|Example Domain
|142.202.130.15
|3
|secuspm.com
|142.202.130.25
|2
|spmtelecom.com