Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Learn more
Iceland

Iceland

Nearby countries: United KingdomNorwayIrelandGreenlandFaroe Islands
Map of Iceland

Summary

ASNs
102
IPs
908,569 (8% pingable)
Router IPs
4,092
Hosting IPs
50,573
Mobile Carriers
4
VPN Providers
12
Registry
RIPE

ASNs in Iceland 102

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS12969Vodafone Icelandisp309,760
AS6677Mila hfisp139,520
AS15474Rannsokna- og haskolanet Islands hf.isp131,072
AS44515Advania Island ehfhosting41,728
AS44735Nova hfisp38,144
AS51896Hringdu ehfisp19,712
AS50613Advania Island ehfhosting18,176
AS31441Ljosleidarinn ehfisp16,384
AS48685Opin Kerfi hfhosting11,776
AS29689Origo hfbusiness9,472
AS60690Opin Kerfi hfhosting9,216
AS31236Reykjavik City Hallbusiness9,216
AS39532Landsbankinn hfbusiness8,192
AS34678Eignafelag Tolvunar ehfbusiness8,192
AS29348Icelandic Ministry of Education and Childrengovernment8,192
AS25509Hringidan ehf / Vortex Incisp8,192
AS25244deCode genetics Ltd.business8,192
AS200651FlokiNET ehfhosting5,632
AS43892Sensa ehfhosting5,120
AS449251984 ehfhosting4,608

ASN data

ASN details for every IP address and every ASN's related domains, allocation date, registry name, total number of IP addresses, and assigned prefixes.

Useful for Cybersecurity

Important Routers in Iceland

IP Address City ASN
85.220.0.1ReykjavíkAS6677
178.19.50.166ReykjavíkAS44735
85.220.64.1ReykjavíkAS6677
83.173.8.162ReykjavíkAS31441
83.173.8.164ReykjavíkAS31441
83.173.8.172ReykjavíkAS31441
83.173.8.174ReykjavíkAS31441
83.173.8.132ReykjavíkAS31441
83.173.8.136ReykjavíkAS31441
83.173.8.138ReykjavíkAS31441
83.173.8.148ReykjavíkAS31441
83.173.8.146ReykjavíkAS31441
157.157.174.1ReykjavíkAS6677
83.173.8.176ReykjavíkAS31441
83.173.8.178ReykjavíkAS31441
178.19.49.118ReykjavíkAS44735
83.173.8.125ReykjavíkAS31441
217.151.190.69ReykjavíkAS12969
83.173.8.127ReykjavíkAS31441
149.126.87.117ReykjavíkAS44735
83.173.8.182ReykjavíkAS31441
31.15.113.22KeflavíkAS56704
83.173.8.184ReykjavíkAS31441
31.15.115.105KeflavíkAS56704
172.69.144.3ReykjavíkAS13335

ASN data

ASN details for every IP address and every ASN's related domains, allocation date, registry name, total number of IP addresses, and assigned prefixes.

Useful for Cybersecurity

Top Cities in Iceland

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Reykjavík871,796442,698104.28.194.138
Keflavík13,7019119104.28.146.67
Vestmannaeyjar8,23515217.151.190.72
Ísafjörður3,92018193.109.17.0
Akureyri2,23336130.208.18.104
Garður1,66811130.208.119.129
Kópavogur1,60224185.119.124.0
Akranes1,3460185.221.178.0
Hafnarfjörður78412151.236.24.0
Selfoss6350194.144.162.232

IP Geolocation

Around the globe, industry-leading organizations use IPinfo's geolocation data to create efficient, enjoyable, and secure online experiences for their users. These IP geolocation insights lead to better conversion rates, improved customer satisfaction, and much more with our API that's built for low latency responses.

Useful for Fraud PreventionLocalization

Top Hosting IPs in Iceland

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
193.4.58.986,602haltukjafti.is
185.93.156.1576,589likill.is
82.221.128.1833,127harborjobforge-sp.com
93.95.226.262,539xn--ljsmyndavrur-1hb3c.is
93.95.226.191,433e-hk.cf
93.95.224.441,215hodtstore.com
82.221.136.24916mermagiccon.com
82.221.129.39822leadershipaccelerator.com
82.221.136.1801lemon-edit.com
82.221.129.44792ferfibutik.com
82.221.136.47740kori-hotel.com
185.165.170.250598perspektive-kommunismus.org
82.221.129.24595euroinvest24.net
185.67.181.83489xn--ll-eka5a.is
217.9.143.94456ljosidraf.is
217.9.143.30417eyjan.is
185.219.150.121362camerarental.is
185.67.181.89343midstodehf.is
185.219.150.124229eqamob.eu
185.165.170.10213refunds.cx
185.174.176.18196adalbraut.is
185.112.145.231195bs2site22.at
185.174.176.17188xn--loftverkfri-i9a.is
185.174.176.11185abygg.is
185.174.176.15184xn--veislujnusta-6hb6m.is

Reverse IP API

Our Hosted Domains API, or Reverse IP API returns a full list of domains that are hosted on a single IP address. These domains are ordered based on host.io domain ranking.

Useful for Data Enrichment

Mobile Carriers in Iceland 4

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Vodafone24,832193.4.0.0
NOVA1,79246.182.184.0
Síminn1,792157.157.112.0
Tal256157.157.254.0

Mobile Carrier Detection

Our Mobile Carrier Detection API allows resolution of IP address to carrier, and our database provides information on every mobile IP’s carrier name, country code, and network code.

Useful for CybersecurityData Enrichment

Top VPN Providers in Iceland

Provider is based VPN IPs Example IP Address
NordVPN20145.155.42.26
Private Internet Access2445.133.193.94
ProtonVPN24185.159.158.62
PerfectPrivacy1882.221.111.20
Surfshark1045.139.252.17
FastVPN845.133.192.173
ExpressVPN545.86.201.44
VPNUnlimited391.194.161.20
Witopia182.221.128.52
IVPN182.221.107.187

VPN data

Our Privacy Detection API detects various methods used to mask a user's true IP address, including VPN detection, proxy detection, tor, relay usage, or a connection via a hosting provider, which could potentially be used to tunnel traffic, and mask the true IP address.

Useful for Fraud PreventionDigital Media and Entertainment