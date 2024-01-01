Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Ireland

Ireland

Nearby countries: FranceUnited KingdomJerseyIsle of ManGuernsey
Map of Ireland

Summary

ASNs
328
IPs
19,200,166 (9% pingable)
Router IPs
202,303
Hosting IPs
2,630,434
Mobile Carriers
5
VPN Providers
24
Registry
RIPE

ASNs in Ireland 328

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS1213HEAnet CLGeducation1,843,200
AS5466Eircom Limitedisp1,111,040
AS15502Vodafone Ireland Limitedisp506,112
AS25441Imagine Communications Group Limitedbusiness450,816
AS2110BT Communications Ireland Limitedhosting437,760
AS8987Amazon Data Services Ireland Ltdhosting302,080
AS31122Digiweb ltdisp208,640
AS8918Coolwave Communications Limitedbusiness155,648
AS13280Three Ireland (Hutchison) limitedisp154,880
AS34245Magnet Networks Limitedisp121,856
AS2850University College Dublineducation65,536
AS15612ServeCentric Ltd.hosting32,768
AS29650Digiweb ltdhosting29,184
AS39122Blacknight Internet Solutions Limitedhosting27,904
AS15751Meteor Mobile Communications Limitedisp24,832
AS16171Fulnett Limitedbusiness23,808
AS43515Google Ireland Limitedhosting21,760
AS211439Jurgita Jurgaitiene trading as LOCOTORPIisp20,480
AS15806Irish Governmentgovernment20,480
AS207266Identity Digital Limitedhosting20,224

Important Routers in Ireland

IP Address City ASN
72.14.243.178DublinAS15169
74.125.118.8DublinAS15169
72.14.202.210DublinAS15169
77.67.54.163CrumlinAS3257
23.197.72.195DublinAS20940
23.197.72.131DublinAS20940
193.95.158.117DublinAS2110
193.95.158.103DublinAS2110
162.158.36.15DublinAS13335
162.158.36.21DublinAS13335
149.38.8.42DublinAS174
162.158.36.27DublinAS13335
193.95.158.105DublinAS2110
185.6.36.57DublinAS2128
193.95.158.115DublinAS2110
195.16.170.50DublinAS3356
149.88.96.193DublinAS212238
193.95.158.80DublinAS2110
94.31.0.183DublinAS6461
193.95.152.16DublinAS2110
193.95.158.123DublinAS2110
193.95.150.34DrumcondraAS2110
193.95.158.113DublinAS2110
193.95.158.120DublinAS2110
193.95.158.116DublinAS2110

Top Cities in Ireland

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Dublin14,479,1621929,465101.44.255.0
Jobstown2,226,707563109.255.12.160
Cork889,03023537103.214.192.128
Sandyford159,459525109.255.16.208
Sligo116,33413122104.44.16.110
Ennis97,803862109.78.71.160
Waterford73,78612104109.255.116.0
Limerick70,7745141109.255.188.0
Carlow68,34935149.153.0.0
Maynooth66,84716149.157.0.0

Top Hosting IPs in Ireland

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
52.215.95.29196,909wcmaster.com
54.194.127.198196,630schulz-illustration.de
3.255.48.233196,287daueraktion.com
54.171.90.223180,504telavivhillegom.nl
52.48.64.111180,360ekmexstreetfood.de
34.254.1.203177,783yogaloha.online
34.240.216.169139,871bramjansen.nl
34.249.138.199137,686singletasken.com
34.240.160.162136,918abiturkey.eu
54.76.177.8564,816lexpetitor.com
99.81.40.7857,703y0uth.shop
52.18.59.12445,760metamedicalcenter.it
54.194.41.14136,359d-sign.work
81.17.241.11729,347sheehyswhiskey.co.uk
91.136.8.13026,220ltayouth.org.uk
52.48.139.5221,578treppiedi.ch
108.129.2.16421,561latamreadyecuador.com
52.18.221.021,523dub-off.com
52.213.114.8620,289bouwcollegewielewaal.info
46.51.204.18417,054infinitypcsolutions.co.uk
91.136.8.13114,957birthday-cake.co.uk
78.153.212.17214,2303dspiderfx.ie
52.31.17.6610,711sandorberry.com
34.250.223.10810,702personal-training-seijo.com
63.32.32.2910,512soul-whispering.de

Mobile Carriers in Ireland 5

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Vodafone18,432109.76.110.0
316,640178.167.145.0
Eir10,752109.125.16.0
O2 (UK)1,02451.182.31.0
Virgin Mobile51231.187.1.0

Top VPN Providers in Ireland

Provider ie based VPN IPs Example IP Address
NordVPN69384.21.169.59
Private Internet Access105188.241.178.45
Mullvad87146.70.189.231
ProtonVPN63146.70.48.3
TunnelBear63146.70.227.88
Surfshark42146.70.48.44
FastVPN22205.185.193.6
Hotspot Shield17185.201.42.54
VeePN7146.70.94.10
Anonine VPN6185.224.199.32

