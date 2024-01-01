ASNs in Guernsey — 12
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS13216
|C5 IT Services (Guernsey) Limited
|hosting
|1,792
|AS34738
|Webhost Limited
|hosting
|1,536
|AS34497
|Logicalis Guernsey Ltd
|business
|1,280
|AS48210
|Bonne Terre Ltd
|hosting
|1,024
|AS212565
|Specsavers Optical Group Limited
|business
|1,024
|AS205514
|CORVID Protect Holdings Limited
|business
|1,024
|AS41337
|ISG Limited
|isp
|512
|AS202621
|TXODDS Sport Betting Limited
|business
|512
|AS211913
|Guernsey Airtel Limited
|business
|256
|AS43538
|JT (Guernsey) Limited
|inactive
|0
|AS34608
|ISG Limited
|inactive
|0
|AS212615
|Resolution IT Limited
|inactive
|0