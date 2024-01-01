Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Guernsey

Nearby countries: FranceUnited KingdomBelgiumIrelandJersey
Map of Guernsey

Summary

ASNs
12
IPs
55,042 (30% pingable)
Router IPs
331
Hosting IPs
1,542
Mobile Carriers
1
VPN Providers
Registry
RIPE

ASNs in Guernsey 12

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS13216C5 IT Services (Guernsey) Limitedhosting1,792
AS34738Webhost Limitedhosting1,536
AS34497Logicalis Guernsey Ltdbusiness1,280
AS48210Bonne Terre Ltdhosting1,024
AS212565Specsavers Optical Group Limitedbusiness1,024
AS205514CORVID Protect Holdings Limitedbusiness1,024
AS41337ISG Limitedisp512
AS202621TXODDS Sport Betting Limitedbusiness512
AS211913Guernsey Airtel Limitedbusiness256
AS43538JT (Guernsey) Limitedinactive0
AS34608ISG Limitedinactive0
AS212615Resolution IT Limitedinactive0

Important Routers in Guernsey

IP Address City ASN
212.30.7.61Saint AndrewAS8680
212.30.7.65Saint AndrewAS8680
212.30.7.51Saint AndrewAS8680
212.30.7.49Saint AndrewAS8680
212.30.7.55Saint AndrewAS8680
212.30.7.53Saint AndrewAS8680
212.30.7.25Saint AndrewAS8680
212.30.7.29Saint AndrewAS8680
212.30.7.21Saint AndrewAS8680
212.30.7.63Saint AndrewAS8680
212.30.7.67Saint AndrewAS8680
212.30.7.23Saint AndrewAS8680
212.30.7.27Saint AndrewAS8680
212.30.7.19Saint AndrewAS8680
80.73.217.193Saint Peter PortAS204649
212.30.1.51Saint AndrewAS8680
185.31.223.250Saint Peter PortAS34738
212.30.15.142Saint AndrewAS8680
195.226.129.100Saint Peter PortAS8681
212.30.9.123Saint AndrewAS8680
212.30.9.78Saint AndrewAS8680
212.30.15.212Saint AndrewAS8680
212.30.9.65Saint AndrewAS8680
212.30.1.53Saint AndrewAS8680
80.73.217.194Saint Peter PortAS204649

Top Cities in Guernsey

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Castel33,6280185.3.100.0
Saint Peter Port18,272764104.28.207.183
Saint Andrew2,8111258185.104.200.0
Saint Sampson27518185.16.70.42
St Martin5611195.226.136.224

Top Hosting IPs in Guernsey

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
185.31.222.147581gamingclubblackjack.co.uk
185.31.222.149247epc-play05.com
185.31.222.141143gamingclub5.com
212.30.22.22106alderneyhirecars.com
185.31.222.6450govegaspalmscasino.com
88.81.156.2033galablingo.org.uk
185.31.220.15132cabaretcasino.cz
185.31.220.15930mummysgold10.com
185.31.220.12930jackpotpartner.com
185.31.222.13722collegepokercup.eu
88.81.151.422virginbingo.com.ar
185.31.220.15617onlinespingamepalace.com
193.169.206.24616betway.co
185.31.222.21016vegastowers.com
80.73.216.12114sec.gov.fk
80.73.216.13413falklandsnsc.org.fk
185.31.222.17513gigglebingo.mobi
185.31.220.14213mummys123.com
185.31.222.15313thekingonlineneptunes.com
185.31.222.16912gcc-fortune.com
46.235.128.24812rsmjersey.net
193.169.206.13311fortuneroom.org
185.31.222.16311gcc-shn-eng-cad.com
213.163.204.411premieroptique.com.au
193.169.206.14611platinumplay.cl

Mobile Carriers in Guernsey 1

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Sure Mobile256185.3.100.0

Top VPN Providers in Guernsey

No VPNs detected in Guernsey.

