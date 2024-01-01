Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Greenland

Nearby countries: RussiaCanadaNorwayIcelandSvalbard and Jan Mayen
Map of Greenland

Summary

ASNs
1
IPs
35,236 (7% pingable)
Router IPs
144
Hosting IPs
191
Mobile Carriers
1
VPN Providers
2
Registry
RIPE

ASNs in Greenland 1

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS8818Tusass A/Sisp34,304

Important Routers in Greenland

IP Address City ASN
194.177.227.134NuukAS8818
194.177.227.132NuukAS8818
194.177.227.167NuukAS8818
194.177.227.165NuukAS8818
194.177.237.190NuukAS8818
194.177.227.140NuukAS8818
194.177.255.146NuukAS8818
194.177.227.148NuukAS8818
194.177.227.142NuukAS8818
194.177.227.90NuukAS8818
194.177.227.88NuukAS8818
194.177.251.212NuukAS8818
194.177.227.78NuukAS8818
194.177.227.152NuukAS8818
194.177.227.141NuukAS8818
185.157.200.129NuukAS8818
185.57.162.94NuukAS8818
185.57.162.90NuukAS8818
194.177.227.154NuukAS8818
194.177.227.68NuukAS8818
194.177.227.92NuukAS8818
194.177.227.73NuukAS8818
194.177.252.236NuukAS8818
194.177.242.2NuukAS8818
194.177.242.6NuukAS8818

Top Cities in Greenland

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Nuuk30,9902135104.28.132.47
Ilulissat7160194.177.235.136
Qaqortoq54012194.177.231.224
Maniitsoq4480194.177.226.128
Qaanaaq2840104.28.105.18
Uummannaq2840194.177.233.136
Upernavik2760194.177.255.120
Tasiilaq256088.83.27.0
Ittoqqortoormiit23711104.28.203.136
Narsaq20412194.177.233.168

Top Hosting IPs in Greenland

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
194.177.242.22235brydtavsheden.gl
194.177.238.15226hydropower.gl
194.177.238.1569government.gl
194.177.239.197nuna.law
194.177.238.1577foku.gl
194.177.242.196ral.dk
185.18.191.75tasiilaq.gl
194.177.252.584climate-greenland.gl
194.177.238.1414kommunesites.gl
194.177.251.684nanortalik.gl
194.177.235.704inu.gl
194.177.242.2104vfmg.gl
185.18.188.1424greenlandhostcenter.gl
46.16.20.124jysk.gl
194.177.252.633landsplan.gl
194.177.242.2123inatsisit.gl
88.83.27.2453gebit.dk
194.177.242.2173sunngu.gl
194.177.250.2463adolynge.gl
194.177.238.1293siunnersuisarfik.gl
37.230.164.1892gbt.gl
194.177.250.2442niqaq.gl
194.177.252.1502nunami.gl
194.177.235.1972peqqik.gl
194.177.234.82vve.gl

Mobile Carriers in Greenland 1

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
tusass768178.170.132.0

Top VPN Providers in Greenland

Provider gl based VPN IPs Example IP Address
NordVPN35176.53.177.2
Surfshark492.62.123.84

