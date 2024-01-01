ASNs in Greenland — 1
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS8818
|Tusass A/S
|isp
|34,304
ASNs
ASNs assigned to resource holders registered in this country
|1
IPs
IP addresses geolocated by IPinfo in this country
|35,236 (7% pingable)
Router IPs
IP addresses belonging to Routers in this country
|144
Hosting IPs
IP addresses with domains pointing to them in this country
|191
Mobile Carriers
Mobile Carriers with IP addresses geolocated in this country
|1
VPN Providers
VPN Providers with exit nodes in this country
|2
Registry
Regional Internet Registry (RIR) that manages the allocation and registration of Internet number resources within this country
|RIPE
|IP Address
|City
|ASN
|194.177.227.134
|Nuuk
|AS8818
|194.177.227.132
|Nuuk
|AS8818
|194.177.227.167
|Nuuk
|AS8818
|194.177.227.165
|Nuuk
|AS8818
|194.177.237.190
|Nuuk
|AS8818
|194.177.227.140
|Nuuk
|AS8818
|194.177.255.146
|Nuuk
|AS8818
|194.177.227.148
|Nuuk
|AS8818
|194.177.227.142
|Nuuk
|AS8818
|194.177.227.90
|Nuuk
|AS8818
|194.177.227.88
|Nuuk
|AS8818
|194.177.251.212
|Nuuk
|AS8818
|194.177.227.78
|Nuuk
|AS8818
|194.177.227.152
|Nuuk
|AS8818
|194.177.227.141
|Nuuk
|AS8818
|185.157.200.129
|Nuuk
|AS8818
|185.57.162.94
|Nuuk
|AS8818
|185.57.162.90
|Nuuk
|AS8818
|194.177.227.154
|Nuuk
|AS8818
|194.177.227.68
|Nuuk
|AS8818
|194.177.227.92
|Nuuk
|AS8818
|194.177.227.73
|Nuuk
|AS8818
|194.177.252.236
|Nuuk
|AS8818
|194.177.242.2
|Nuuk
|AS8818
|194.177.242.6
|Nuuk
|AS8818
|City
|IPs in City
|ASNs in City
|Routers in City
|Example IP Address
|Nuuk
|30,990
|2
|135
|104.28.132.47
|Ilulissat
|716
|0
|194.177.235.136
|Qaqortoq
|540
|1
|2
|194.177.231.224
|Maniitsoq
|448
|0
|194.177.226.128
|Qaanaaq
|284
|0
|104.28.105.18
|Uummannaq
|284
|0
|194.177.233.136
|Upernavik
|276
|0
|194.177.255.120
|Tasiilaq
|256
|0
|88.83.27.0
|Ittoqqortoormiit
|237
|1
|1
|104.28.203.136
|Narsaq
|204
|1
|2
|194.177.233.168
|IP Address
|Hosted Domain Count
|Example Domain
|194.177.242.222
|35
|brydtavsheden.gl
|194.177.238.152
|26
|hydropower.gl
|194.177.238.156
|9
|government.gl
|194.177.239.19
|7
|nuna.law
|194.177.238.157
|7
|foku.gl
|194.177.242.19
|6
|ral.dk
|185.18.191.7
|5
|tasiilaq.gl
|194.177.252.58
|4
|climate-greenland.gl
|194.177.238.141
|4
|kommunesites.gl
|194.177.251.68
|4
|nanortalik.gl
|194.177.235.70
|4
|inu.gl
|194.177.242.210
|4
|vfmg.gl
|185.18.188.142
|4
|greenlandhostcenter.gl
|46.16.20.12
|4
|jysk.gl
|194.177.252.63
|3
|landsplan.gl
|194.177.242.212
|3
|inatsisit.gl
|88.83.27.245
|3
|gebit.dk
|194.177.242.217
|3
|sunngu.gl
|194.177.250.246
|3
|adolynge.gl
|194.177.238.129
|3
|siunnersuisarfik.gl
|37.230.164.189
|2
|gbt.gl
|194.177.250.244
|2
|niqaq.gl
|194.177.252.150
|2
|nunami.gl
|194.177.235.197
|2
|peqqik.gl
|194.177.234.8
|2
|vve.gl
|Carrier
|IP Address Count
|Example IP Address
|tusass
|768
|178.170.132.0
|Provider
|gl based VPN IPs
|Example IP Address
|NordVPN
|35
|176.53.177.2
|Surfshark
|4
|92.62.123.84