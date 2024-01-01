Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Spain

Nearby countries: FranceMoroccoPortugalAndorraGibraltar
Map of Spain

Summary

ASNs
1,313
IPs
35,910,135 (24% pingable)
Router IPs
228,075
Hosting IPs
2,243,480
Mobile Carriers
10
VPN Providers
40
Registry
RIPE

ASNs in Spain 1,313

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS3352TELEFONICA DE ESPANA S.A.U.isp10,514,176
AS12479Orange Espagne SAisp6,998,528
AS12430VODAFONE ESPANA S.A.U.isp5,117,952
AS6739VODAFONE ONO, S.A.isp2,674,176
AS766Entidad Publica Empresarial Red.eshosting1,439,232
AS15704XTRA TELECOM S.A.isp770,304
AS12338Euskaltel S.A.isp578,816
AS29119AIRE NETWORKS DEL MEDITERRANEO SL UNIPERSONALisp476,416
AS12334R Cable y Telecable Telecomunicaciones, S.A.U.isp443,392
AS200845AVATEL TELECOM, SAisp316,416
AS13041Consorci de Serveis Universitaris de Catalunyaeducation311,808
AS12946R Cable y Telecable Telecomunicaciones, S.A.U.isp230,400
AS12541LYNTIA NETWORKS S.A.hosting164,864
AS57269DIGI SPAIN TELECOM S.L.isp148,992
AS35699Adamo Telecom Iberia S.A.isp137,216
AS12956TELEFONICA GLOBAL SOLUTIONS SLhosting102,656
AS2134Santander Global Technology, S.L.Ubusiness99,584
AS34977PROCONO S.A.isp88,576
AS16371acens Technologies, S.L.hosting86,784
AS3262SAREnet, S.A.hosting77,824

ASN data

Important Routers in Spain

IP Address City ASN
5.205.78.110MadridAS3352
5.205.79.138El Prat de LlobregatAS3352
5.205.79.170MadridAS3352
173.194.121.30MadridAS15169
5.205.78.238MadridAS3352
5.205.79.134MadridAS3352
5.205.78.106MadridAS3352
5.205.79.166MadridAS3352
149.6.132.10BilbaoAS174
5.205.78.234MadridAS3352
23.210.58.137MadridAS20940
5.205.79.198MadridAS3352
87.245.231.101MadridAS9002
81.46.45.142El Prat de LlobregatAS3352
81.46.45.146El Prat de LlobregatAS3352
62.115.61.14MadridAS1299
81.46.44.202El Prat de LlobregatAS3352
178.156.103.149MadridAS29119
81.46.44.206El Prat de LlobregatAS3352
154.14.33.114BarcelonaAS3257
5.205.21.162El Prat de LlobregatAS3352
5.205.21.166El Prat de LlobregatAS3352
81.46.45.165El Prat de LlobregatAS3352
81.46.45.170El Prat de LlobregatAS3352
81.46.45.174El Prat de LlobregatAS3352

ASN data

Top Cities in Spain

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Madrid10,676,84529013,1301.178.224.0
Barcelona1,412,663832,387102.220.216.197
Sevilla1,410,44827469104.28.197.156
Zaragoza793,80418315104.28.196.18
Vigo606,03610581103.24.236.0
Valencia486,37126494103.127.46.0
Palma473,56612248103.23.61.1
Murcia460,08618194103.132.4.0
L'Hospitalet de Llobregat442,22218133109.69.10.80
Alcobendas384,96137810103.241.67.0

IP Geolocation

Top Hosting IPs in Spain

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
217.76.128.34134,995alsp.es
82.98.135.44127,185taulerfau.com
31.214.178.5497,405lawandthings.es
217.76.156.25296,486dcrautomatismos.com
31.214.178.5557,885prowinch.de
37.152.88.20457,700telefono-express-canal.site
217.116.0.19153,327peregirnosxlapaz.com
217.76.128.4745,465desarrollosyproyectos.es
79.139.120.2540,244sabafortuno.com
217.76.128.3526,011ibizarb.com
217.116.5.23117,745bar-fary.es
82.98.128.3517,400alejandraolivasalondebelleza.com
85.208.102.10012,355haus-annelies.com.es
217.116.0.1829,555pevimat.com
31.47.72.1539,391habitspira.com
31.47.72.1439,181vistaopticaesparreguera.com
217.116.0.1448,863papasconpeques.com
217.76.128.2208,688informatica.dev
82.194.64.607,788kingshockseurope.com
93.174.4.86,038madsierra.com
82.194.64.55,781fundacioncarrileslopez.es
194.36.123.745,544moisescoll.cat
185.23.71.234,263xn--amosnuez-i3a.com
95.39.248.1404,006800ml.com
31.47.72.1223,839thyssen.es

Reverse IP API

Mobile Carriers in Spain 10

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Orange1,935,104113.203.128.0
Vodafone1,654,528137.101.0.0
Movistar1,538,048109.107.101.0
Yoigo296,960109.205.140.0
Móbil R5,37691.116.96.0
Euskaltel2,816212.142.197.0
Fibracat2,304185.184.151.0
TeleCable512188.171.115.0
Simyo512176.116.124.0
ADIF256213.144.50.0

Mobile Carrier Detection

Top VPN Providers in Spain

Provider es based VPN IPs Example IP Address
NordVPN1,113185.214.97.70
OVPN1,0902001:ac8:23:500:1018:6866:6a0a:ca60
TunnelBear440208.85.16.245
ProtonVPN267149.102.236.207
Private Internet Access196195.181.167.37
FastVPN67185.147.214.180
Surfshark5489.37.95.60
Mullvad52146.70.128.175
PerfectPrivacy22185.183.106.148
Hotspot Shield1579.98.183.230

VPN data

