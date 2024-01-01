ASNs in Andorra — 3
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS6752
|ANDORRA TELECOM, S.A.U.
|hosting
|56,320
|AS204966
|VEENCH SLU
|inactive
|0
|AS198246
|TALTUM SOLUTIONS, S.L.U
|inactive
|0
ASNs
ASNs assigned to resource holders registered in this country
|3
IPs
IP addresses geolocated by IPinfo in this country
|60,694 (46% pingable)
Router IPs
IP addresses belonging to Routers in this country
|21
Hosting IPs
IP addresses with domains pointing to them in this country
|1,379
Mobile Carriers
Mobile Carriers with IP addresses geolocated in this country
|1
VPN Providers
VPN Providers with exit nodes in this country
|2
Registry
Regional Internet Registry (RIR) that manages the allocation and registration of Internet number resources within this country
|RIPE
|IP Address
|City
|ASN
|194.158.89.27
|Andorra la Vella
|AS6752
|194.158.91.230
|Andorra la Vella
|AS6752
|194.158.91.166
|Andorra la Vella
|AS6752
|194.158.90.65
|Andorra la Vella
|AS6752
|194.158.91.165
|Andorra la Vella
|AS6752
|109.111.111.169
|Andorra la Vella
|AS6752
|80.6.7.217
|Andorra la Vella
|AS5089
|194.158.74.163
|les Escaldes
|AS6752
|80.6.4.187
|Andorra la Vella
|AS5089
|80.6.5.141
|Andorra la Vella
|AS5089
|109.111.111.84
|Andorra la Vella
|AS6752
|194.158.85.153
|Andorra la Vella
|AS6752
|80.6.9.249
|Andorra la Vella
|AS5089
|194.158.74.161
|Andorra la Vella
|AS6752
|194.158.91.35
|Andorra la Vella
|AS6752
|City
|IPs in City
|ASNs in City
|Routers in City
|Example IP Address
|Andorra la Vella
|54,810
|2
|14
|104.28.194.44
|les Escaldes
|5,876
|1
|1
|109.111.111.192
|Sant Julià de Lòria
|8
|0
|194.158.84.64
|IP Address
|Hosted Domain Count
|Example Domain
|188.241.26.201
|122
|greyingenieros.com
|194.158.89.182
|105
|immobiliariapuntiapart.ad
|194.158.80.10
|101
|interollinac.com
|194.158.80.18
|90
|ohwhitedent.com
|194.158.80.39
|78
|gruppyreneesandorra.net
|91.187.83.90
|78
|roquesalcarrer.ad
|194.158.88.4
|73
|winterrallyandorra.com
|194.158.95.164
|57
|andorracultura.ad
|91.187.69.2
|44
|santtirs.com
|91.187.93.215
|42
|bancamora.com
|188.241.26.194
|41
|ticpress.net
|194.158.91.212
|32
|grandvalirakidsforest.com
|194.158.80.8
|25
|andorshop.com
|194.158.80.33
|23
|glaciarperitomoreno.com
|185.194.57.129
|23
|gatxancrypto.com
|91.187.75.42
|19
|malditoserver.com
|91.187.75.241
|17
|andorramusicshop.es
|91.187.83.113
|16
|coea.net
|188.241.26.202
|16
|rebekkaantunes.com
|194.158.80.54
|15
|grouppyrenees.org
|188.241.26.200
|13
|actualidadevangelica.es
|194.158.89.28
|13
|construccionsroca.ad
|194.158.80.11
|12
|esmorzarsinnovacio.ad
|194.158.80.56
|11
|andorraimmobiliaria.com
|194.158.80.7
|10
|unamiradasostenible.ad
|Carrier
|IP Address Count
|Example IP Address
|Som, Mobiland
|1,536
|109.111.112.0
|Provider
|ad based VPN IPs
|Example IP Address
|Private Internet Access
|46
|173.239.217.177
|Surfshark
|6
|62.197.152.70