Andorra

Andorra

Nearby countries: FranceItalySpainSwitzerlandMonaco
Map of Andorra

Summary

ASNs
3
IPs
60,694 (46% pingable)
Router IPs
21
Hosting IPs
1,379
Mobile Carriers
1
VPN Providers
2
Registry
RIPE

ASNs in Andorra 3

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS6752ANDORRA TELECOM, S.A.U.hosting56,320
AS204966VEENCH SLUinactive0
AS198246TALTUM SOLUTIONS, S.L.Uinactive0

ASN data

ASN details for every IP address and every ASN's related domains, allocation date, registry name, total number of IP addresses, and assigned prefixes.

Useful for Cybersecurity

Important Routers in Andorra

IP Address City ASN
194.158.89.27Andorra la VellaAS6752
194.158.91.230Andorra la VellaAS6752
194.158.91.166Andorra la VellaAS6752
194.158.90.65Andorra la VellaAS6752
194.158.91.165Andorra la VellaAS6752
109.111.111.169Andorra la VellaAS6752
80.6.7.217Andorra la VellaAS5089
194.158.74.163les EscaldesAS6752
80.6.4.187Andorra la VellaAS5089
80.6.5.141Andorra la VellaAS5089
109.111.111.84Andorra la VellaAS6752
194.158.85.153Andorra la VellaAS6752
80.6.9.249Andorra la VellaAS5089
194.158.74.161Andorra la VellaAS6752
194.158.91.35Andorra la VellaAS6752

Top Cities in Andorra

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Andorra la Vella54,810214104.28.194.44
les Escaldes5,87611109.111.111.192
Sant Julià de Lòria80194.158.84.64

Top Hosting IPs in Andorra

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
188.241.26.201122greyingenieros.com
194.158.89.182105immobiliariapuntiapart.ad
194.158.80.10101interollinac.com
194.158.80.1890ohwhitedent.com
194.158.80.3978gruppyreneesandorra.net
91.187.83.9078roquesalcarrer.ad
194.158.88.473winterrallyandorra.com
194.158.95.16457andorracultura.ad
91.187.69.244santtirs.com
91.187.93.21542bancamora.com
188.241.26.19441ticpress.net
194.158.91.21232grandvalirakidsforest.com
194.158.80.825andorshop.com
194.158.80.3323glaciarperitomoreno.com
185.194.57.12923gatxancrypto.com
91.187.75.4219malditoserver.com
91.187.75.24117andorramusicshop.es
91.187.83.11316coea.net
188.241.26.20216rebekkaantunes.com
194.158.80.5415grouppyrenees.org
188.241.26.20013actualidadevangelica.es
194.158.89.2813construccionsroca.ad
194.158.80.1112esmorzarsinnovacio.ad
194.158.80.5611andorraimmobiliaria.com
194.158.80.710unamiradasostenible.ad

Mobile Carriers in Andorra 1

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Som, Mobiland1,536109.111.112.0

Top VPN Providers in Andorra

Provider ad based VPN IPs Example IP Address
Private Internet Access46173.239.217.177
Surfshark662.197.152.70

