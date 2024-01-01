Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Botswana

Botswana

Nearby countries: South AfricaAngolaZambiaZimbabweNamibia
Map of Botswana

Summary

ASNs
34
IPs
170,931 (8% pingable)
Router IPs
1,141
Hosting IPs
1,201
Mobile Carriers
3
VPN Providers
Registry
AFRINIC

ASNs in Botswana 34

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS14988Botswana Telecommunications Corporationisp65,792
AS37678BOTSWANA FIBRE NETWORKS (Proprietary) Limitedisp27,904
AS36963Orange Botswana (PTY) Ltdisp14,336
AS37395Abari Communicationsisp9,216
AS37257Broadband Botswana Internetisp8,192
AS327776STATURE (PTY) LTDisp5,632
AS33781OPQ Netisp5,120
AS329078Abari Communicationsisp4,096
AS37604Desert Road Pty Ltd t/a Zebranetisp3,072
AS37014Mascom Wireless Ltdisp3,072
AS327830Concerotel Botswana Pty Ltdisp3,072
AS327716Microteck Enterprises (Pty) Ltd.isp2,048
AS37711Sea Breeze (Pty) Ltd T/A Mega Internetisp1,792
AS329473Click Connect Proprietary Limitedisp1,024
AS329301BOTSWANA RESEARCH AND EDUCATION NETWORK SOCIETYeducation1,024
AS328737Netway (Proprietary) Limitedhosting1,024
AS328348Fasttrack Learning (Proprietary) Limitedhosting1,024
AS327760ELECTRO METIC ENTERPRISES PTY LTDisp1,024
AS327757ICT DYNAMIX (Pty) Limitedbusiness1,024
AS37537Altron Botswana Proprietary Limitedbusiness256

Important Routers in Botswana

IP Address City ASN
168.167.252.125GaboroneAS14988
41.60.156.110GaboroneAS30844
160.242.81.7GaboroneAS33763
160.242.82.232GaboroneAS33763
129.205.195.94SeroweAS37678
156.38.16.2GaboroneAS37678
160.242.81.58MmoponeAS33763
102.134.160.66FrancistownAS327776
41.191.218.28GaboroneAS37678
83.143.24.6GaboroneAS37678
129.205.194.158SeroweAS37678
129.205.206.150MahalapyeAS37678
83.143.24.246GaboroneAS37678
41.60.159.132GaboroneAS30844
41.191.216.126GaboroneAS37678
160.242.90.94GaboroneAS33763
41.191.216.110GaboroneAS37678
129.205.206.152MahalapyeAS37678
41.87.169.130GaboroneAS37257
41.79.35.253GaboroneAS327760
41.191.216.56GaboroneAS37678
83.143.24.233GaboroneAS37678
129.205.196.18PalapyeAS37678
41.60.159.34GaboroneAS30844
41.79.136.93GaboroneAS37395

Top Cities in Botswana

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Gaborone122,10517645102.134.169.176
Mahalapye13,725326102.165.132.0
Serowe8,186535102.165.146.0
Palapye7,127674102.141.112.0
Francistown6,794438102.134.160.0
Maun3,663546102.134.170.224
Mochudi3,637326102.165.130.64
Mmopone2,1432104160.242.80.1
Lobatse1,231255102.165.144.0
Selebi-Phikwe820116168.167.22.0

Top Hosting IPs in Botswana

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
154.73.84.13253reactive.co.bw
196.45.164.28161probizz.co.bw
41.223.192.1994martindionne.co.bw
168.167.71.1879t3000consultancies.co.bw
197.231.192.1078motsumiattorneys.co.bw
169.255.80.9069retrofitflash.co.bw
160.242.80.13831trolleyworx.co.bw
41.191.64.1126yashcell.co.bw
102.134.165.19019waronalaw.co.bw
168.167.71.1119motswedisaccos.co.bw
41.223.195.2019spana.org.bw
41.223.143.19916francistownadvertiser.co.bw
129.205.246.5916but.co.bw
83.143.25.19614vbn.co.bw
168.167.100.711lsbw.co.bw
41.223.192.3510impex.co.bw
83.143.25.22010kgatopaediatrics.co.bw
41.223.142.8210auctioneersb.co.bw
41.79.32.209celtransport.co.bw
41.79.32.249realplastic.co.bw
168.167.44.2378farprop.co.bw
168.167.100.748showgroup.co.bw
41.87.190.177sigfox.co.bw
41.79.137.1417ccs.co.bw
102.134.166.2026landmark.co.bw

Mobile Carriers in Botswana 3

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Orange4,096105.235.246.0
BeMobile1,536168.167.136.0
Mascom1,280102.134.169.0

Top VPN Providers in Botswana

No VPNs detected in Botswana.

