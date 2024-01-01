|AS14988
|Botswana Telecommunications Corporation
|isp
|65,792
|AS37678
|BOTSWANA FIBRE NETWORKS (Proprietary) Limited
|isp
|27,904
|AS36963
|Orange Botswana (PTY) Ltd
|isp
|14,336
|AS37395
|Abari Communications
|isp
|9,216
|AS37257
|Broadband Botswana Internet
|isp
|8,192
|AS327776
|STATURE (PTY) LTD
|isp
|5,632
|AS33781
|OPQ Net
|isp
|5,120
|AS329078
|Abari Communications
|isp
|4,096
|AS37604
|Desert Road Pty Ltd t/a Zebranet
|isp
|3,072
|AS37014
|Mascom Wireless Ltd
|isp
|3,072
|AS327830
|Concerotel Botswana Pty Ltd
|isp
|3,072
|AS327716
|Microteck Enterprises (Pty) Ltd.
|isp
|2,048
|AS37711
|Sea Breeze (Pty) Ltd T/A Mega Internet
|isp
|1,792
|AS329473
|Click Connect Proprietary Limited
|isp
|1,024
|AS329301
|BOTSWANA RESEARCH AND EDUCATION NETWORK SOCIETY
|education
|1,024
|AS328737
|Netway (Proprietary) Limited
|hosting
|1,024
|AS328348
|Fasttrack Learning (Proprietary) Limited
|hosting
|1,024
|AS327760
|ELECTRO METIC ENTERPRISES PTY LTD
|isp
|1,024
|AS327757
|ICT DYNAMIX (Pty) Limited
|business
|1,024
|AS37537
|Altron Botswana Proprietary Limited
|business
|256