|AS36996
|Telecom Namibia
|isp
|147,456
|AS37009
|MTC - Mobile Telecommunications, Ltd.
|isp
|131,328
|AS36999
|Telecom Namibia
|isp
|74,752
|AS22735
|Government of the Republic of Namibia
|government
|16,384
|AS37513
|Namibia University of Science and Technology
|education
|1,280
|AS37026
|Salt Essential Information Technology
|hosting
|1,024
|AS329395
|Rocketnet Internet Namibia Pty Ltd
|isp
|1,024
|AS329067
|Click Cloud Hosting Services CC
|business
|1,024
|AS328506
|Radio Electronic (Proprietary) Limited
|business
|1,024
|AS37201
|Bank Windhoek
|business
|256
|AS327842
|Trustco Group Holdings
|business
|256
|AS327694
|NamPower
|business
|256
|AS37694
|Internet Exchange Point Association of Namibia
|inactive
|0
|AS329400
|Loc Eight Mobile (Pty) Ltd
|inactive
|0
|AS329115
|Africa Online (Africa) (Pty) Ltd
|inactive
|0
|AS327865
|Mobile Telephone Networks Business Solutions (Namibia) (Proprietary) Limited
|inactive
|0
|AS20459
|Telecom Namibia
|isp
|0