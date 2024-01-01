Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Namibia

Namibia

Map of Namibia

Summary

ASNs
17
IPs
415,036 (20% pingable)
Router IPs
848
Hosting IPs
938
Mobile Carriers
2
VPN Providers
Registry
AFRINIC

ASNs in Namibia 17

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS36996Telecom Namibiaisp147,456
AS37009MTC - Mobile Telecommunications, Ltd.isp131,328
AS36999Telecom Namibiaisp74,752
AS22735Government of the Republic of Namibiagovernment16,384
AS37513Namibia University of Science and Technologyeducation1,280
AS37026Salt Essential Information Technologyhosting1,024
AS329395Rocketnet Internet Namibia Pty Ltdisp1,024
AS329067Click Cloud Hosting Services CCbusiness1,024
AS328506Radio Electronic (Proprietary) Limitedbusiness1,024
AS37201Bank Windhoekbusiness256
AS327842Trustco Group Holdingsbusiness256
AS327694NamPowerbusiness256
AS37694Internet Exchange Point Association of Namibiainactive0
AS329400Loc Eight Mobile (Pty) Ltdinactive0
AS329115Africa Online (Africa) (Pty) Ltdinactive0
AS327865Mobile Telephone Networks Business Solutions (Namibia) (Proprietary) Limitedinactive0
AS20459Telecom Namibiaisp0

Important Routers in Namibia

IP Address City ASN
41.205.134.246WindhoekAS36996
41.205.134.250WindhoekAS36996
197.188.20.22GobabisAS36996
197.188.20.94GobabisAS36996
41.205.134.238WindhoekAS36996
197.188.20.90GobabisAS36996
197.188.20.82GobabisAS36996
197.188.20.186WindhoekAS36996
197.188.20.190WindhoekAS36996
197.188.20.86GobabisAS36996
41.205.134.242WindhoekAS36996
41.205.152.17WindhoekAS36996
197.188.20.194WindhoekAS36996
41.205.152.16WindhoekAS36996
41.205.155.217WindhoekAS36996
196.12.10.245WindhoekAS37513
160.242.0.142WindhoekAS33763
41.218.64.67WindhoekAS33763
160.242.0.200WindhoekAS33763
41.218.84.14WindhoekAS33763
197.234.66.125WindhoekAS33763
160.242.127.162WindhoekAS33763
160.242.127.163WindhoekAS33763
41.218.84.3WindhoekAS33763
102.215.104.106WindhoekAS329067

Top Cities in Namibia

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Windhoek331,9049655102.209.196.0
Walvis Bay31,313384160.242.0.218
Okahandja13,60913105.232.252.235
Ongwediva9,608210160.242.101.0
Tsumeb8,91828105.232.254.90
Keetmanshoop6,88023196.216.33.128
Oshakati5,685312160.242.105.192
Gobabis1,837214160.242.12.0
Grootfontein1,337326160.242.78.0
Oshikango1,12018197.188.192.0

Top Hosting IPs in Namibia

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
197.188.243.10161okomutati.com
102.214.212.130134nbdc.com.na
197.234.71.229120geka.com.na
196.44.136.11495bennytransfersandtours.com
41.218.93.11366etosha-aoba-lodge.com
197.188.254.5855culturenamibia.com
197.188.254.549estapp.com.na
41.205.135.928endgamemedia.co.na
41.63.239.1907vermeulen.africa
160.242.10.1956charlies.com.na
197.188.222.2446dillmann.com.na
41.190.86.1805zebra.com.na
197.234.79.205xccsbtw.com
102.215.106.415alternative-travel-namibia.com
197.188.245.1454nepc.com.na
41.190.86.1844nambru.org
197.234.68.34oshanabuildit.com
196.46.28.404nfsh.com.na
197.188.247.1714cyprus.co.na
196.216.167.2314yyenichat.com
197.188.245.1514namibia-tourism.de
102.214.212.1374iafrica.com.na
197.234.80.2194oshakati-guesthouse.com
197.188.254.203icloud.na
41.219.71.2533touchfm.com.na

Mobile Carriers in Namibia 2

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
MTC68,352105.232.10.0
TN Mobile4,608197.188.132.0

Top VPN Providers in Namibia

No VPNs detected in Namibia.

