Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Learn more
Zambia

Zambia

Nearby countries: Democratic Republic of the CongoTanzaniaAngolaMozambiqueMalawi
Map of Zambia

Summary

ASNs
27
IPs
889,227 (1% pingable)
Router IPs
925
Hosting IPs
1,377
Mobile Carriers
3
VPN Providers
Registry
AFRINIC

ASNs in Zambia 27

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS37287Zain Zambia PLCisp919,552
AS37154Zambia Telecommunications Company Ltd aka ZAMTELisp532,480
AS37532Zambia Research and Education Network (ZAMREN)education81,920
AS36959AfriConnect Zambia Ltdbusiness15,360
AS36962MTN Zambiaisp12,800
AS7420Zamnetisp8,192
AS37185iSAT Africa Zambia Ltdisp2,048
AS37569Roke Telkom Zambiabusiness1,024
AS328646INFRATEL CORPORATION LIMITEDhosting1,024
AS328570Fibrecom Limitedbusiness1,024
AS328427AirLink Broadband Limitedisp1,024
AS37146Hai Telecommunications Limitedhosting768
AS328817CITY CHANNELS CABLE NETWORK ZAMBIA LIMITEDisp512
AS329383NetOne Data Ltdhosting256
AS329105Lusaka Internet Exchange pointisp256
AS328665Zambia Revenue Authoritybusiness256
AS328420Bank of Zambiabusiness256
AS328194Copperbelt Energy Corporation Plcisp256
AS328007Zambia National Commercial Bank Plcbusiness256
AS327904Zambia Information and communication Technology Authoritybusiness256

ASN data

ASN details for every IP address and every ASN's related domains, allocation date, registry name, total number of IP addresses, and assigned prefixes.

Useful for Cybersecurity

Important Routers in Zambia

IP Address City ASN
41.175.1.34LusakaAS30844
41.77.148.58KitweAS30844
41.60.128.90LusakaAS30844
41.77.147.115KitweAS30844
41.60.128.86LusakaAS30844
41.60.128.88LusakaAS30844
41.77.148.95KitweAS30844
41.175.1.29LusakaAS30844
41.216.83.137KitweAS36962
196.12.12.248KitweAS36959
197.231.244.253KabweAS37569
196.12.12.218KitweAS36959
41.63.2.218KitweAS37532
196.46.196.241KafueAS37154
41.77.6.1LusakaAS37287
41.215.189.140KitweAS36959
41.63.13.30KitweAS37532
165.56.33.42KitweAS37154
41.77.148.105KitweAS30844
41.223.119.218KitweAS36962
41.60.128.73LusakaAS30844
102.68.113.21LusakaAS37662
41.63.2.18KitweAS37532
45.215.244.129LusakaAS37287
41.198.80.46KalulushiAS37379

ASN data

ASN details for every IP address and every ASN's related domains, allocation date, registry name, total number of IP addresses, and assigned prefixes.

Useful for Cybersecurity

Top Cities in Zambia

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Kitwe570,5107472102.148.99.0
Lusaka242,29414270102.144.104.128
Ndola19,0225106102.67.160.0
Mazabuka6,52827155.0.230.0
Monze6,2080155.0.128.0
Kabwe6,056313102.148.199.128
Livingstone5,425411102.68.139.192
Kasama5,14125102.67.160.152
Mufulira5,13622155.0.176.0
Mongu4,2400102.145.99.64

IP Geolocation

Around the globe, industry-leading organizations use IPinfo's geolocation data to create efficient, enjoyable, and secure online experiences for their users. These IP geolocation insights lead to better conversion rates, improved customer satisfaction, and much more with our API that's built for low latency responses.

Useful for Fraud PreventionLocalization

Top Hosting IPs in Zambia

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
196.12.12.102244shorthornprinters.co.zm
102.23.122.251190vickasinnovations.co.zm
41.72.99.142146stjohnconvsch.ac.zm
41.72.99.151102womenofinfluence.co.zm
41.216.81.14264crownedwealth.co.zm
41.63.0.2255lakeroadptaschool.ac.zm
196.46.192.2947teledoctor.co.zm
165.56.40.10513sinazongwecouncil.gov.zm
165.56.40.10112kasamacouncil.gov.zm
165.56.40.9712chitambocouncil.gov.zm
102.23.123.11312zynlemobile.com
165.56.40.10312nchelengecouncil.gov.zm
102.23.122.23812mukuba-hotel.co.zm
165.56.40.10411mufumbwecouncil.gov.zm
165.56.40.12411limulungacouncil.gov.zm
165.56.40.9910sindacouncil.gov.zm
165.56.40.10010kalabocouncil.gov.zm
41.215.183.598gender.gov.zm
165.56.40.988lufwanyamacouncil.gov.zm
165.56.40.1028mpikacouncil.gov.zm
41.215.183.627mws.gov.zm
41.63.25.1087395886.top
41.215.183.556mohais.gov.zm
165.56.40.1066chongwecouncil.gov.zm
41.215.183.576moh.gov.zm

Reverse IP API

Our Hosted Domains API, or Reverse IP API returns a full list of domains that are hosted on a single IP address. These domains are ordered based on host.io domain ranking.

Useful for Data Enrichment

Mobile Carriers in Zambia 3

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Airtel133,888197.212.112.0
MTN3,072102.212.181.0
ZAMTEL2,560165.56.181.0

Mobile Carrier Detection

Our Mobile Carrier Detection API allows resolution of IP address to carrier, and our database provides information on every mobile IP’s carrier name, country code, and network code.

Useful for CybersecurityData Enrichment

Top VPN Providers in Zambia

No VPNs detected in Zambia.

VPN data

Our Privacy Detection API detects various methods used to mask a user's true IP address, including VPN detection, proxy detection, tor, relay usage, or a connection via a hosting provider, which could potentially be used to tunnel traffic, and mask the true IP address.

Useful for Fraud PreventionDigital Media and Entertainment