ASNs in Zambia — 27
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS37287
|Zain Zambia PLC
|isp
|919,552
|AS37154
|Zambia Telecommunications Company Ltd aka ZAMTEL
|isp
|532,480
|AS37532
|Zambia Research and Education Network (ZAMREN)
|education
|81,920
|AS36959
|AfriConnect Zambia Ltd
|business
|15,360
|AS36962
|MTN Zambia
|isp
|12,800
|AS7420
|Zamnet
|isp
|8,192
|AS37185
|iSAT Africa Zambia Ltd
|isp
|2,048
|AS37569
|Roke Telkom Zambia
|business
|1,024
|AS328646
|INFRATEL CORPORATION LIMITED
|hosting
|1,024
|AS328570
|Fibrecom Limited
|business
|1,024
|AS328427
|AirLink Broadband Limited
|isp
|1,024
|AS37146
|Hai Telecommunications Limited
|hosting
|768
|AS328817
|CITY CHANNELS CABLE NETWORK ZAMBIA LIMITED
|isp
|512
|AS329383
|NetOne Data Ltd
|hosting
|256
|AS329105
|Lusaka Internet Exchange point
|isp
|256
|AS328665
|Zambia Revenue Authority
|business
|256
|AS328420
|Bank of Zambia
|business
|256
|AS328194
|Copperbelt Energy Corporation Plc
|isp
|256
|AS328007
|Zambia National Commercial Bank Plc
|business
|256
|AS327904
|Zambia Information and communication Technology Authority
|business
|256