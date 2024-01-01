Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

South Africa

South Africa

Map of South Africa

Summary

ASNs
865
IPs
29,303,018 (6% pingable)
Router IPs
82,621
Hosting IPs
1,407,455
Mobile Carriers
6
VPN Providers
20
Registry
AFRINIC

ASNs in South Africa 865

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS16637MTN SAisp3,758,848
AS37168Cell C (Pty) Ltdisp2,752,512
AS3741Dimension Databusiness2,608,896
AS5713Telkom SA Ltd.isp1,988,608
AS29975Vodacomisp1,813,248
AS10474Dimension Databusiness1,443,328
AS2018TENET (The UNINET Project)education1,305,600
AS37457Telkom SA Ltd.isp1,261,056
AS36937Liquid Telecommunications South Africa (Pty) Ltdisp1,050,368
AS36994Vodacomisp765,696
AS20011Dimension Dataisp699,136
AS12091MTN SAisp569,856
AS37130State Information Technology Agency SOC Ltdhosting463,872
AS37611Afrihost (Pty) Ltdhosting442,624
AS37105RAIN GROUP HOLDINGS (PTY) LTDisp284,672
AS11845Vox Telecom Ltdisp251,648
AS37153Xneelo (Pty) Ltdhosting215,552
AS37501University of the Free Stateeducation198,656
AS8094North West Universityeducation195,584
AS328608Africa on Cloudhosting171,520

Important Routers in South Africa

IP Address City ASN
168.210.9.175RosebankAS20011
168.210.9.177Cape TownAS20011
209.85.168.148JohannesburgAS15169
197.157.64.149Cape TownAS37271
72.14.195.6JohannesburgAS15169
209.85.168.58JohannesburgAS15169
168.210.13.177JohannesburgAS20011
102.66.248.5JohannesburgAS328471
197.189.193.1JohannesburgAS37153
197.234.240.21JohannesburgAS13335
102.66.248.7JohannesburgAS328471
197.234.240.29JohannesburgAS13335
168.210.9.7RosebankAS20011
74.125.51.130JohannesburgAS15169
72.14.194.70JohannesburgAS15169
197.234.240.23JohannesburgAS13335
196.4.93.6JohannesburgAS16637
168.210.9.8RosebankAS20011
63.218.151.29JohannesburgAS3491
168.210.9.179RosebankAS20011
168.210.9.221RosebankAS20011
154.47.30.212JohannesburgAS212238
154.47.30.211JohannesburgAS212238
196.4.93.2JohannesburgAS16637
196.38.74.130JohannesburgAS3741

Top Cities in South Africa

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Johannesburg8,673,11941323,862101.44.253.0
Cape Town5,984,47419511,094102.128.144.128
Pretoria3,841,418852,508102.128.137.0
Middelburg3,754,325355,427102.130.240.42
eMbalenhle2,957,183163,014102.130.242.0
Durban886,657832,105102.130.110.0
Midrand706,56416700102.133.128.112
Sasolburg302,45320884102.129.48.10
Bloemfontein282,76022177102.128.108.0
Potchefstroom201,9441267102.164.195.140

Top Hosting IPs in South Africa

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
41.203.18.17782,843jesusdome.co.za
169.239.219.5845,293discounter.capetown
169.1.24.24436,898healthycheck.co.za
197.242.147.16822,330stylescapecreative.co.za
41.76.208.444,852magicshows.co.za
102.222.124.154,303goodfriday.co.za
102.222.124.104,256nsovohci.co.za
169.239.217.504,018eyewell.co.za
102.222.124.143,975talent4realz.com
102.222.124.113,541maswi.co.za
102.222.124.133,506taleniglobal.co.za
169.239.218.543,357vangentsteel.com
102.222.124.123,312waypointcc.co.za
196.41.130.1783,166reefoffice.co.za
41.185.8.953,144debtlink.co.za
169.239.218.573,137victoriacashandcarry.co.za
169.239.218.533,109onlineaccountingtutor.co.za
169.239.218.513,108premierfab.co.za
102.65.21.103,063drjohnwright.co.za
102.222.124.162,953mlfburgerinc.co.za
41.222.34.142,936kpnlegalcourier.co.za
165.73.140.192,875laerskoolmorewag.co.za
41.222.34.112,714mabochasupportcenter.co.za
41.222.34.152,582vinzatours.co.za
160.119.248.782,545livddctie.com.ng

Mobile Carriers in South Africa 6

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Cell C2,377,216105.0.0.0
Vodacom1,697,280102.23.177.0
MTN517,888105.209.237.0
Telkom71,168102.249.0.0
rain15,104102.219.42.0
Neotel11,52041.160.190.0

Top VPN Providers in South Africa

Provider za based VPN IPs Example IP Address
NordVPN219185.203.122.12
Private Internet Access28154.47.30.59
ProtonVPN24196.240.128.77
Hotspot Shield12191.101.186.64
VPNUnlimited10139.84.234.227
Surfshark6154.47.30.99
VPNGate541.185.97.70
GetflixVPN3102.209.243.244
AngelVPN2154.47.30.163
Anonymous VPN2196.251.250.108

