Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Learn more
Lesotho

Lesotho

Nearby countries: South AfricaMozambiqueNamibiaBotswanaEswatini
Map of Lesotho

Summary

ASNs
10
IPs
130,675 (6% pingable)
Router IPs
133
Hosting IPs
246
Mobile Carriers
2
VPN Providers
Registry
AFRINIC

ASNs in Lesotho 10

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS37057Vodacom Lesotho (Pty) Ltdisp61,952
AS33567Econet Telecom Lesotho (PTY) LTDisp51,456
AS25695Leo (PTY) LTDisp4,096
AS37642Comnet Pty Ltdisp1,024
AS328567LEC Communications (Pty) Ltdhosting1,024
AS37617Central Bank of Lesothoinactive0
AS37505Lesotho Network Information Centre Proprietaryinactive0
AS37331National University of Lesothoinactive0
AS37299Internet Exchange Point Association of Lesothoinactive0
AS33767Econet Telecom Lesotho (PTY) LTDinactive0

ASN data

ASN details for every IP address and every ASN's related domains, allocation date, registry name, total number of IP addresses, and assigned prefixes.

Useful for Cybersecurity

Important Routers in Lesotho

IP Address City ASN
196.202.240.225MaseruAS33567
196.202.240.226MaseruAS33567
154.66.109.26MaseruAS37642
154.66.108.32MaseruAS37642
196.202.245.48MaseruAS33567
154.66.108.22MaseruAS37642
196.202.245.50MaseruAS33567
154.66.109.46MaseruAS37642
154.66.110.2MaseruAS37642
196.202.245.254MapholanengAS33567
64.57.115.70MaseruAS25695
64.57.116.75MaseruAS25695
154.66.110.37MaseruAS37642
64.57.116.20MaseruAS25695
64.57.116.145MaseruAS25695
64.57.116.15MaseruAS25695
196.202.245.118MaseruAS33567
154.66.108.5MaseruAS37642
197.155.206.154MaseruAS33567
64.57.112.246MaseruAS25695
197.155.206.158MaseruAS33567
196.202.245.109MaseruAS33567
102.36.242.1MaseruAS328567
41.191.200.178MaseruAS37057
41.203.190.26MaseruAS33567

ASN data

ASN details for every IP address and every ASN's related domains, allocation date, registry name, total number of IP addresses, and assigned prefixes.

Useful for Cybersecurity

Top Cities in Lesotho

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Maseru130,3277130102.214.112.0
Mazenod1280129.232.1.128
Mapholaneng12812196.202.245.128
Lejone641141.191.204.112
Maputsoe240129.232.48.24
Mantsebo40197.189.154.116

IP Geolocation

Around the globe, industry-leading organizations use IPinfo's geolocation data to create efficient, enjoyable, and secure online experiences for their users. These IP geolocation insights lead to better conversion rates, improved customer satisfaction, and much more with our API that's built for low latency responses.

Useful for Fraud PreventionLocalization

Top Hosting IPs in Lesotho

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
64.57.112.443tib.co.ls
154.66.110.1840monesalegal.co.ls
154.66.110.1932precisionagrotech.co.ls
196.202.240.2423it.co.ls
197.155.192.13511schoolmis.co.ls
154.66.109.1110pegasus.co.ls
196.202.243.1567mcd.co.ls
154.66.108.425preciousgarments.co.ls
64.57.112.105lnfod.org.ls
154.66.109.364surelogistics.co.ls
64.57.112.114com.ls
41.203.191.363agricresearch.org.ls
41.203.191.202oapd-odc.gov.ls
41.203.191.432mobile.gov.ls
196.202.245.682lra.org.ls
41.203.191.42mx1.gov.ls
41.203.191.32tourism.gov.ls
41.191.200.252vcl.co.ls
102.214.115.732aiasfa.site
41.203.191.1242salafiedu.org
41.203.191.401crops-statistics.gov.ls
41.203.191.611vhw.gov.ls
41.203.191.621psc.gov.ls
196.202.240.1481etlmail.co.ls
197.155.193.1621lmda.org.ls

Reverse IP API

Our Hosted Domains API, or Reverse IP API returns a full list of domains that are hosted on a single IP address. These domains are ordered based on host.io domain ranking.

Useful for Data Enrichment

Mobile Carriers in Lesotho 2

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Vodacom18,688197.189.128.0
Econet Telecom4,608129.232.64.0

Mobile Carrier Detection

Our Mobile Carrier Detection API allows resolution of IP address to carrier, and our database provides information on every mobile IP’s carrier name, country code, and network code.

Useful for CybersecurityData Enrichment

Top VPN Providers in Lesotho

No VPNs detected in Lesotho.

VPN data

Our Privacy Detection API detects various methods used to mask a user's true IP address, including VPN detection, proxy detection, tor, relay usage, or a connection via a hosting provider, which could potentially be used to tunnel traffic, and mask the true IP address.

Useful for Fraud PreventionDigital Media and Entertainment