ASNs in Lesotho — 10
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS37057
|Vodacom Lesotho (Pty) Ltd
|isp
|61,952
|AS33567
|Econet Telecom Lesotho (PTY) LTD
|isp
|51,456
|AS25695
|Leo (PTY) LTD
|isp
|4,096
|AS37642
|Comnet Pty Ltd
|isp
|1,024
|AS328567
|LEC Communications (Pty) Ltd
|hosting
|1,024
|AS37617
|Central Bank of Lesotho
|inactive
|0
|AS37505
|Lesotho Network Information Centre Proprietary
|inactive
|0
|AS37331
|National University of Lesotho
|inactive
|0
|AS37299
|Internet Exchange Point Association of Lesotho
|inactive
|0
|AS33767
|Econet Telecom Lesotho (PTY) LTD
|inactive
|0