Eswatini

Nearby countries: South AfricaMozambiqueZimbabweBotswanaLesotho
Map of Eswatini

Summary

ASNs
14
IPs
61,164 (17% pingable)
Router IPs
132
Hosting IPs
768
Mobile Carriers
1
VPN Providers
Registry
AFRINIC

ASNs in Eswatini 14

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS19711SWAZILAND PTCisp25,344
AS32398Real Image Internetisp8,448
AS327765Swazi MTN Ltdisp8,192
AS37510Posix Swazilandbusiness2,048
AS328169Swazi Mobile Limitedisp2,048
AS328690Royal Science and Technology Parkeducation1,024
AS328628Wanderport Swazilandbusiness1,024
AS328144Touch IT Investments (Proprietary) Limitedhosting512
AS329223Chakaza Holdings (PTY) Ltdisp256
AS329095AFRIMETRO INVESTMENTS (PROPRIETARY) LIMITEDisp256
AS328531Eswatini Revenue Authorityhosting256
AS37696Mbabane Internet Exchange Associationinactive0
AS328217IRONSTAMP INVESTMENTS (PROPRIETARY) LIMITEDinactive0
AS327762SWAZILAND PTCinactive0

Important Routers in Eswatini

IP Address City ASN
69.63.74.206ManziniAS19711
69.63.74.209ManziniAS19711
69.63.64.80ManziniAS19711
41.204.15.106ManziniAS32398
69.63.75.201ManziniAS19711
69.63.69.45ManziniAS19711
69.63.64.65ManziniAS19711
69.63.66.106ManziniAS19711
69.63.66.1ManziniAS19711
69.63.66.2ManziniAS19711
41.204.0.245ManziniAS32398
69.63.64.87ManziniAS19711
69.63.75.253ManziniAS19711
102.215.99.40ManziniAS329095
41.211.49.65ManziniAS327765
41.211.44.138ManziniAS327765
69.63.74.196ManziniAS19711
69.63.69.58ManziniAS19711
69.63.64.69ManziniAS19711
163.116.180.114ManziniAS55256
41.204.0.46ManziniAS32398
102.215.99.2ManziniAS329095
69.63.64.70ManziniAS19711
69.63.74.254ManziniAS19711
69.63.69.110MbabaneAS19711

Top Cities in Eswatini

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Manzini48,17310115102.209.176.0
Mbabane10,858117129.224.204.0
Lobamba1,1570102.212.200.0
Siteki7680102.23.133.0
Nhlangano1990165.73.133.102
Vuvulane3041.211.36.16
Ntfonjeni30165.73.133.234
Malkerns2041.211.35.251
Kwaluseni1041.211.35.14

Top Hosting IPs in Eswatini

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
69.63.64.12491builditswaziland.co.sz
69.63.64.21285akuseconstruction.co.sz
196.28.7.21171revolutionmedia.co.sz
69.63.64.1380kagogo.co.sz
102.212.228.1038amartey.xyz
69.63.64.157disa.co.sz
41.215.144.427ncc.co.sz
196.28.7.666compushop.co.sz
69.63.64.245sebenta.co.sz
41.77.232.415capconsult.co.sz
102.23.133.123endc.africa
41.77.233.63citi.co.sz
41.77.233.212svnet.co.sz
41.77.232.342nyanza.co.sz
69.63.73.1802ebis.co.sz
102.23.132.382rstp.org.sz
41.77.234.12supaquick.co.sz
102.23.132.262sppra.co.sz
69.63.68.812res.co.sz
196.28.7.1202inmacom.org
41.77.233.122nbc.co.sz
165.73.132.2281swazimobile.co.sz
41.204.7.781swazibank.co.sz
41.211.38.651yellohub.co.sz
41.204.0.611realsms.co.sz

Mobile Carriers in Eswatini 1

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
MTN Eswatini76841.211.32.0

Top VPN Providers in Eswatini

No VPNs detected in Eswatini.

