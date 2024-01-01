ASNs in Eswatini — 14
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS19711
|SWAZILAND PTC
|isp
|25,344
|AS32398
|Real Image Internet
|isp
|8,448
|AS327765
|Swazi MTN Ltd
|isp
|8,192
|AS37510
|Posix Swaziland
|business
|2,048
|AS328169
|Swazi Mobile Limited
|isp
|2,048
|AS328690
|Royal Science and Technology Park
|education
|1,024
|AS328628
|Wanderport Swaziland
|business
|1,024
|AS328144
|Touch IT Investments (Proprietary) Limited
|hosting
|512
|AS329223
|Chakaza Holdings (PTY) Ltd
|isp
|256
|AS329095
|AFRIMETRO INVESTMENTS (PROPRIETARY) LIMITED
|isp
|256
|AS328531
|Eswatini Revenue Authority
|hosting
|256
|AS37696
|Mbabane Internet Exchange Association
|inactive
|0
|AS328217
|IRONSTAMP INVESTMENTS (PROPRIETARY) LIMITED
|inactive
|0
|AS327762
|SWAZILAND PTC
|inactive
|0