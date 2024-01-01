Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Uganda

Uganda

Nearby countries: Democratic Republic of the CongoTanzaniaKenyaRwandaSouth Sudan
Map of Uganda

Summary

ASNs
63
IPs
1,501,630 (2% pingable)
Router IPs
4,196
Hosting IPs
918
Mobile Carriers
4
VPN Providers
Registry
AFRINIC

ASNs in Uganda 63

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS37075Airtel Uganda Limitedisp1,015,296
AS327687Research and Education Network for Ugandaeducation114,688
AS21491Uganda Telecomisp65,792
AS20294MTN Ugandaisp25,856
AS328198Blue Crane Communications (U) Ltdisp25,600
AS37063Roke Investments International Ltdisp15,872
AS37113Tangerine Limitedisp10,240
AS327724National Information Technology Authority Ugandaisp9,472
AS36977Airtel Uganda Limitedisp8,960
AS37273Bandwidth and Cloud Services Group Ltdisp8,192
AS29032DATANET LLCisp8,192
AS29039ECHOTEL Proprietary Ugandahosting3,072
AS328727KAMPALA SITI CABLE LIMITEDisp2,048
AS328358Makerere Universityeducation2,048
AS328015Sombha Solutions Store Limitedisp2,048
AS37206Central Bank of Ugandabusiness1,024
AS329415Savanna Fibre Limitedisp1,024
AS329253Cheetahnet Solutions Limitedisp1,024
AS328939Sprint Internet Limitedisp1,024
AS328813Uganda Christian Universityeducation1,024

Important Routers in Uganda

IP Address City ASN
102.22.128.208KampalaAS36924
102.216.148.9KampalaAS37027
102.218.108.190KampalaAS36924
102.220.58.204KampalaAS36924
196.0.0.38KampalaAS21491
41.223.57.207KampalaAS36926
41.210.180.254KampalaAS20294
196.43.190.245KampalaAS327687
154.72.208.9EntebbeAS327724
102.220.58.109KampalaAS36924
196.32.210.77KampalaAS36944
196.43.190.194KampalaAS327687
41.210.180.250KampalaAS20294
41.223.57.201KampalaAS36926
196.43.190.18MbaleAS327687
41.210.185.35KampalaAS20294
196.43.190.226KampalaAS327687
105.21.80.42KampalaAS37100
196.0.2.9KampalaAS21491
129.205.30.76KampalaAS37063
105.21.80.34KampalaAS37100
105.16.15.21EntebbeAS37100
154.72.194.50KampalaAS327724
197.155.94.151KampalaAS30844
129.205.30.77KampalaAS37063

Top Cities in Uganda

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Kampala1,383,626371,472102.132.115.144
Jinja40,50410353102.134.144.0
Entebbe19,05611189102.132.115.0
Mbale13,8676194102.223.90.160
Fort Portal12,0794111102.34.13.128
Mbarara8,2897120102.34.16.0
Mukono3,825523102.220.156.0
Gulu2,3267166102.34.8.128
Kabale2,319448102.34.38.0
Arua2,021768102.86.4.150

Top Hosting IPs in Uganda

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
154.72.194.114199amuru.go.ug
154.72.194.113106ldc.ac.ug
154.72.194.11789unma.go.ug
196.43.185.10174bobicp.ac.ug
62.56.249.8673craneforex.com
196.10.119.8016nftconsultgroup.com
216.104.200.179malaysiahonoraryconsulate.co.ug
102.222.232.409simbafiber.ug
129.205.22.1778cafe.co.ug
196.10.119.2537cmsadvocatesug.com
41.221.94.1986gmsug.com
129.205.2.586dsmagic.com
41.191.76.865topbet.ug
41.217.232.194gml.co.ug
102.218.90.854sprinttz.co.tz
154.0.130.224track.ug
196.43.133.1044chuss-mak.ac.ug
196.43.144.343fossguides.com
196.10.119.1363africanqueen.co.ug
41.191.79.223sus-tech.ug
102.218.90.873jevinehotel.co.ug
212.88.123.783startimes.co.ug
41.190.128.393greenhillacademy.ac.ug
102.222.233.2123indianspiritualsociety.com
196.43.133.1083makk.ac.ug

Mobile Carriers in Uganda 4

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Airtel21,760102.222.235.0
MTN18,432212.88.112.0
Africell2,048197.157.16.0
Zain25641.79.122.0

Top VPN Providers in Uganda

No VPNs detected in Uganda.

