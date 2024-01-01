ASNs in Uganda — 63
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS37075
|Airtel Uganda Limited
|isp
|1,015,296
|AS327687
|Research and Education Network for Uganda
|education
|114,688
|AS21491
|Uganda Telecom
|isp
|65,792
|AS20294
|MTN Uganda
|isp
|25,856
|AS328198
|Blue Crane Communications (U) Ltd
|isp
|25,600
|AS37063
|Roke Investments International Ltd
|isp
|15,872
|AS37113
|Tangerine Limited
|isp
|10,240
|AS327724
|National Information Technology Authority Uganda
|isp
|9,472
|AS36977
|Airtel Uganda Limited
|isp
|8,960
|AS37273
|Bandwidth and Cloud Services Group Ltd
|isp
|8,192
|AS29032
|DATANET LLC
|isp
|8,192
|AS29039
|ECHOTEL Proprietary Uganda
|hosting
|3,072
|AS328727
|KAMPALA SITI CABLE LIMITED
|isp
|2,048
|AS328358
|Makerere University
|education
|2,048
|AS328015
|Sombha Solutions Store Limited
|isp
|2,048
|AS37206
|Central Bank of Uganda
|business
|1,024
|AS329415
|Savanna Fibre Limited
|isp
|1,024
|AS329253
|Cheetahnet Solutions Limited
|isp
|1,024
|AS328939
|Sprint Internet Limited
|isp
|1,024
|AS328813
|Uganda Christian University
|education
|1,024