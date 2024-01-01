Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Kenya

Kenya

Nearby countries: EthiopiaTanzaniaUgandaSomaliaSouth Sudan
Map of Kenya

Summary

ASNs
226
IPs
6,512,561 (3% pingable)
Router IPs
18,978
Hosting IPs
17,918
Mobile Carriers
4
VPN Providers
2
Registry
AFRINIC

ASNs in Kenya 226

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS33771Safaricom Limitedisp3,346,432
AS36926Airtel Networks Kenya Limitedisp1,415,680
AS36914Kenya Education Networkeducation335,872
AS12455Kenyan Post & Telecommunications Company / Telkom Kenya Ltdisp303,104
AS15399Wananchi Group (Kenya) Limitedisp229,376
AS37061Safaricom Limitedisp121,856
AS15808ACCESSKENYA GROUP LTD is an ISP servingisp86,272
AS36866Jamii Telecommunications Limitedisp76,800
AS12556Internet Solutions (Kenya)isp17,408
AS37684Angani Limitedhosting11,264
AS37019INTERSAT AFRICA LTDisp9,472
AS36915Echotel International Kenya Limitedisp8,704
AS328739KENYA PORTS AUTHORITYisp8,192
AS328977Wavex Internet Service Provider LTDisp7,168
AS328475AFRIQ NETWORK SOLUTIONS LIMITEDisp7,168
AS25568Kenyaweb.comhosting7,168
AS37109MyISP Limitedisp5,120
AS37421Cellulant LTDbusiness4,096
AS37305Frontier Optical Networks Ltdisp4,096
AS37165WebRunner Limitedisp4,096

Important Routers in Kenya

IP Address City ASN
196.201.222.254NairobiAS33771
196.201.222.252NairobiAS33771
142.250.161.22MombasaAS15169
41.215.131.10GithunguriAS36866
41.215.131.22GithunguriAS36866
41.223.225.8NairobiAS37006
41.212.7.26GithunguriAS15399
41.212.6.110NairobiAS15399
197.155.93.42NairobiAS30844
41.212.2.246NairobiAS15399
41.212.7.109GithunguriAS15399
41.212.5.174NairobiAS15399
41.212.7.178GithunguriAS15399
197.254.110.19NairobiAS15808
197.254.110.240NairobiAS15808
41.212.7.98GithunguriAS15399
197.155.90.163NairobiAS30844
197.254.110.7NairobiAS15808
197.155.94.51NairobiAS30844
216.239.63.239MombasaAS15169
108.170.226.181MombasaAS15169
72.14.238.159MombasaAS15169
108.170.234.95MombasaAS15169
72.14.238.163MombasaAS15169
209.85.242.181MombasaAS15169

Top Cities in Kenya

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Nairobi6,235,6791349,657102.0.0.0
Mombasa86,83637481102.0.1.249
Meru22,131215102.0.10.5
Githunguri14,49649466102.0.1.149
Nakuru11,380969102.0.0.107
Kisumu9,694961102.0.1.43
Eldoret6,355729102.0.10.3
Garissa4,61656102.0.3.21
Kakamega4,509347102.0.11.45
Kisii4,109422102.0.1.55

Top Hosting IPs in Kenya

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
197.248.5.161,201tamarindloyalty.co.ke
197.248.5.311,174groundlinelimited.co.ke
197.248.5.261,155riderpestcontrolservices.co.ke
197.248.5.231,106twmventures.co.ke
197.248.5.29883tuelekee.com
197.248.5.15860endfinesafaris.co.ke
197.248.5.10836jenibiomed.com
197.248.5.13747cadamic.com
197.248.5.24731wraysonepremier.co.ke
197.248.5.4699rainbowfreshcreameries.co.ke
194.201.253.11593blackeelholdings.co.ke
197.248.5.25516hydrocarbonenergyltd.co.ke
197.248.5.5466telesales.co.ke
197.248.5.34395hsl.ke
197.248.5.6269kenyamarble.co.ke
197.248.5.22252hill.co.ke
41.80.37.15230midenatt.co.ke
197.248.5.19228assuredsafaris.com
102.219.23.35123sokohimaya.co.ke
196.216.245.244116skynetholdings.co.ke
41.217.220.14114mgmstudios.co.ke
194.201.253.121104okangaomondiadvocates.com
197.248.5.1297lpg.ke
196.200.16.8886madison.co.ke
102.219.23.3480afrovazi.co.ke

Mobile Carriers in Kenya 4

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Safaricom3,228,928105.160.0.0
Airtel300,032102.0.5.0
Telkom18,432102.166.35.0
Faiba 4G512197.232.61.0

Top VPN Providers in Kenya

Provider ke based VPN IPs Example IP Address
NordVPN40212.97.68.6
ExpressVPN262.12.114.42

