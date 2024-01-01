ASNs in Kenya — 226
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS33771
|Safaricom Limited
|isp
|3,346,432
|AS36926
|Airtel Networks Kenya Limited
|isp
|1,415,680
|AS36914
|Kenya Education Network
|education
|335,872
|AS12455
|Kenyan Post & Telecommunications Company / Telkom Kenya Ltd
|isp
|303,104
|AS15399
|Wananchi Group (Kenya) Limited
|isp
|229,376
|AS37061
|Safaricom Limited
|isp
|121,856
|AS15808
|ACCESSKENYA GROUP LTD is an ISP serving
|isp
|86,272
|AS36866
|Jamii Telecommunications Limited
|isp
|76,800
|AS12556
|Internet Solutions (Kenya)
|isp
|17,408
|AS37684
|Angani Limited
|hosting
|11,264
|AS37019
|INTERSAT AFRICA LTD
|isp
|9,472
|AS36915
|Echotel International Kenya Limited
|isp
|8,704
|AS328739
|KENYA PORTS AUTHORITY
|isp
|8,192
|AS328977
|Wavex Internet Service Provider LTD
|isp
|7,168
|AS328475
|AFRIQ NETWORK SOLUTIONS LIMITED
|isp
|7,168
|AS25568
|Kenyaweb.com
|hosting
|7,168
|AS37109
|MyISP Limited
|isp
|5,120
|AS37421
|Cellulant LTD
|business
|4,096
|AS37305
|Frontier Optical Networks Ltd
|isp
|4,096
|AS37165
|WebRunner Limited
|isp
|4,096