ASNs in Ethiopia — 9
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS24757
|Ethio Telecom
|isp
|296,960
|AS37467
|Ethiopian Educational Research Network (EthERNet)
|education
|65,536
|AS328988
|SAFARICOM TELECOMMUNICATIONS ETHIOPIA PLC
|isp
|2,816
|AS329227
|WebSprix IT Solution PLC
|isp
|1,024
|AS329327
|Bank of Abyssinia Share Company
|hosting
|256
|AS329265
|Commercial Bank of Ethiopia
|business
|256
|AS37798
|AddIX Technology Solutions PLC
|inactive
|0
|AS329456
|Two Five One Communications and Marketing PLC
|inactive
|0
|AS329226
|AddIX Technology Solutions PLC
|inactive
|0