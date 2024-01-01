Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Ethiopia

Nearby countries: KenyaSudanSomaliaSouth SudanEritrea
Map of Ethiopia

Summary

ASNs
9
IPs
1,102,340 (1% pingable)
Router IPs
57
Hosting IPs
2,636
Mobile Carriers
2
VPN Providers
Registry
AFRINIC

ASNs in Ethiopia 9

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS24757Ethio Telecomisp296,960
AS37467Ethiopian Educational Research Network (EthERNet)education65,536
AS328988SAFARICOM TELECOMMUNICATIONS ETHIOPIA PLCisp2,816
AS329227WebSprix IT Solution PLCisp1,024
AS329327Bank of Abyssinia Share Companyhosting256
AS329265Commercial Bank of Ethiopiabusiness256
AS37798AddIX Technology Solutions PLCinactive0
AS329456Two Five One Communications and Marketing PLCinactive0
AS329226AddIX Technology Solutions PLCinactive0

ASN data

ASN details for every IP address and every ASN's related domains, allocation date, registry name, total number of IP addresses, and assigned prefixes.

Useful for Cybersecurity

Important Routers in Ethiopia

IP Address City ASN
196.191.64.1Addis AbabaAS24757
196.189.186.64Addis AbabaAS24757
213.55.123.66Addis AbabaAS24757
197.156.64.42Addis AbabaAS24757
197.156.64.70Addis AbabaAS24757
102.213.70.144Addis AbabaAS328988
197.156.74.129Addis AbabaAS24757
102.218.49.249Addis AbabaAS328988
213.55.64.1Addis AbabaAS24757
213.55.93.2Addis AbabaAS24757
213.55.93.13Addis AbabaAS24757
213.55.123.69Addis AbabaAS24757
196.188.60.61Addis AbabaAS24757
196.188.40.130Addis AbabaAS24757
213.55.123.68Addis AbabaAS24757
102.218.49.74Addis AbabaAS328988
102.218.49.10Addis AbabaAS328988
213.55.123.65Addis AbabaAS24757
213.55.64.0Addis AbabaAS24757
196.189.55.66Addis AbabaAS24757
102.218.49.248Addis AbabaAS328988
197.156.64.41Addis AbabaAS24757
196.188.60.72Addis AbabaAS24757
102.213.70.145Addis AbabaAS328988
197.156.64.69Addis AbabaAS24757

Top Cities in Ethiopia

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Addis Ababa1,088,451356102.144.0.0
Nek’emtē1,4630196.188.188.112
Awasa1,3230102.213.69.170
Mek'ele1,0550196.190.32.36
Bishoftu6930102.213.68.52
Jijiga6670102.213.69.7
Dubti5840102.213.69.169
Gonder5760196.190.130.0
Bahir Dar5490102.213.69.108
Debre Tabor5140102.213.69.54

IP Geolocation

Around the globe, industry-leading organizations use IPinfo's geolocation data to create efficient, enjoyable, and secure online experiences for their users. These IP geolocation insights lead to better conversion rates, improved customer satisfaction, and much more with our API that's built for low latency responses.

Useful for Fraud PreventionLocalization

Top Hosting IPs in Ethiopia

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
213.55.96.149377ethiopiandiasporaservice.gov.et
213.55.96.150372store.com.et
213.55.96.152301merena.et
213.55.96.151301oromiacommunication.gov.et
213.55.96.153208dimtucoffee.et
213.55.96.154152nyalamotors.com.et
213.55.96.14651icarechildrenclinic.com.et
196.189.119.8436melconconstruction.com
213.55.98.130dessie.gov.et
213.55.96.14524bazramotors.com.et
196.188.127.20921brotherspharmaplc.com
196.189.119.12020regalfurnitureafrica.com
196.189.155.3419nunaethiopia.et
196.189.44.1316wscloud.et
196.189.151.5112hahubio.com
213.55.96.13212mocs.gov.et
197.156.122.12310mahsc.edu.et
196.189.91.2364robsenplc.com
197.156.88.1334ultmotors.com
197.156.93.1104lucyerp.com.et
196.189.126.1333digitaldata.gov.et
196.189.91.2203icmchospital.et
196.189.119.523brana.tech
196.189.91.1253ocra.gov.et
196.188.173.2363oromiapms.gov.et

Reverse IP API

Our Hosted Domains API, or Reverse IP API returns a full list of domains that are hosted on a single IP address. These domains are ordered based on host.io domain ranking.

Useful for Data Enrichment

Mobile Carriers in Ethiopia 2

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Airtel17,664102.148.137.0
MTN13,568102.213.69.0

Mobile Carrier Detection

Our Mobile Carrier Detection API allows resolution of IP address to carrier, and our database provides information on every mobile IP’s carrier name, country code, and network code.

Useful for CybersecurityData Enrichment

Top VPN Providers in Ethiopia

No VPNs detected in Ethiopia.

VPN data

Our Privacy Detection API detects various methods used to mask a user's true IP address, including VPN detection, proxy detection, tor, relay usage, or a connection via a hosting provider, which could potentially be used to tunnel traffic, and mask the true IP address.

Useful for Fraud PreventionDigital Media and Entertainment