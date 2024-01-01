Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Sudan

Nearby countries: EthiopiaEgyptChadSouth SudanLibya
Map of Sudan

Summary

ASNs
14
IPs
1,890,004 (0% pingable)
Router IPs
959
Hosting IPs
449
Mobile Carriers
3
VPN Providers
Registry
AFRINIC

ASNs in Sudan 14

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS36972MTN SUDANisp582,656
AS15706Sudatel (Sudan Telecom Co. Ltd)isp131,328
AS33788Kanar Telecommunication (Canar Telecom Co.Ltd)business39,680
AS36998Sudanese Mobile Telephone (ZAIN) Co Ltdisp3,840
AS37211MAX NET FOR INTERNET SERVICESbusiness3,584
AS328824Lulu Tech Advanced Technologybusiness1,024
AS37256National Information Center (NIC)inactive0
AS37197Sudanese Research and Education Networkinactive0
AS329344right advanced business co ltdinactive0
AS329030Vision Valley for Tech & Investment Co. Ltdinactive0
AS328936DAL Group Co. Limitedinactive0
AS328421National Information Center (NIC)inactive0
AS328381Sudanese Internet Associationinactive0
AS327881National Information Center (NIC)inactive0

Important Routers in Sudan

IP Address City ASN
197.252.254.24Port SudanAS15706
41.218.4.7Port SudanAS15706
197.252.254.26Port SudanAS15706
102.181.221.161Port SudanAS36972
197.252.254.28Port SudanAS15706
197.252.254.30Port SudanAS15706
197.254.209.148Port SudanAS33788
196.202.146.1Port SudanAS15706
41.218.4.3Port SudanAS15706
102.218.71.1Port SudanAS37211
41.209.87.105Port SudanAS15706
196.202.146.2Port SudanAS15706
197.254.194.50KhartoumAS33788
41.209.83.66Port SudanAS15706
41.209.87.24Port SudanAS15706
196.1.243.209Port SudanAS15706
212.0.131.13Port SudanAS15706
196.1.231.217Port SudanAS15706
196.1.231.140Port SudanAS15706
196.202.129.106Port SudanAS15706
196.202.150.242Port SudanAS15706
196.1.231.216Port SudanAS15706
196.1.221.12Port SudanAS15706
196.1.221.4Port SudanAS15706
197.254.209.82Port SudanAS33788

Top Cities in Sudan

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Khartoum1,108,19614102.130.248.0
Omdurman572,44812102.120.0.0
Port Sudan207,1554953102.143.128.0
Kassala5450197.251.110.0
Nyala512041.67.36.0
Shendi2570197.251.113.0
Sinnar256041.67.42.0
Wad Medani2560197.251.34.0
Dongola256041.67.37.0
Atbara84041.209.92.0

Top Hosting IPs in Sudan

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
62.12.105.4103ncpd.gov.sd
62.12.105.689nerc.gov.sd
62.12.105.282wnrabaklocal.gov.sd
62.12.105.319ncsp.gov.sd
41.95.30.276nsdk9.top
155.196.157.175fsjqby.net
196.1.202.505simscloud.sd
41.67.57.185imjhfzzyro.com
41.95.255.374azza.edu.sd
196.1.246.453almali.sd
196.202.146.1503e-store.sd
62.12.98.23eduteckh.gov.sd
62.12.98.172education.gov.sd
41.95.255.352bynovmedical.com
196.202.146.2502mtc2015.com
196.202.146.1102albatrooss.com
41.95.255.342alahdathnews.com
196.1.203.772bashayerpl.com
212.0.154.602maak-sd.net
196.202.146.1381oxygeensd.com
41.202.189.701sttrngnmcyelgsmkqlj.eu
197.254.204.551mmdleasing.com
212.0.154.2371hajjapp.sd
196.1.226.2461sudabillsms.com
212.0.129.291education-back.tk

Mobile Carriers in Sudan 3

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Zain SD860,672105.238.0.0
MTN64,768102.123.128.0
Sudani One3,584197.252.1.0

Top VPN Providers in Sudan

No VPNs detected in Sudan.

