|AS36972
|MTN SUDAN
|isp
|582,656
|AS15706
|Sudatel (Sudan Telecom Co. Ltd)
|isp
|131,328
|AS33788
|Kanar Telecommunication (Canar Telecom Co.Ltd)
|business
|39,680
|AS36998
|Sudanese Mobile Telephone (ZAIN) Co Ltd
|isp
|3,840
|AS37211
|MAX NET FOR INTERNET SERVICES
|business
|3,584
|AS328824
|Lulu Tech Advanced Technology
|business
|1,024
|AS37256
|National Information Center (NIC)
|inactive
|0
|AS37197
|Sudanese Research and Education Network
|inactive
|0
|AS329344
|right advanced business co ltd
|inactive
|0
|AS329030
|Vision Valley for Tech & Investment Co. Ltd
|inactive
|0
|AS328936
|DAL Group Co. Limited
|inactive
|0
|AS328421
|National Information Center (NIC)
|inactive
|0
|AS328381
|Sudanese Internet Association
|inactive
|0
|AS327881
|National Information Center (NIC)
|inactive
|0