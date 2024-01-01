ASNs in Egypt — 104
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS8452
|TE-AS
|isp
|7,586,304
|AS36992
|ETISALAT MISR
|isp
|6,223,360
|AS37069
|The Egyptian Company for Mobile Services (Mobinil)
|isp
|4,500,992
|AS24835
|Vodafone Data
|isp
|2,427,904
|AS36935
|Vodafone Data
|isp
|2,137,600
|AS24863
|Link Egypt (Link.NET)
|isp
|1,593,856
|AS20928
|The Noor Group
|isp
|196,608
|AS15475
|Nile Online
|business
|166,144
|AS2561
|Egyptian Universities Network (EUN)
|education
|20,480
|AS6127
|IDSC
|government
|13,824
|AS31619
|City Stars
|business
|8,192
|AS25576
|AFMIC
|government
|8,192
|AS15804
|The Way Out Company
|business
|7,680
|AS30993
|Egypt Centers
|isp
|6,656
|AS6879
|ENSTINET
|education
|6,144
|AS31065
|Ministry of Communications and Information Technology
|government
|5,888
|AS8524
|The American University in Cairo (AUC)
|education
|4,352
|AS37031
|MISR Information Services and Trading
|hosting
|4,096
|AS33785
|City Net Telecom
|hosting
|3,840
|AS37191
|Raya Holding
|hosting
|3,328