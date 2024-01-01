Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Egypt

Nearby countries: SudanSaudi ArabiaJordanIsraelLibya
Summary

ASNs
104
IPs
24,290,015 (2% pingable)
Router IPs
10,612
Hosting IPs
9,842
Mobile Carriers
4
VPN Providers
5
Registry
AFRINIC

ASNs in Egypt 104

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS8452TE-ASisp7,586,304
AS36992ETISALAT MISRisp6,223,360
AS37069The Egyptian Company for Mobile Services (Mobinil)isp4,500,992
AS24835Vodafone Dataisp2,427,904
AS36935Vodafone Dataisp2,137,600
AS24863Link Egypt (Link.NET)isp1,593,856
AS20928The Noor Groupisp196,608
AS15475Nile Onlinebusiness166,144
AS2561Egyptian Universities Network (EUN)education20,480
AS6127IDSCgovernment13,824
AS31619City Starsbusiness8,192
AS25576AFMICgovernment8,192
AS15804The Way Out Companybusiness7,680
AS30993Egypt Centersisp6,656
AS6879ENSTINETeducation6,144
AS31065Ministry of Communications and Information Technologygovernment5,888
AS8524The American University in Cairo (AUC)education4,352
AS37031MISR Information Services and Tradinghosting4,096
AS33785City Net Telecomhosting3,840
AS37191Raya Holdinghosting3,328

Important Routers in Egypt

IP Address City ASN
41.46.208.1CairoAS8452
156.213.0.1CairoAS8452
156.194.0.1AlexandriaAS8452
156.218.0.1AlexandriaAS8452
41.238.104.1AlexandriaAS8452
197.52.0.1CairoAS8452
197.62.0.1BanhāAS8452
197.43.213.1CairoAS8452
41.234.148.1CairoAS8452
197.55.128.1AlexandriaAS8452
197.42.36.1Shibīn al KawmAS8452
197.49.0.1GizaAS8452
41.34.236.1CairoAS8452
156.208.0.1GizaAS8452
197.37.0.1CairoAS8452
41.37.160.1CairoAS8452
102.47.32.1CairoAS8452
197.36.0.1Shibīn al KawmAS8452
41.47.224.1AlexandriaAS8452
41.40.164.1CairoAS8452
195.22.197.123CairoAS6762
102.42.40.1CairoAS8452
102.41.112.1CairoAS8452
197.42.160.1CairoAS8452
212.73.201.98CairoAS3356

Top Cities in Egypt

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Cairo10,297,100434,627101.46.192.0
Giza5,406,200101,334102.128.178.0
Alexandria4,752,441101,461102.10.0.0
Shibīn al Kawm583,3594704102.185.1.64
Tanta372,5144168102.184.253.112
Zagazig237,803289102.184.158.72
Damanhur192,023295102.184.176.190
Banhā171,6102121102.185.118.74
Suez142,762156102.184.1.200
Ismailia141,673496102.184.172.206

Top Hosting IPs in Egypt

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
154.209.6.2412,316umr9gy136w.buzz
213.131.64.214413habibaco.com
41.196.200.144341alfadiagnostic.com
213.158.170.103267sof-eg.com.eg
213.158.170.98253rafidainbankcairo.com
213.158.187.38229elahlyia.com.eg
196.204.6.132223powertrade-egy.com
41.196.200.193204orderaty.com.co
41.187.109.253175icitelcom.com
213.158.170.101157masriasystems.com
196.219.231.100124joulyacademy.uk
217.139.212.171115northshorevancouver.net
213.131.64.60111c-a-egypte.org
41.187.100.9110harman.com.eg
169.239.39.173107devgomaa.com
213.131.64.7592apexalex.com
82.129.174.23592schoolonlinepro.com
41.215.242.7689heag.asia
41.196.200.18873resellerhosting.site
82.129.174.23872a1-egy.com
154.209.6.2485979531.se
213.158.173.1358egegypt.net
41.187.100.756mazdamisr.org
102.217.70.2054airoceanline.com
197.165.160.5436betar.center

Mobile Carriers in Egypt 4

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Etisalat3,655,680102.56.0.0
Orange3,452,672102.10.108.0
Vodafone2,175,488102.188.236.0
WE23,296154.178.182.0

Top VPN Providers in Egypt

Provider eg based VPN IPs Example IP Address
NordVPN38212.97.66.11
Surfshark462.197.147.52
ExpressVPN245.130.203.9
VPNGate1196.202.69.113
X-VPN138.54.59.144

