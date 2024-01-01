Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Israel

Nearby countries: EgyptSyriaJordanLebanonPalestinian Territory
Map of Israel

Summary

ASNs
398
IPs
8,884,290 (4% pingable)
Router IPs
343,511
Hosting IPs
173,179
Mobile Carriers
7
VPN Providers
19
Registry
RIPE

ASNs in Israel 398

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS12400Partner Communications Ltd.isp2,146,304
AS1680Cellcom Fixed Line Communication L.Pisp1,578,240
AS8551Bezeq International Ltd.isp1,498,880
AS378IUCC - Israel InterUniversity Computation Centereducation1,164,800
AS12849Hot-Net internet services Ltd.isp419,072
AS6810"Bezeq"- THE ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION CORP. LTD.isp153,600
AS198949Radware Ltdhosting98,560
AS47956XFone 018 Ltdisp68,096
AS12491Gilat Telecom Ltd.isp67,328
AS8867Government ICT Authority - Israelgovernment65,536
AS25003Internet Binat Ltdhosting49,152
AS42925Internet Rimon LTDisp46,336
AS25125One City IT Ltd.isp42,752
AS13150CATO NETWORKS LTDhosting40,192
AS50463Triple C Cloud Computing Ltd.hosting37,120
AS202940ITC NG ltdisp35,072
AS16116Pelephone Communications Ltd.isp27,904
AS30866ECI Telecom Ltdbusiness24,832
AS35091Teledata, Ghanaisp24,576
AS8948099 PRIMO COMMUNICATIONS LTDisp23,296

Important Routers in Israel

IP Address City ASN
142.250.172.210Tel AvivAS15169
72.14.211.60Tel AvivAS15169
192.178.69.74Tel AvivAS15169
72.14.197.132Tel AvivAS15169
142.250.169.118Tel AvivAS15169
212.143.232.3HaifaAS1680
188.191.224.35Tel AvivAS202940
142.251.240.181Tel AvivAS15169
82.102.131.171Tel AvivAS12400
142.251.240.183Tel AvivAS15169
31.168.103.210Tel AvivAS8551
172.15.2.10Tel AvivAS7018
142.251.240.177Tel AvivAS15169
142.251.240.179Tel AvivAS15169
72.14.236.1Tel AvivAS15169
142.250.62.27Tel AvivAS15169
82.102.129.201Tel AvivAS12400
142.251.224.97Tel AvivAS15169
72.14.237.235Tel AvivAS15169
142.251.67.29Tel AvivAS15169
209.85.255.219Tel AvivAS15169
142.251.228.197Tel AvivAS15169
209.85.255.163Tel AvivAS15169
82.102.129.203Giv'at ShmuelAS12400
46.210.96.1Tel AvivAS1680

Top Cities in Israel

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Tel Aviv3,919,284966,235102.128.166.0
Jerusalem929,23028239103.192.206.0
Petaẖ Tiqva665,477412,270103.45.244.0
Haifa572,13322585104.115.80.0
H̱olon303,7608123109.160.132.32
Netanya296,21513190104.28.146.212
Rishon LeTsiyyon291,384935107.150.179.28
Ashdod234,337895109.160.138.208
Ramat Gan159,12923408104.44.11.174
Modi‘in Makkabbim Re‘ut152,257993109.160.132.172

Top Hosting IPs in Israel

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
62.219.78.22213,873aquadesign.co.il
62.219.91.458,311xn----2hcwahpe7a6bt.com
80.244.162.325,941zori.co.il
185.201.150.2523,456ranran.org.il
213.8.146.281,517h-laor.co.il
95.175.38.21,213shoshan.co.il
185.56.72.1701,163ahimbenizri.co.il
194.90.5.51,078mzr.org.il
62.219.58.151880kickstartjansteelusa.com
129.159.135.60836pizzapizza.co.il
95.175.47.103593yairlapid.info
81.218.83.100524veredbukai.co.il
185.56.75.138521airms.co.il
185.201.148.231517breath.co.il
62.128.52.64513locksmithswanley.co.uk
185.56.74.100512adibarak-psy.co.il
185.145.252.165497dabru.biz
185.18.205.161493shushan-menofim.info
185.18.205.221472cbt-treatment.info
212.117.156.53458pazel.co.il
195.238.120.40455studino.co.il
109.226.39.81447yakhinimpact.com
212.199.115.166437shachar-landau.co.il
81.218.224.20431translingua.net
185.60.168.164431mce.co.il

Mobile Carriers in Israel 7

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Partner291,840141.226.82.0
Cellcom220,672109.186.107.0
Hot Mobile7,936185.32.177.0
Pelephone5,888141.226.88.0
We4G4,096141.226.56.0
Golan Telecom2,048147.161.10.0
019 Mobile768213.137.65.0

Top VPN Providers in Israel

Provider il based VPN IPs Example IP Address
NordVPN24131.187.78.91
Private Internet Access72149.88.26.170
FastVPN39103.209.255.69
ProtonVPN28169.150.226.162
Surfshark8169.150.227.143
Anonine VPN7185.191.204.5
BoxPN VPN7185.191.204.12
FrootVPN7185.191.204.6
VPNUnlimited264.176.168.53
ExpressVPN2203.159.81.86

