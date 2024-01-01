ASNs in Somalia — 24
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS37473
|Telesom
|isp
|11,776
|AS37371
|Hormuud Telecom Somalia INC
|isp
|4,864
|AS37326
|Global Internet Company
|business
|4,352
|AS328250
|Golis Telecom Somalia
|isp
|2,816
|AS37563
|SOMTEL INTERNATIONAL Ltd
|isp
|2,560
|AS328469
|Somtel Somalia LTD
|isp
|1,792
|AS37425
|SomCable
|isp
|1,024
|AS328959
|SO! Limited
|isp
|1,024
|AS328590
|Somlink Wireless Network
|isp
|1,024
|AS328319
|AMTEL LTD
|isp
|1,024
|AS327828
|Somali Optical Networks
|isp
|1,024
|AS327768
|Somcast Networks LLC
|isp
|1,024
|AS327764
|Somali Research & Education Network(SomaliREN)
|education
|1,024
|AS327747
|Sahal Telecom Somalia
|isp
|1,024
|AS328435
|Economic & Strategic Research Center
|government
|768
|AS327742
|Somali Wireless Network
|isp
|768
|AS327732
|Dalkom Somalia
|isp
|768
|AS328954
|Bluecom Ltd
|isp
|512
|AS37644
|Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Technology
|government
|256
|AS329343
|SOMOTT
|business
|256