Somalia

Somalia

Nearby countries: EthiopiaKenyaYemenEritreaDjibouti
Map of Somalia

Summary

ASNs
24
IPs
49,942 (5% pingable)
Router IPs
168
Hosting IPs
209
Mobile Carriers
5
VPN Providers
Registry
AFRINIC

ASNs in Somalia 24

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS37473Telesomisp11,776
AS37371Hormuud Telecom Somalia INCisp4,864
AS37326Global Internet Companybusiness4,352
AS328250Golis Telecom Somaliaisp2,816
AS37563SOMTEL INTERNATIONAL Ltdisp2,560
AS328469Somtel Somalia LTDisp1,792
AS37425SomCableisp1,024
AS328959SO! Limitedisp1,024
AS328590Somlink Wireless Networkisp1,024
AS328319AMTEL LTDisp1,024
AS327828Somali Optical Networksisp1,024
AS327768Somcast Networks LLCisp1,024
AS327764Somali Research & Education Network(SomaliREN)education1,024
AS327747Sahal Telecom Somaliaisp1,024
AS328435Economic & Strategic Research Centergovernment768
AS327742Somali Wireless Networkisp768
AS327732Dalkom Somaliaisp768
AS328954Bluecom Ltdisp512
AS37644Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Technologygovernment256
AS329343SOMOTTbusiness256

Important Routers in Somalia

IP Address City ASN
102.218.98.58KismayoAS328953
41.78.72.233KismayoAS37371
102.68.19.10MogadishuAS328469
41.78.74.70MogadishuAS37371
102.68.16.28MogadishuAS328469
154.72.27.13MogadishuAS327742
41.78.73.86KismayoAS37371
102.220.43.248BosasoAS328250
197.231.203.226BuraoAS37563
41.223.109.202GarooweAS328250
192.145.169.222KismayoAS37371
102.141.197.3BosasoAS328319
102.218.11.10MogadishuAS328954
154.115.227.2BakiAS37473
102.38.50.117MogadishuAS328590
102.38.50.10MogadishuAS328590
41.223.111.225BosasoAS328250
41.79.199.133BuraoAS37425
197.231.203.227BuraoAS37563
102.68.18.66MogadishuAS328469
154.115.242.198BakiAS37473
41.79.199.119BuraoAS37425
197.231.200.93HargeysaAS37563
154.115.245.2BakiAS37473
41.79.199.139BuraoAS37425

Top Cities in Somalia

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Mogadishu28,9151165102.128.129.0
Baki10,429133154.115.200.0
Bosaso3,904319102.128.130.0
Hargeysa2,60312102.128.128.0
Burao1,280331154.115.253.0
Kismayo1,095215102.214.169.102
Garoowe56212102.128.131.179
Laascaanood2960154.115.224.128
Afgooye2630102.214.169.104
Gaalkacyo1540102.128.131.183

Top Hosting IPs in Somalia

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
102.38.50.13089alhuddaschool.com
41.78.72.7113eaudb.com
154.118.242.69aqoonkaal.me
41.78.73.117alyuusuf.net
197.220.84.1635sahanjob.so
197.220.84.1645mtacab.so
41.223.109.212sahanjobs.so
102.141.196.1492amtelcrm.com
197.157.246.1262mysoltelco.com
154.118.240.42lrmis.so
192.145.173.342lrmis.dev
196.11.62.1412itas.co.za
154.115.216.842hiigsishaqo.com
192.145.173.352vhssomalia.com
197.157.246.1192telesom.net
41.79.199.782somcable.com
192.145.173.332sobsportal.com
102.68.17.1372somtelsomalia.net
192.145.173.1101somgas.so
192.145.169.101suuqsahal.so
41.223.109.1741cceasytech.com
196.11.62.1401bluejeantraders.co.za
192.145.173.1671iusom.net
197.157.246.1371bankofsomaliland.online
102.141.196.2341amtelevc.com

Mobile Carriers in Somalia 5

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Telesom2,048154.115.220.0
Golis1,536102.128.131.0
Hormuud1,280192.145.168.0
Somtel256197.231.201.0
Telcom256102.68.19.0

Top VPN Providers in Somalia

No VPNs detected in Somalia.

