ASNs in Rwanda — 33
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS37228
|KT RWANDA NETWORK Ltd
|isp
|77,824
|AS36890
|MTN Rwandacell
|isp
|69,632
|AS37619
|Broadband Systems Corporation
|business
|65,536
|AS37006
|Liquid Telecommunication Rwanda Limited
|isp
|16,640
|AS327707
|Airtel Rwanda Ltd
|isp
|16,384
|AS22690
|Axiom Networks Ltd
|isp
|3,072
|AS37124
|Airtel Rwanda Ltd
|isp
|2,048
|AS328385
|Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA)
|government
|2,048
|AS327708
|Airtel Rwanda Ltd
|isp
|2,048
|AS37654
|Rwanda Ministry of Education
|government
|1,792
|AS328180
|Bank of Kigali Ltd
|business
|1,792
|AS37010
|National University of Rwanda
|education
|1,024
|AS329406
|RWANDA SOCIAL SECURITY BOARD (RSSB)
|business
|512
|AS329146
|EQUITY BANK RWANDA PLC
|business
|512
|AS328922
|National Bank Of Rwanda
|business
|512
|AS328864
|DEVELOPMENT BANK OF RWANDA (B.R.D) Plc
|hosting
|256
|AS328014
|Rwanda Internet Exchange Point (RINEX) c/o RICTA
|hosting
|256
|AS327899
|Broadband Systems Corporation
|hosting
|256
|AS60712
|MCSWEEN TELECOM Limited
|inactive
|0
|AS60306
|MCSWEEN TELECOM Limited
|inactive
|0