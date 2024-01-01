Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Learn more
Rwanda

Rwanda

Nearby countries: Democratic Republic of the CongoTanzaniaKenyaUgandaBurundi
Map of Rwanda

Summary

ASNs
33
IPs
302,752 (9% pingable)
Router IPs
9,362
Hosting IPs
1,340
Mobile Carriers
3
VPN Providers
Registry
AFRINIC

ASNs in Rwanda 33

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS37228KT RWANDA NETWORK Ltdisp77,824
AS36890MTN Rwandacellisp69,632
AS37619Broadband Systems Corporationbusiness65,536
AS37006Liquid Telecommunication Rwanda Limitedisp16,640
AS327707Airtel Rwanda Ltdisp16,384
AS22690Axiom Networks Ltdisp3,072
AS37124Airtel Rwanda Ltdisp2,048
AS328385Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA)government2,048
AS327708Airtel Rwanda Ltdisp2,048
AS37654Rwanda Ministry of Educationgovernment1,792
AS328180Bank of Kigali Ltdbusiness1,792
AS37010National University of Rwandaeducation1,024
AS329406RWANDA SOCIAL SECURITY BOARD (RSSB)business512
AS329146EQUITY BANK RWANDA PLCbusiness512
AS328922National Bank Of Rwandabusiness512
AS328864DEVELOPMENT BANK OF RWANDA (B.R.D) Plchosting256
AS328014Rwanda Internet Exchange Point (RINEX) c/o RICTAhosting256
AS327899Broadband Systems Corporationhosting256
AS60712MCSWEEN TELECOM Limitedinactive0
AS60306MCSWEEN TELECOM Limitedinactive0

ASN data

ASN details for every IP address and every ASN's related domains, allocation date, registry name, total number of IP addresses, and assigned prefixes.

Useful for Cybersecurity

Important Routers in Rwanda

IP Address City ASN
102.22.128.197KigaliAS36924
41.186.255.27KigaliAS36890
41.216.104.47KigaliAS37006
41.186.255.193KigaliAS36890
41.216.104.3KigaliAS37006
41.186.255.212KigaliAS36890
41.216.104.45KigaliAS37006
41.216.104.49KigaliAS37006
41.216.104.11KigaliAS37006
41.186.255.214KigaliAS36890
41.216.104.7KigaliAS37006
197.243.126.6KigaliAS37228
41.216.104.9KigaliAS37006
41.223.225.30KigaliAS37006
41.216.104.97KigaliAS37006
197.243.126.123KigaliAS37228
41.186.255.84KigaliAS36890
196.223.241.8KigaliAS22690
197.243.126.5KigaliAS37228
197.243.42.2KigaliAS37228
41.216.104.17KigaliAS37006
41.186.255.86KigaliAS36890
197.243.126.22KigaliAS37228
41.223.225.33KigaliAS37006
41.216.104.131KigaliAS37006

ASN data

ASN details for every IP address and every ASN's related domains, allocation date, registry name, total number of IP addresses, and assigned prefixes.

Useful for Cybersecurity

Top Cities in Rwanda

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Kigali301,68715910102.130.32.0
Rwamagana5100197.157.184.122
Byumba3240154.68.68.0
Musanze1600196.12.130.0
Butare400105.178.104.132
Gisenyi70105.178.104.162
Kayonza40197.157.185.248
Gitarama30105.178.32.212
Bugarama30197.157.135.124
Kibungo30197.157.145.137

IP Geolocation

Around the globe, industry-leading organizations use IPinfo's geolocation data to create efficient, enjoyable, and secure online experiences for their users. These IP geolocation insights lead to better conversion rates, improved customer satisfaction, and much more with our API that's built for low latency responses.

Useful for Fraud PreventionLocalization

Top Hosting IPs in Rwanda

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
197.243.22.155195rwandainzimbabwe.gov.rw
197.243.23.8130bac.rw
197.243.23.5123mariba.co.rw
197.243.19.117121troubleshooter.rw
197.243.23.6120mutabarukajapheth.net.rw
197.243.0.6189chezlando.com
197.243.26.23625mugangasacco.rw
197.243.26.24122buildinglearningfoundations.rw
41.223.226.14219liquidtelecomrwanda.rw
196.12.157.14018rama.gov.rw
41.74.172.3517baradavibes.org
197.243.26.12316rcs.gov.rw
197.243.0.5915accessgate.co.rw
197.243.26.12014icparwanda.com
197.243.26.10113hcsolutions-rw.com
197.243.16.24311assetip.rw
197.243.0.588rootsimizi.com
197.243.23.108nyamirambo.gov.rw
197.243.0.607vv.rw
197.243.0.1087rwandaday.rw
197.243.16.1236fga.gov.rw
197.243.26.2526paydayloansalabama.org
197.243.16.1206minirena.gov.rw
196.12.157.2056rwandacoffee.gov.rw
196.12.157.2045huyedistrict.gov.rw

Reverse IP API

Our Hosted Domains API, or Reverse IP API returns a full list of domains that are hosted on a single IP address. These domains are ordered based on host.io domain ranking.

Useful for Data Enrichment

Mobile Carriers in Rwanda 3

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
MTN3,584105.178.106.0
Airtel2,816105.178.111.0
Olleh1,280105.178.104.0

Mobile Carrier Detection

Our Mobile Carrier Detection API allows resolution of IP address to carrier, and our database provides information on every mobile IP’s carrier name, country code, and network code.

Useful for CybersecurityData Enrichment

Top VPN Providers in Rwanda

No VPNs detected in Rwanda.

VPN data

Our Privacy Detection API detects various methods used to mask a user's true IP address, including VPN detection, proxy detection, tor, relay usage, or a connection via a hosting provider, which could potentially be used to tunnel traffic, and mask the true IP address.

Useful for Fraud PreventionDigital Media and Entertainment