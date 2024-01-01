Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Learn more
Bhutan

Bhutan

Nearby countries: ChinaIndiaBangladeshMyanmarNepal
Map of Bhutan

Summary

ASNs
35
IPs
50,385 (20% pingable)
Router IPs
895
Hosting IPs
1,275
Mobile Carriers
2
VPN Providers
1
Registry
APNIC

ASNs in Bhutan 35

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS17660DrukNet ISPisp18,432
AS18024Bhutan Telecom Ltdisp17,152
AS23955Tashi InfoComm Limitedisp5,120
AS152317Wangdue Phodrang Dzongkhag Administrationgovernment4,608
AS134715Government Technology Agencygovernment3,584
AS38004FastLink Wireless ISP, DrukCom Pvt. Enterprise.isp2,048
AS136039NANO, Bhutanisp2,048
AS135666Government Data Center (DITT/MoIC)government1,280
AS132232Data Centre Serviceshosting1,024
AS18025Bhutan Telecom Ltdisp768
AS151498Bhutan Power Corporation Ltdbusiness512
AS141680SuperNet Infocommisp512
AS138558Gelephu Digital Networkisp512
AS137994Bhutan National Bank limitedisp512
AS7615Bhutan Internet Exchangeisp256
AS151955DRUK PNB BANK LIMITEDbusiness256
AS140695Bank of Bhutan Limitedbusiness256
AS138529DATANET WIFIisp256
AS137925GIC-Bhutan Reinsurance Co. Ltd.business256
AS137412Tashicell Domestic AS Thimphu Bhutanisp256

ASN data

ASN details for every IP address and every ASN's related domains, allocation date, registry name, total number of IP addresses, and assigned prefixes.

Useful for Cybersecurity

Important Routers in Bhutan

IP Address City ASN
103.245.240.93SamtseAS18024
103.245.240.177PhuntsholingAS18024
103.245.240.34SamtseAS18024
103.245.241.194PhuntsholingAS18024
103.245.242.22ThimphuAS17660
103.245.240.7SamtseAS18024
103.245.241.177PhuntsholingAS18024
103.245.240.187PhuntsholingAS18024
103.197.176.50PhuntsholingAS134715
103.245.240.145PhuntsholingAS18024
103.245.241.31PhuntsholingAS18024
103.245.242.29ThimphuAS17660
103.245.240.222PhuntsholingAS18024
43.241.136.166PhuntsholingAS23955
103.245.240.159PhuntsholingAS18024
45.64.250.254PhuntsholingAS18025
103.245.241.61PhuntsholingAS18024
103.245.242.36ThimphuAS17660
103.245.240.44SamtseAS18024
103.245.241.201PhuntsholingAS18024
103.197.176.55PhuntsholingAS134715
103.245.242.25JakarAS17660
103.245.241.89PhuntsholingAS18024
103.245.240.47SamtseAS18024
118.103.136.193PhuntsholingAS23955

ASN data

ASN details for every IP address and every ASN's related domains, allocation date, registry name, total number of IP addresses, and assigned prefixes.

Useful for Cybersecurity

Top Cities in Bhutan

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Phuntsholing30,6476565103.127.254.0
Thimphu18,1171479103.117.80.0
Paro5760157.10.124.0
Sarpang5120160.30.184.0
Samtse256139103.245.240.0
Trashigang1280220.158.239.128
Shemgang1280220.158.239.0
Pajo160202.144.134.96
Samdrup Jongkhar4043.241.137.4
Jakar111103.245.242.25

IP Geolocation

Around the globe, industry-leading organizations use IPinfo's geolocation data to create efficient, enjoyable, and secure online experiences for their users. These IP geolocation insights lead to better conversion rates, improved customer satisfaction, and much more with our API that's built for low latency responses.

Useful for Fraud PreventionLocalization

Top Hosting IPs in Bhutan

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
202.144.128.219263travelogueofthedead.bt
202.144.128.216187sawarobhutan.bt
202.144.128.218177changlochen.bt
202.144.128.131139yeegaadventuretours.bt
202.144.133.14074drukzangadventures.bt
202.144.128.21739utandsons.bt
202.144.133.15327tashigomang.bt
43.230.208.925zhemgang.gov.bt
202.144.128.15123dragonculturaltours.com.bt
202.144.128.15423gesarlingcs.edu.bt
118.103.136.8114pemakohotels.com
202.144.128.22010adventures.bt
202.144.133.1395guruadventures.bt
202.144.133.1365tns.bt
202.144.155.1624bhutanbyexperts.com
202.144.157.893yantraodyssey.com
118.103.136.913tashicell.com
118.103.136.1153eteeruapp.com
43.230.208.873cabinet.gov.bt
103.129.63.32bix.bt
202.144.128.1462v6.bt
103.78.116.1622drukzakar.com
103.7.253.1322newedge.bt
43.230.208.1012csoa.gov.bt
202.144.141.1322bdb.bt

Reverse IP API

Our Hosted Domains API, or Reverse IP API returns a full list of domains that are hosted on a single IP address. These domains are ordered based on host.io domain ranking.

Useful for Data Enrichment

Mobile Carriers in Bhutan 2

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
B-Mobile256119.2.118.0
TashiCell256118.103.138.0

Mobile Carrier Detection

Our Mobile Carrier Detection API allows resolution of IP address to carrier, and our database provides information on every mobile IP’s carrier name, country code, and network code.

Useful for CybersecurityData Enrichment

Top VPN Providers in Bhutan

Provider bt based VPN IPs Example IP Address
Surfshark462.197.157.40

VPN data

Our Privacy Detection API detects various methods used to mask a user's true IP address, including VPN detection, proxy detection, tor, relay usage, or a connection via a hosting provider, which could potentially be used to tunnel traffic, and mask the true IP address.

Useful for Fraud PreventionDigital Media and Entertainment