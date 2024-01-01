ASNs in Bhutan — 35
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS17660
|DrukNet ISP
|isp
|18,432
|AS18024
|Bhutan Telecom Ltd
|isp
|17,152
|AS23955
|Tashi InfoComm Limited
|isp
|5,120
|AS152317
|Wangdue Phodrang Dzongkhag Administration
|government
|4,608
|AS134715
|Government Technology Agency
|government
|3,584
|AS38004
|FastLink Wireless ISP, DrukCom Pvt. Enterprise.
|isp
|2,048
|AS136039
|NANO, Bhutan
|isp
|2,048
|AS135666
|Government Data Center (DITT/MoIC)
|government
|1,280
|AS132232
|Data Centre Services
|hosting
|1,024
|AS18025
|Bhutan Telecom Ltd
|isp
|768
|AS151498
|Bhutan Power Corporation Ltd
|business
|512
|AS141680
|SuperNet Infocomm
|isp
|512
|AS138558
|Gelephu Digital Network
|isp
|512
|AS137994
|Bhutan National Bank limited
|isp
|512
|AS7615
|Bhutan Internet Exchange
|isp
|256
|AS151955
|DRUK PNB BANK LIMITED
|business
|256
|AS140695
|Bank of Bhutan Limited
|business
|256
|AS138529
|DATANET WIFI
|isp
|256
|AS137925
|GIC-Bhutan Reinsurance Co. Ltd.
|business
|256
|AS137412
|Tashicell Domestic AS Thimphu Bhutan
|isp
|256