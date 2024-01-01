|AS38565
|Ncell Pvt. Ltd.
|isp
|199,680
|AS23752
|Nepal Telecommunications Corporation, Internet Services,
|isp
|116,736
|AS17501
|WorldLink Communications Pvt Ltd
|isp
|75,776
|AS4007
|Subisu Cablenet (Pvt) Ltd, Baluwatar, Kathmandu, Nepal
|isp
|25,344
|AS139922
|DISH MEDIA NETWORK PUBLIC LIMITED
|hosting
|21,248
|AS24550
|Websurfer Nepal Internet Service Provider
|isp
|19,456
|AS45650
|Vianet Communications Pvt. Ltd.
|isp
|15,360
|AS4613
|Mercantile Office Systems
|business
|8,192
|AS55915
|Classic Tech Pvt. Ltd.
|isp
|7,424
|AS58504
|TECHMINDS NETWORKS PVT. LTD.
|isp
|4,096
|AS55427
|Broadlink Nepal
|isp
|3,072
|AS140072
|Fiberworld Communication Pvt.ltd
|isp
|3,072
|AS18222
|Data Hub Pvt. Ltd.
|hosting
|2,816
|AS141047
|Nepal Digital Service Pvt. Ltd.
|isp
|2,816
|AS136908
|Sky Broadband Pvt. Ltd
|isp
|2,816
|AS45170
|Nepal Research and Education Network
|education
|2,560
|AS45845
|NEPAL INTERNATIONAL INTERNET GATEWAY
|isp
|2,048
|AS45424
|Network Pool Allocated for HONS Network
|isp
|2,048
|AS23647
|Communications & Communicate Nepal Pvt Ltd
|hosting
|2,048
|AS151396
|Sajilo Net Pvt Ltd
|isp
|2,048