Nepal

Nepal

Nearby countries: ChinaIndiaPakistanBangladeshBhutan
Map of Nepal

Summary

ASNs
197
IPs
626,494 (10% pingable)
Router IPs
495,216
Hosting IPs
10,760
Mobile Carriers
2
VPN Providers
1
Registry
APNIC

ASNs in Nepal 197

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS38565Ncell Pvt. Ltd.isp199,680
AS23752Nepal Telecommunications Corporation, Internet Services,isp116,736
AS17501WorldLink Communications Pvt Ltdisp75,776
AS4007Subisu Cablenet (Pvt) Ltd, Baluwatar, Kathmandu, Nepalisp25,344
AS139922DISH MEDIA NETWORK PUBLIC LIMITEDhosting21,248
AS24550Websurfer Nepal Internet Service Providerisp19,456
AS45650Vianet Communications Pvt. Ltd.isp15,360
AS4613Mercantile Office Systemsbusiness8,192
AS55915Classic Tech Pvt. Ltd.isp7,424
AS58504TECHMINDS NETWORKS PVT. LTD.isp4,096
AS55427Broadlink Nepalisp3,072
AS140072Fiberworld Communication Pvt.ltdisp3,072
AS18222Data Hub Pvt. Ltd.hosting2,816
AS141047Nepal Digital Service Pvt. Ltd.isp2,816
AS136908Sky Broadband Pvt. Ltdisp2,816
AS45170Nepal Research and Education Networkeducation2,560
AS45845NEPAL INTERNATIONAL INTERNET GATEWAYisp2,048
AS45424Network Pool Allocated for HONS Networkisp2,048
AS23647Communications & Communicate Nepal Pvt Ltdhosting2,048
AS151396Sajilo Net Pvt Ltdisp2,048

Important Routers in Nepal

IP Address City ASN
202.70.88.182PātanAS23752
202.79.40.137KathmanduAS17501
202.79.40.233KathmanduAS17501
116.66.193.14KathmanduAS4007
202.79.40.130KathmanduAS17501
116.66.193.94KathmanduAS4007
118.91.160.57KathmanduAS24550
202.79.41.141KathmanduAS17501
103.211.151.11KathmanduAS137187
116.66.193.0KathmanduAS4007
43.228.195.255KathmanduAS24550
202.94.66.212KathmanduAS55915
103.147.62.185KathmanduAS139922
103.10.28.37KathmanduAS45650
202.79.40.8KathmanduAS17501
202.51.94.254KathmanduAS45845
103.10.28.38KathmanduAS45650
118.91.166.5KathmanduAS24550
202.79.42.81KathmanduAS17501
120.89.96.247KathmanduAS23752
116.66.193.156KathmanduAS4007
202.70.93.100KathmanduAS23752
202.79.40.13KathmanduAS17501
202.70.93.95KathmanduAS23752
103.90.85.46KathmanduAS23647

Top Cities in Nepal

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Kathmandu526,925781,391100.200.118.128
Pātan18,16410102103.10.29.5
Pokhara14,545829100.201.114.128
Bharatpur12,1091357100.201.100.0
Butwāl5,8071036100.201.103.128
Birgañj4,60246100.201.119.128
Biratnagar4,464414100.201.47.128
Nepalgunj3,85111100.201.101.128
Siddharthanagar3,848617100.201.1.152
Janakpur3,81512100.201.0.128

Top Hosting IPs in Nepal

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
103.90.86.222806bio.com.np
103.90.86.88783gorkhais.edu.np
103.69.124.140609namkhamun.gov.np
202.45.144.44447asha.gov.np
103.90.86.24370edbys.com
182.93.94.215295raviman.com.np
202.166.193.68264skfilms.com.np
103.69.127.8238phunglingmun.gov.np
182.93.93.87235pathibharagroups.com
27.111.18.110231everestgroupnepal.com.np
202.45.144.24208dhodolpa.gov.np
202.51.74.104186timropasal.com
45.117.153.41171ntcconstruction.org
202.166.193.69160cosss.org.np
182.93.94.212153apoverseas.com.np
202.51.3.64153sunrisesaving.com.np
202.45.144.236150ddckapilvastu.gov.np
202.45.144.21141ddc.gov.np
103.94.159.188122bravatnepal.com
103.147.226.26122sunil.com.np
45.115.217.169114raznawa.com.np
103.233.59.42112sagarmathainsurance.com.np
202.45.144.31109mpsstu.edu.np
202.51.74.192107preciouslifecare.com
27.111.31.107102peacehome.com.np

Mobile Carriers in Nepal 2

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Ncell72,960103.129.134.0
Namaste / NT Mobile / Sky Phone6,912103.10.28.0

Top VPN Providers in Nepal

Provider np based VPN IPs Example IP Address
Surfshark4194.169.170.40

