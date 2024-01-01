ASNs in Northern Mariana Islands — 1
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS9839
|Micronesian Telecommunications Corp
|inactive
|0
ASNs
ASNs assigned to resource holders registered in this country
|1
IPs
IP addresses geolocated by IPinfo in this country
|992 (25% pingable)
Router IPs
IP addresses belonging to Routers in this country
|—
Hosting IPs
IP addresses with domains pointing to them in this country
|1
Mobile Carriers
Mobile Carriers with IP addresses geolocated in this country
|—
VPN Providers
VPN Providers with exit nodes in this country
|—
Registry
Regional Internet Registry (RIR) that manages the allocation and registration of Internet number resources within this country
|APNIC
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS9839
|Micronesian Telecommunications Corp
|inactive
|0
|IP Address
|City
|ASN
|101.99.244.137
|Saipan
|AS3605
|City
|IPs in City
|ASNs in City
|Routers in City
|Example IP Address
|Saipan
|992
|1
|1
|103.57.232.0
|IP Address
|Hosted Domain Count
|Example Domain
|202.123.145.228
|1
|bisnesmami.com