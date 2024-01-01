ASNs in Seychelles — 107
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS37518
|Fiber Grid INC
|hosting
|1,114,112
|AS57858
|Angelnet Limited
|hosting
|38,400
|AS36902
|Intelvision Ltd
|isp
|21,504
|AS36958
|Cable & Wireless (Seychelles) Ltd
|isp
|19,456
|AS63119
|Angelnet Limited
|hosting
|17,152
|AS37343
|Telecom Seychelles Limited
|isp
|17,152
|AS202492
|SILVERHILL GROUP HOLDING LTD
|hosting
|17,152
|AS206264
|Amarutu Technology Ltd
|hosting
|15,872
|AS328543
|Sun Network Company Limited
|hosting
|15,104
|AS133772
|New Eagle Ltd
|hosting
|15,104
|AS202425
|IP Volume inc
|hosting
|14,592
|AS210334
|Synertech Network Inc.
|hosting
|9,216
|AS46805
|Angelnet Limited
|hosting
|6,144
|AS60485
|Angelnet Limited
|hosting
|3,072
|AS213373
|IP Connect Inc
|hosting
|3,072
|AS36867
|Kokonet Ltd
|hosting
|2,816
|AS42624
|Global-Data System IT Corporation
|hosting
|2,048
|AS35112
|GBN group Ltd
|hosting
|1,536
|AS329225
|Lexistar Alliance Ltd.
|hosting
|1,536
|AS327861
|Department of ICT Government of Seychelles
|government
|1,280