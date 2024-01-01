Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Seychelles

Seychelles

Nearby countries: TanzaniaMozambiqueMadagascarComorosMayotte
Map of Seychelles

Summary

ASNs
107
IPs
453,810 (6% pingable)
Router IPs
114
Hosting IPs
8,675
Mobile Carriers
2
VPN Providers
Registry
RIPE

ASNs in Seychelles 107

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS37518Fiber Grid INChosting1,114,112
AS57858Angelnet Limitedhosting38,400
AS36902Intelvision Ltdisp21,504
AS36958Cable & Wireless (Seychelles) Ltdisp19,456
AS63119Angelnet Limitedhosting17,152
AS37343Telecom Seychelles Limitedisp17,152
AS202492SILVERHILL GROUP HOLDING LTDhosting17,152
AS206264Amarutu Technology Ltdhosting15,872
AS328543Sun Network Company Limitedhosting15,104
AS133772New Eagle Ltdhosting15,104
AS202425IP Volume inchosting14,592
AS210334Synertech Network Inc.hosting9,216
AS46805Angelnet Limitedhosting6,144
AS60485Angelnet Limitedhosting3,072
AS213373IP Connect Inchosting3,072
AS36867Kokonet Ltdhosting2,816
AS42624Global-Data System IT Corporationhosting2,048
AS35112GBN group Ltdhosting1,536
AS329225Lexistar Alliance Ltd.hosting1,536
AS327861Department of ICT Government of Seychellesgovernment1,280

Important Routers in Seychelles

IP Address City ASN
41.222.204.202VictoriaAS36958
41.222.204.141VictoriaAS36958
41.203.255.25VictoriaAS36902
41.203.255.53VictoriaAS36902
41.222.204.229VictoriaAS36958
41.203.255.33VictoriaAS36902
41.79.60.1VictoriaAS37343
41.79.60.23VictoriaAS37343
41.222.204.126VictoriaAS36958
41.222.204.78VictoriaAS36958
41.222.204.118VictoriaAS36958
41.222.204.165VictoriaAS36958
41.222.204.74VictoriaAS36958
41.222.204.6VictoriaAS36958
196.13.208.234VictoriaAS327861
41.220.97.250VictoriaAS36902
41.222.204.234VictoriaAS36958
197.158.255.70CascadeAS37343
41.203.255.22VictoriaAS36902
41.223.216.29VictoriaAS36958
41.203.255.198VictoriaAS36902
41.203.255.197VictoriaAS36902
41.203.255.37CascadeAS36902
41.203.255.18VictoriaAS36902
41.203.255.233VictoriaAS36902

Top Cities in Seychelles

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Victoria384,090482102.135.0.0
Cascade34,709229160.119.68.0
Perseverance34,3740164.215.100.0
Beau Vallon3200128.0.32.0
La Passe2620197.158.241.195
Mont Buxton240197.158.241.144
Anse Lazio230197.158.241.124
Anse Royale60157.5.101.168
Takamaka20197.158.242.128

Top Hosting IPs in Seychelles

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
193.233.15.90307zapadny-bereg-kryma-broni.ru
193.233.15.252162updefx.com
193.233.15.17716157trix.fun
81.91.178.112160ranchcoin.cc
193.233.15.175106up-x.kz
193.233.15.17199up4bk7x.tech
193.233.15.17287up8el9x.life
81.91.178.24682batimadenas.com
94.241.132.14761xbitzkhkt.top
193.233.15.18875up1wz9x.xyz
196.13.208.1565senpa.gov.sc
83.147.204.11462win-betwin92.com
193.233.15.20262pin-up-casino-game3.top
193.233.15.19258win-ner-pinup-77.top
178.253.20.1305811xslots.ru
196.13.208.1452ioig.gov.sc
193.233.15.5651ilongix.com
193.233.15.11648casinoluxorvip.com
81.91.178.19745financeprofession.info
193.233.15.1942casino-pin-up777.kz
193.233.15.9842affiliatebhai.com
196.13.208.10441seyid.gov.sc
193.233.15.4137aesrgjaregairewg.site
193.233.15.7537msk-keyauto-mitsubishi.ru
83.147.207.14237apuesta360-3366.top

Mobile Carriers in Seychelles 2

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Airtel9,216197.158.208.0
Cable & Wireless51241.86.42.0

Top VPN Providers in Seychelles

No VPNs detected in Seychelles.

