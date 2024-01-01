ASNs in Mayotte — 1
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS37614
|STOI Internet
|isp
|1,024
ASNs
ASNs assigned to resource holders registered in this country
|1
IPs
IP addresses geolocated by IPinfo in this country
|27,954 (1% pingable)
Router IPs
IP addresses belonging to Routers in this country
|14
Hosting IPs
IP addresses with domains pointing to them in this country
|32
Mobile Carriers
Mobile Carriers with IP addresses geolocated in this country
|—
VPN Providers
VPN Providers with exit nodes in this country
|—
Registry
Regional Internet Registry (RIR) that manages the allocation and registration of Internet number resources within this country
|AFRINIC
|IP Address
|City
|ASN
|41.242.116.1
|Mamoudzou
|AS37614
|41.242.117.172
|Mamoudzou
|AS37614
|194.3.192.125
|Mamoudzou
|AS3215
|194.3.192.44
|Mamoudzou
|AS3215
|194.3.192.100
|Mamoudzou
|AS3215
|194.3.192.30
|Mamoudzou
|AS3215
|193.54.33.101
|Mamoudzou
|AS2088
|194.3.192.36
|Mamoudzou
|AS3215
|194.3.192.20
|Mamoudzou
|AS3215
|City
|IPs in City
|ASNs in City
|Routers in City
|Example IP Address
|Mamoudzou
|26,628
|3
|9
|104.28.199.165
|Dembeni
|648
|0
|109.122.178.48
|Koungou
|400
|0
|194.3.181.144
|Tsingoni
|76
|0
|194.3.198.136
|Bandrele
|76
|0
|194.3.198.184
|Dzaoudzi
|40
|0
|194.3.183.0
|Acoua
|24
|0
|194.3.198.8
|Bandraboua
|18
|0
|109.122.178.46
|Mangajou
|16
|0
|194.3.198.212
|Chiconi
|16
|0
|194.3.198.176
|IP Address
|Hosted Domain Count
|Example Domain
|194.3.200.121
|21
|mbiyo.re
|194.3.198.100
|2
|epfam.yt
|92.142.149.52
|2
|may-ev.fr
|41.242.119.8
|1
|sieam.fr
|194.3.222.41
|1
|siliho.yt
|193.248.117.25
|1
|dagorn.bzh
|41.242.119.1
|1
|kinu.io
|194.3.198.193
|1
|chmayotte.fr
|194.3.222.42
|1
|siliho.yt
|92.142.221.105
|1
|skymaison.eu
|194.3.222.1
|1
|rsma-mayotte.fr
|41.242.119.3
|1
|kinu.io