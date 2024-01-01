ASNs in Comoros — 2
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS36939
|Comores Telecom
|isp
|4,096
|AS328061
|TELECOM COMORES S.A (TELCO S.A)
|isp
|3,072
ASNs
ASNs assigned to resource holders registered in this country
|2
IPs
IP addresses geolocated by IPinfo in this country
|14,182 (6% pingable)
Router IPs
IP addresses belonging to Routers in this country
|18
Hosting IPs
IP addresses with domains pointing to them in this country
|90
Mobile Carriers
Mobile Carriers with IP addresses geolocated in this country
|1
VPN Providers
VPN Providers with exit nodes in this country
|—
Registry
Regional Internet Registry (RIR) that manages the allocation and registration of Internet number resources within this country
|AFRINIC
|IP Address
|City
|ASN
|164.160.139.66
|Moroni
|AS328061
|197.255.224.249
|Moroni
|AS36939
|164.160.139.73
|Moroni
|AS328061
|197.255.224.252
|Moroni
|AS36939
|164.160.136.81
|Moroni
|AS328061
|197.255.232.4
|Moroni
|AS36939
|164.160.139.82
|Moroni
|AS328061
|164.160.139.81
|Moroni
|AS328061
|197.255.224.250
|Moroni
|AS36939
|197.255.230.41
|Moroni
|AS36939
|164.160.136.13
|Moroni
|AS328061
|164.160.136.9
|Moroni
|AS328061
|197.255.227.146
|Moroni
|AS36939
|102.223.121.97
|Moroni
|AS328061
|102.223.121.90
|Moroni
|AS328061
|102.223.121.94
|Moroni
|AS328061
|164.160.138.37
|Moroni
|AS328061
|197.255.224.129
|Moroni
|AS36939
|City
|IPs in City
|ASNs in City
|Routers in City
|Example IP Address
|Moroni
|14,174
|2
|18
|102.207.176.0
|Kové
|8
|0
|185.30.219.64
|IP Address
|Hosted Domain Count
|Example Domain
|197.255.224.69
|43
|ministere.gouv.km
|197.255.224.8
|28
|fmc.km
|197.255.225.120
|8
|capex.km
|197.255.229.20
|3
|iut-univ-comores.km
|197.255.224.28
|2
|hurimoney.km
|197.255.229.83
|2
|ct.km
|209.198.11.41
|2
|manaike.it
|197.255.229.84
|1
|smsvas-ct.km
|197.255.229.67
|1
|archi.km
|164.160.136.75
|1
|mvola.km
|197.255.224.66
|1
|ns1.km
|197.255.225.104
|1
|anpicomores.gouv.km
|197.255.225.17
|1
|dad-comores.gouv.km
|197.255.224.3
|1
|recharge.km
|197.255.229.81
|1
|test-debit.km
|197.255.230.16
|1
|cthuri3g.km
|197.255.224.18
|1
|dns1.km
|164.160.136.65
|1
|telco.km
|197.255.225.74
|1
|clouds.km
|197.255.227.107
|1
|anacep.km
|197.255.225.64
|1
|gendarmerie.km
|197.255.224.30
|1
|education.edu.km
|197.255.224.6
|1
|intranet.km
|Carrier
|IP Address Count
|Example IP Address
|HURI
|256
|197.255.230.0