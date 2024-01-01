Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Comoros

Comoros

Nearby countries: TanzaniaMozambiqueMadagascarMayotteSeychelles
Map of Comoros

Summary

ASNs
2
IPs
14,182 (6% pingable)
Router IPs
18
Hosting IPs
90
Mobile Carriers
1
VPN Providers
Registry
AFRINIC

ASNs in Comoros 2

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS36939Comores Telecomisp4,096
AS328061TELECOM COMORES S.A (TELCO S.A)isp3,072

Important Routers in Comoros

IP Address City ASN
164.160.139.66MoroniAS328061
197.255.224.249MoroniAS36939
164.160.139.73MoroniAS328061
197.255.224.252MoroniAS36939
164.160.136.81MoroniAS328061
197.255.232.4MoroniAS36939
164.160.139.82MoroniAS328061
164.160.139.81MoroniAS328061
197.255.224.250MoroniAS36939
197.255.230.41MoroniAS36939
164.160.136.13MoroniAS328061
164.160.136.9MoroniAS328061
197.255.227.146MoroniAS36939
102.223.121.97MoroniAS328061
102.223.121.90MoroniAS328061
102.223.121.94MoroniAS328061
164.160.138.37MoroniAS328061
197.255.224.129MoroniAS36939

Top Cities in Comoros

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Moroni14,174218102.207.176.0
Kové80185.30.219.64

Top Hosting IPs in Comoros

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
197.255.224.6943ministere.gouv.km
197.255.224.828fmc.km
197.255.225.1208capex.km
197.255.229.203iut-univ-comores.km
197.255.224.282hurimoney.km
197.255.229.832ct.km
209.198.11.412manaike.it
197.255.229.841smsvas-ct.km
197.255.229.671archi.km
164.160.136.751mvola.km
197.255.224.661ns1.km
197.255.225.1041anpicomores.gouv.km
197.255.225.171dad-comores.gouv.km
197.255.224.31recharge.km
197.255.229.811test-debit.km
197.255.230.161cthuri3g.km
197.255.224.181dns1.km
164.160.136.651telco.km
197.255.225.741clouds.km
197.255.227.1071anacep.km
197.255.225.641gendarmerie.km
197.255.224.301education.edu.km
197.255.224.61intranet.km

Mobile Carriers in Comoros 1

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
HURI256197.255.230.0

Top VPN Providers in Comoros

No VPNs detected in Comoros.

