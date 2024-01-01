ASNs in Cameroon — 36
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS15964
|CAMTEL
|isp
|173,056
|AS30992
|MTN Network Solutions (Cameroon)
|isp
|83,968
|AS36912
|Orange Cameroun SA
|isp
|73,728
|AS36905
|Creolink Communications
|isp
|17,408
|AS36955
|Matrix Telecoms SA
|isp
|9,728
|AS328866
|NEWTELNET CAMEROUN SAS
|isp
|9,216
|AS37475
|HTT Telecom S.A
|isp
|5,120
|AS327820
|SWECOM PLC
|business
|4,352
|AS328840
|ST DIGITAL
|hosting
|2,048
|AS327741
|INFOGENIE Technologies
|isp
|2,048
|AS37672
|INQ DIGITAL CAMEROON SA
|isp
|1,280
|AS329457
|CONNECTION CAMEROON S.A
|isp
|1,024
|AS329380
|Cameroon Postal Services (CAMPOST)
|hosting
|1,024
|AS37089
|Sancfis Cameroun SA
|business
|768
|AS329469
|Access BANK CAMEROON PLC
|business
|256
|AS328913
|ST DIGITAL
|hosting
|256
|AS328666
|CAMPASS PLC
|business
|256
|AS328352
|United Nations Economic Commission for Africa
|business
|256
|AS328091
|Cameroon Internet Exchange Point (CAMIX)
|business
|256
|AS37790
|ST DIGITAL
|inactive
|0