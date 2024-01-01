Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Learn more
Cameroon

Cameroon

Nearby countries: NigeriaChadRepublic of the CongoCentral African RepublicGabon
Map of Cameroon

Summary

ASNs
36
IPs
610,870 (2% pingable)
Router IPs
1,234
Hosting IPs
775
Mobile Carriers
3
VPN Providers
Registry
AFRINIC

ASNs in Cameroon 36

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS15964CAMTELisp173,056
AS30992MTN Network Solutions (Cameroon)isp83,968
AS36912Orange Cameroun SAisp73,728
AS36905Creolink Communicationsisp17,408
AS36955Matrix Telecoms SAisp9,728
AS328866NEWTELNET CAMEROUN SASisp9,216
AS37475HTT Telecom S.Aisp5,120
AS327820SWECOM PLCbusiness4,352
AS328840ST DIGITALhosting2,048
AS327741INFOGENIE Technologiesisp2,048
AS37672INQ DIGITAL CAMEROON SAisp1,280
AS329457CONNECTION CAMEROON S.Aisp1,024
AS329380Cameroon Postal Services (CAMPOST)hosting1,024
AS37089Sancfis Cameroun SAbusiness768
AS329469Access BANK CAMEROON PLCbusiness256
AS328913ST DIGITALhosting256
AS328666CAMPASS PLCbusiness256
AS328352United Nations Economic Commission for Africabusiness256
AS328091Cameroon Internet Exchange Point (CAMIX)business256
AS37790ST DIGITALinactive0

ASN data

ASN details for every IP address and every ASN's related domains, allocation date, registry name, total number of IP addresses, and assigned prefixes.

Useful for Cybersecurity

Important Routers in Cameroon

IP Address City ASN
154.72.175.6DoualaAS15964
154.72.175.2DoualaAS15964
154.72.175.70DoualaAS15964
154.72.157.58DoualaAS15964
154.72.175.66DoualaAS15964
154.72.175.73DoualaAS15964
41.205.88.162DoualaAS36905
102.132.16.37DoualaAS327820
154.72.157.57DoualaAS15964
154.70.126.97DoualaAS30992
41.204.78.62BafoussamAS15964
102.132.16.42DoualaAS327820
129.0.64.101DoualaAS30992
154.72.175.129DoualaAS15964
154.70.126.66DoualaAS30992
154.70.126.49DoualaAS30992
102.219.44.43DoualaAS60171
154.72.188.97YaoundéAS15964
197.159.0.6ÉbolowaAS15964
195.24.192.8DoualaAS15964
41.205.5.76BafoussamAS30992
102.132.16.46DoualaAS327820
41.205.5.78BafoussamAS30992
154.70.126.14DoualaAS30992
165.211.30.41YaoundéAS15964

ASN data

ASN details for every IP address and every ASN's related domains, allocation date, registry name, total number of IP addresses, and assigned prefixes.

Useful for Cybersecurity

Top Cities in Cameroon

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Douala371,12415666102.132.16.0
Yaoundé176,9186220102.135.189.0
Bafoussam29,440267102.244.128.128
Ébolowa7,918185102.244.156.136
Kribi5,787130102.209.19.0
Ngaoundéré4,065211102.244.152.0
Maroua3,338248102.218.252.0
Bertoua2,717215102.244.153.0
Bamenda1,76114102.244.155.0
Garoua1,68022102.244.116.0

IP Geolocation

Around the globe, industry-leading organizations use IPinfo's geolocation data to create efficient, enjoyable, and secure online experiences for their users. These IP geolocation insights lead to better conversion rates, improved customer satisfaction, and much more with our API that's built for low latency responses.

Useful for Fraud PreventionLocalization

Top Hosting IPs in Cameroon

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
129.0.160.1589kaazan.cm
165.210.33.19261minresi.gov.cm
154.70.118.8427pawelmartyna.pl
41.205.23.5627maithe-cafe.com
195.24.207.24925kokaallianz.cm
41.211.116.2824ube-sarl.cm
102.220.19.13824remafrica.com
129.0.2.124wisherbag.info
154.70.107.6617mtn.cm
154.70.118.7413dehonienscameroun.cm
41.205.23.13110cabinet-ifc.cm
41.205.70.109tchopetyamo.com
41.205.23.1429softtime.cm
41.205.23.1419netcom-cameroun.cm
195.24.207.2077mintss.gov.cm
165.210.33.2476apmearchive.cm
41.202.220.926orangeishere.cm
197.159.0.704ticforjob.cm
154.70.118.624museedesroisbamoun.cm
195.24.203.604webadminspm.gov.cm
154.70.107.2234gcepay.cm
41.205.64.1714cameroontradeportal.cm
154.126.128.314cmahc.cm
195.24.207.1593a2i.cm
154.126.129.103igf.cm

Reverse IP API

Our Hosted Domains API, or Reverse IP API returns a full list of domains that are hosted on a single IP address. These domains are ordered based on host.io domain ranking.

Useful for Data Enrichment

Mobile Carriers in Cameroon 3

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Orange3,840102.244.156.0
MTN Cameroon3,072129.0.125.0
Camtel256129.0.42.0

Mobile Carrier Detection

Our Mobile Carrier Detection API allows resolution of IP address to carrier, and our database provides information on every mobile IP’s carrier name, country code, and network code.

Useful for CybersecurityData Enrichment

Top VPN Providers in Cameroon

No VPNs detected in Cameroon.

VPN data

Our Privacy Detection API detects various methods used to mask a user's true IP address, including VPN detection, proxy detection, tor, relay usage, or a connection via a hosting provider, which could potentially be used to tunnel traffic, and mask the true IP address.

Useful for Fraud PreventionDigital Media and Entertainment