ASNs in Central African Republic — 3
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS37460
|Orange Centreafrique
|isp
|3,072
|AS329274
|Atlantique TELECOM CAR
|isp
|1,024
|AS328079
|TELECEL CENTRAFRIQUE
|isp
|1,024
ASNs
ASNs assigned to resource holders registered in this country
|3
IPs
IP addresses geolocated by IPinfo in this country
|8,766 (5% pingable)
Router IPs
IP addresses belonging to Routers in this country
|25
Hosting IPs
IP addresses with domains pointing to them in this country
|2
Mobile Carriers
Mobile Carriers with IP addresses geolocated in this country
|2
VPN Providers
VPN Providers with exit nodes in this country
|—
Registry
Regional Internet Registry (RIR) that manages the allocation and registration of Internet number resources within this country
|AFRINIC
|IP Address
|City
|ASN
|197.242.180.182
|Bangui
|AS37460
|169.239.98.3
|Bangui
|AS328079
|197.242.179.180
|Bangui
|AS37460
|41.223.184.245
|Bangui
|AS37460
|41.223.187.188
|Bangui
|AS37460
|41.223.186.25
|Bangui
|AS37460
|41.78.120.37
|Bangui
|AS329274
|41.78.120.6
|Bangui
|AS329274
|197.242.182.4
|Bangui
|AS37460
|41.223.186.149
|Bangui
|AS37460
|41.223.187.88
|Bangui
|AS37460
|197.242.179.50
|Bangui
|AS37460
|41.223.185.117
|Bangui
|AS37460
|197.242.178.2
|Bangui
|AS37460
|41.223.187.113
|Bangui
|AS37460
|41.223.187.125
|Bangui
|AS37460
|41.78.120.2
|Bangui
|AS329274
|41.223.187.241
|Bangui
|AS37460
|41.223.187.138
|Bangui
|AS37460
|41.223.185.53
|Bangui
|AS37460
|41.223.187.156
|Bangui
|AS37460
|41.223.187.251
|Bangui
|AS37460
|169.239.97.2
|Bangui
|AS328079
|41.223.187.184
|Bangui
|AS37460
|41.223.186.208
|Bangui
|AS37460
|City
|IPs in City
|ASNs in City
|Routers in City
|Example IP Address
|Bangui
|8,750
|3
|25
|104.28.218.166
|Bambari
|8
|0
|77.70.135.48
|Mbaïki
|8
|0
|77.70.135.144
|IP Address
|Hosted Domain Count
|Example Domain
|41.223.184.59
|1
|orangerca.com
|197.242.179.62
|1
|bgfibankca.com
|Carrier
|IP Address Count
|Example IP Address
|Orange
|512
|197.242.180.0
|TC
|256
|169.239.97.0