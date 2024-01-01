Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Learn more
Central African Republic

Central African Republic

Nearby countries: Democratic Republic of the CongoSudanCameroonChadSouth Sudan
Map of Central African Republic

Summary

ASNs
3
IPs
8,766 (5% pingable)
Router IPs
25
Hosting IPs
2
Mobile Carriers
2
VPN Providers
Registry
AFRINIC

ASNs in Central African Republic 3

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS37460Orange Centreafriqueisp3,072
AS329274Atlantique TELECOM CARisp1,024
AS328079TELECEL CENTRAFRIQUEisp1,024

ASN data

ASN details for every IP address and every ASN's related domains, allocation date, registry name, total number of IP addresses, and assigned prefixes.

Useful for Cybersecurity

Important Routers in Central African Republic

IP Address City ASN
197.242.180.182BanguiAS37460
169.239.98.3BanguiAS328079
197.242.179.180BanguiAS37460
41.223.184.245BanguiAS37460
41.223.187.188BanguiAS37460
41.223.186.25BanguiAS37460
41.78.120.37BanguiAS329274
41.78.120.6BanguiAS329274
197.242.182.4BanguiAS37460
41.223.186.149BanguiAS37460
41.223.187.88BanguiAS37460
197.242.179.50BanguiAS37460
41.223.185.117BanguiAS37460
197.242.178.2BanguiAS37460
41.223.187.113BanguiAS37460
41.223.187.125BanguiAS37460
41.78.120.2BanguiAS329274
41.223.187.241BanguiAS37460
41.223.187.138BanguiAS37460
41.223.185.53BanguiAS37460
41.223.187.156BanguiAS37460
41.223.187.251BanguiAS37460
169.239.97.2BanguiAS328079
41.223.187.184BanguiAS37460
41.223.186.208BanguiAS37460

ASN data

ASN details for every IP address and every ASN's related domains, allocation date, registry name, total number of IP addresses, and assigned prefixes.

Useful for Cybersecurity

Top Cities in Central African Republic

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Bangui8,750325104.28.218.166
Bambari8077.70.135.48
Mbaïki8077.70.135.144

IP Geolocation

Around the globe, industry-leading organizations use IPinfo's geolocation data to create efficient, enjoyable, and secure online experiences for their users. These IP geolocation insights lead to better conversion rates, improved customer satisfaction, and much more with our API that's built for low latency responses.

Useful for Fraud PreventionLocalization

Top Hosting IPs in Central African Republic

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
41.223.184.591orangerca.com
197.242.179.621bgfibankca.com

Reverse IP API

Our Hosted Domains API, or Reverse IP API returns a full list of domains that are hosted on a single IP address. These domains are ordered based on host.io domain ranking.

Useful for Data Enrichment

Mobile Carriers in Central African Republic 2

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Orange512197.242.180.0
TC256169.239.97.0

Mobile Carrier Detection

Our Mobile Carrier Detection API allows resolution of IP address to carrier, and our database provides information on every mobile IP’s carrier name, country code, and network code.

Useful for CybersecurityData Enrichment

Top VPN Providers in Central African Republic

No VPNs detected in Central African Republic.

VPN data

Our Privacy Detection API detects various methods used to mask a user's true IP address, including VPN detection, proxy detection, tor, relay usage, or a connection via a hosting provider, which could potentially be used to tunnel traffic, and mask the true IP address.

Useful for Fraud PreventionDigital Media and Entertainment