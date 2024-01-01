ASNs in Ghana — 124
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS30986
|Scancom Limited
|isp
|1,065,216
|AS29614
|Ghana Telecommunications Company Limited
|isp
|163,840
|AS37074
|University of Ghana
|education
|32,768
|AS37313
|Ghana Government (Ministry of Communications)
|government
|16,384
|AS327947
|Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology
|education
|16,384
|AS327886
|Central University College
|education
|16,384
|AS37350
|Dimension Data Ltd
|isp
|9,216
|AS37012
|Comsys (GH) Limited
|isp
|8,960
|AS33786
|K-Net
|isp
|8,192
|AS328532
|Valley View University
|education
|8,192
|AS328224
|University of Energy and Natural Resources
|education
|8,192
|AS328212
|THE UNIVERSITY OF CAPE COAST
|education
|8,192
|AS328184
|UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH AND ALLIED SCIENCES
|education
|8,192
|AS29340
|SP ECHO GHANA LIMITED
|isp
|8,192
|AS37030
|Airtel Ghana Limited
|isp
|7,936
|AS37140
|Airtel Ghana Limited
|isp
|7,424
|AS327814
|Ecoband Ltd
|isp
|6,144
|AS37570
|Fidelity Bank Limited
|business
|4,096
|AS37263
|University of Education, Winneba
|education
|4,096
|AS328439
|GHANA INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT AND PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION - GIMPA
|education
|4,096