Ghana

Ghana

Nearby countries: NigeriaIvory CoastBurkina FasoBeninTogo
Map of Ghana

Summary

ASNs
124
IPs
2,205,274 (1% pingable)
Router IPs
3,049
Hosting IPs
1,146
Mobile Carriers
3
VPN Providers
2
Registry
AFRINIC

ASNs in Ghana 124

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS30986Scancom Limitedisp1,065,216
AS29614Ghana Telecommunications Company Limitedisp163,840
AS37074University of Ghanaeducation32,768
AS37313Ghana Government (Ministry of Communications)government16,384
AS327947Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technologyeducation16,384
AS327886Central University Collegeeducation16,384
AS37350Dimension Data Ltdisp9,216
AS37012Comsys (GH) Limitedisp8,960
AS33786K-Netisp8,192
AS328532Valley View Universityeducation8,192
AS328224University of Energy and Natural Resourceseducation8,192
AS328212THE UNIVERSITY OF CAPE COASTeducation8,192
AS328184UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH AND ALLIED SCIENCESeducation8,192
AS29340SP ECHO GHANA LIMITEDisp8,192
AS37030Airtel Ghana Limitedisp7,936
AS37140Airtel Ghana Limitedisp7,424
AS327814Ecoband Ltdisp6,144
AS37570Fidelity Bank Limitedbusiness4,096
AS37263University of Education, Winnebaeducation4,096
AS328439GHANA INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT AND PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION - GIMPAeducation4,096

Important Routers in Ghana

IP Address City ASN
80.87.78.82AccraAS29614
80.87.78.74AccraAS29614
197.159.139.189AccraAS37012
197.157.64.227AccraAS37271
196.44.100.209KumasiAS327814
196.201.61.220AccraAS30986
102.211.168.38AccraAS327727
80.87.78.78AccraAS29614
196.201.62.220AccraAS30986
41.190.90.8KumasiAS37140
41.139.59.5AccraAS35091
41.211.9.186AccraAS35091
154.65.16.57AccraAS37727
41.211.3.241AccraAS35091
41.139.7.206TemaAS35091
197.255.127.43AccraAS37074
197.255.127.163AccraAS37074
197.255.127.44AccraAS37074
197.221.94.106AccraAS37350
45.222.208.145TakoradiAS37282
41.215.166.229AccraAS37030
196.44.100.67AccraAS327814
197.253.122.66AccraAS37313
196.44.100.41KumasiAS327814
196.44.100.234KumasiAS327814

Top Cities in Ghana

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Kumasi1,143,55520817102.176.105.0
Accra909,638431,265102.125.125.122
Tema39,38910342102.176.104.252
Takoradi27,15910220102.176.65.64
Anloga17,4450102.219.104.0
Ho12,203631102.176.49.24
Medina Estates11,637353102.176.65.2
Sunyani9,64022102.176.65.96
Cape Coast8,267310154.160.5.136
Winneba4,23114154.160.82.0

Top Hosting IPs in Ghana

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
197.253.67.105103imah.gov.gh
197.253.67.103103abcma.gov.gh
197.253.67.10496beda.gov.gh
197.253.124.9891atiwaeast.gov.gh
197.253.68.6589nadmo.gov.gh
196.44.104.18775primeglobalproperties.com
196.44.104.18843acacityfarmsltd.com
169.255.56.15730fmwrs.org
169.255.56.10330lambatcs.com
41.191.97.11218agritopgh.com
196.29.238.117siliconhousegh.com
45.222.212.5813netcryptdata.com
45.222.207.7513trucks4rentals.com
45.222.207.7412schoolcablimited.com
196.10.215.810sagepetroleumgh.com
197.253.124.819kelnigvg.com
196.29.238.28sarponggh.com
102.22.10.1008smartsmsgh.com
45.222.207.787bytepaymaster.com
102.22.10.1016kochaapp.com
197.255.125.2106ugsrcwelfarescheme.org
197.253.124.1076ohcs.gov.gh
197.253.67.155sou.gov.gh
154.172.195.174ucnmplfcoa.com
41.222.233.2494telesol4g.net

Mobile Carriers in Ghana 3

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
AirtelTigo395,520197.190.0.0
MTN44,544154.160.0.0
Vodafone4,864102.176.101.0

Top VPN Providers in Ghana

Provider gh based VPN IPs Example IP Address
NordVPN35176.53.176.2
Surfshark4196.44.118.84

