New Zealand

New Zealand

Map of New Zealand

Summary

ASNs
737
IPs
6,907,704 (7% pingable)
Router IPs
50,277
Hosting IPs
186,089
Mobile Carriers
3
VPN Providers
21
Registry
APNIC

ASNs in New Zealand 737

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS9500One New Zealand Group Limitedisp868,352
AS4771Spark New Zealand Trading Ltd.isp681,984
AS9790Two Degrees Networks Limitedisp610,304
AS4768One New Zealand Group Limitedisp308,992
AS236552degrees Networks Limitedisp198,912
AS17435Vodafone Next Generation Services Limitedisp196,608
AS38793Two Degrees Mobile Limitedisp131,072
AS55850Mercury NZ Limitedisp108,288
AS56030Voyager Internet Ltd.isp101,888
AS4648Global-Gateway Internetisp74,496
AS9889Two Degrees Mobile Limitedisp66,048
AS9431The University of Aucklandeducation66,048
AS38305The University of Otagoeducation65,792
AS9433Massey Universityeducation65,536
AS45946Air New Zealand Limitedbusiness65,536
AS24398Auckland University of Technologyeducation65,536
AS45172Jade Software Corporation Christchurch ASNbusiness65,280
AS4770ICONZ Ltdhosting64,256
AS45177Devoliisp59,904
AS9432University of Canterburyeducation49,664

Important Routers in New Zealand

IP Address City ASN
116.251.184.34AucklandAS55850
49.255.75.70AucklandAS4826
210.55.204.22AucklandAS4648
116.251.184.182AucklandAS55850
104.74.128.29AucklandAS20940
104.74.128.33AucklandAS20940
103.26.202.136AucklandAS55850
116.251.185.234HamiltonAS55850
116.251.184.22AucklandAS55850
60.234.8.50AucklandAS9790
175.45.102.238AucklandAS4826
116.251.185.39HamiltonAS55850
14.137.0.1AucklandAS55850
114.23.3.231AucklandAS56030
101.98.0.123ChristchurchAS9790
131.203.253.193ChristchurchAS9790
120.138.31.131AucklandAS45179
131.203.114.145AucklandAS9790
203.98.50.1AucklandAS4768
101.98.0.130AucklandAS9790
114.134.0.186MangereAS45267
101.98.0.129AucklandAS9790
114.134.0.184MangereAS45267
114.110.33.122WellingtonAS18119
120.136.58.203HamiltonAS23838

Top Cities in New Zealand

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Auckland4,059,19319510,726100.169.94.128
Wellington851,31255898100.168.182.0
Christchurch398,928331,152101.100.130.0
Hamilton254,33427404101.100.130.104
Palmerston North114,81811415101.100.139.57
Dunedin105,9271156101.100.134.128
Rotorua87,02311104101.100.137.52
Fendalton77,07224103.126.122.0
Favona72,78117103.105.113.64
Timaru67,230627101.100.138.104

Top Hosting IPs in New Zealand

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
210.55.30.6755,996redstagtimberlab.nz
112.109.71.917,219villageearthworksnz.co.nz
120.138.23.252,871tematau-a-maui.com
112.109.67.2411,758opsec.co.nz
103.248.176.1401,557interspeed.nz
103.16.180.2031,524nzobesitysurgery.com
49.50.249.401,209ecosalvaging.co.nz
103.250.232.931,196solvexelectrical.co.nz
103.18.56.86883questinsurance.com
202.191.33.100807hamplumb.nz
103.96.117.68786itcompany.nz
103.250.232.122775everythinggolf.co.nz
103.96.117.73704sneakerclean.co.nz
103.16.181.61678wangarattarealestate.com
103.250.232.52665uptik.nz
202.89.39.8653naturalhormonetherapy.co.nz
103.250.232.50648rfcadet.org.nz
103.250.232.89633brazilianjiujitsu.co.nz
103.96.117.52629zttr.co.nz
120.138.18.169614balcluthanissan.co.nz
49.50.249.34587bushijutsu.co.nz
103.250.232.10586albernyinteriors.com
103.18.56.120583mobilitygisborne.co.nz
49.50.249.113568powertoolbatteries.org.nz
103.96.117.53563aplusplasterers.co.nz

Mobile Carriers in New Zealand 3

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Vodafone270,592121.72.47.0
2degrees270,080101.100.128.0
Spark132,096115.188.209.0

Top VPN Providers in New Zealand

Provider nz based VPN IPs Example IP Address
NordVPN101116.90.74.69
Private Internet Access96179.61.240.187
ProtonVPN42116.90.74.180
TunnelBear28223.165.65.38
Mullvad24103.75.11.86
Surfshark10180.149.231.166
FastVPN8116.90.74.200
FrootVPN5180.149.231.133
Anonine VPN5180.149.231.132
BoxPN VPN5180.149.231.131

