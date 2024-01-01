|AS9500
|One New Zealand Group Limited
|isp
|868,352
|AS4771
|Spark New Zealand Trading Ltd.
|isp
|681,984
|AS9790
|Two Degrees Networks Limited
|isp
|610,304
|AS4768
|One New Zealand Group Limited
|isp
|308,992
|AS23655
|2degrees Networks Limited
|isp
|198,912
|AS17435
|Vodafone Next Generation Services Limited
|isp
|196,608
|AS38793
|Two Degrees Mobile Limited
|isp
|131,072
|AS55850
|Mercury NZ Limited
|isp
|108,288
|AS56030
|Voyager Internet Ltd.
|isp
|101,888
|AS4648
|Global-Gateway Internet
|isp
|74,496
|AS9889
|Two Degrees Mobile Limited
|isp
|66,048
|AS9431
|The University of Auckland
|education
|66,048
|AS38305
|The University of Otago
|education
|65,792
|AS9433
|Massey University
|education
|65,536
|AS45946
|Air New Zealand Limited
|business
|65,536
|AS24398
|Auckland University of Technology
|education
|65,536
|AS45172
|Jade Software Corporation Christchurch ASN
|business
|65,280
|AS4770
|ICONZ Ltd
|hosting
|64,256
|AS45177
|Devoli
|isp
|59,904
|AS9432
|University of Canterbury
|education
|49,664