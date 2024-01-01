ASNs in Norfolk Island — 2
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS45168
|Norfolk Telecom, GBE
|business
|768
|AS38234
|Norfolk Island Data Services
|inactive
|0
ASNs
ASNs assigned to resource holders registered in this country
|2
IPs
IP addresses geolocated by IPinfo in this country
|111 (65% pingable)
Router IPs
IP addresses belonging to Routers in this country
|1
Hosting IPs
IP addresses with domains pointing to them in this country
|2
Mobile Carriers
Mobile Carriers with IP addresses geolocated in this country
|—
VPN Providers
VPN Providers with exit nodes in this country
|—
Registry
Regional Internet Registry (RIR) that manages the allocation and registration of Internet number resources within this country
|APNIC
|City
|IPs in City
|ASNs in City
|Routers in City
|Example IP Address
|Kingston
|111
|1
|1
|104.28.125.80
|IP Address
|Hosted Domain Count
|Example Domain
|104.28.29.73
|2
|timwoolsey.com