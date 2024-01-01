Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Learn more
Norfolk Island

Norfolk Island

Nearby countries: AustraliaNew ZealandVanuatuNew CaledoniaTonga
Map of Norfolk Island

Summary

ASNs
2
IPs
111 (65% pingable)
Router IPs
1
Hosting IPs
2
Mobile Carriers
VPN Providers
Registry
APNIC

ASNs in Norfolk Island 2

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS45168Norfolk Telecom, GBEbusiness768
AS38234Norfolk Island Data Servicesinactive0

ASN data

ASN details for every IP address and every ASN's related domains, allocation date, registry name, total number of IP addresses, and assigned prefixes.

Useful for Cybersecurity

Important Routers in Norfolk Island

No Routers detected in Norfolk Island.

ASN data

ASN details for every IP address and every ASN's related domains, allocation date, registry name, total number of IP addresses, and assigned prefixes.

Useful for Cybersecurity

Top Cities in Norfolk Island

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Kingston11111104.28.125.80

IP Geolocation

Around the globe, industry-leading organizations use IPinfo's geolocation data to create efficient, enjoyable, and secure online experiences for their users. These IP geolocation insights lead to better conversion rates, improved customer satisfaction, and much more with our API that's built for low latency responses.

Useful for Fraud PreventionLocalization

Top Hosting IPs in Norfolk Island

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
104.28.29.732timwoolsey.com

Reverse IP API

Our Hosted Domains API, or Reverse IP API returns a full list of domains that are hosted on a single IP address. These domains are ordered based on host.io domain ranking.

Useful for Data Enrichment

Mobile Carriers in Norfolk Island

No Mobile Carriers detected in Norfolk Island.

Mobile Carrier Detection

Our Mobile Carrier Detection API allows resolution of IP address to carrier, and our database provides information on every mobile IP’s carrier name, country code, and network code.

Useful for CybersecurityData Enrichment

Top VPN Providers in Norfolk Island

No VPNs detected in Norfolk Island.

VPN data

Our Privacy Detection API detects various methods used to mask a user's true IP address, including VPN detection, proxy detection, tor, relay usage, or a connection via a hosting provider, which could potentially be used to tunnel traffic, and mask the true IP address.

Useful for Fraud PreventionDigital Media and Entertainment