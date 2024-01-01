Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Learn more
Vanuatu

Vanuatu

Nearby countries: AustraliaFijiSolomon IslandsNew CaledoniaNorfolk Island
Map of Vanuatu

Summary

ASNs
14
IPs
25,278 (9% pingable)
Router IPs
58
Hosting IPs
133
Mobile Carriers
2
VPN Providers
Registry
APNIC

ASNs in Vanuatu 14

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS9249Telecom Vanuatu Limitedisp6,656
AS43357Owl Limitedhosting3,072
AS45935Wantok Network Limitedisp2,816
AS132429Digicel Vanuatu LTDisp1,536
AS23959Owl Limitedhosting768
AS132254PRIMA DC LIMITEDbusiness512
AS132228Vanuatu Governmentgovernment512
AS45495Interchange Ltd.isp256
AS136996Pacific Networkshosting256
AS133383Vanuatu Government,government256
AS132797Vanuatu Internet Exchange (VIX)business256
AS136949Engineering Business Services Limitedinactive0
AS132548SPIMinactive0
AS131166Wantok Network Limitedinactive0

ASN data

ASN details for every IP address and every ASN's related domains, allocation date, registry name, total number of IP addresses, and assigned prefixes.

Useful for Cybersecurity

Important Routers in Vanuatu

IP Address City ASN
202.80.32.65Port-VilaAS9249
180.222.210.137Port-VilaAS45935
180.222.211.5Port-VilaAS45935
180.222.210.142Port-VilaAS45935
103.226.22.246Port-VilaAS133383
180.222.211.1Port-VilaAS45935
180.222.211.9Port-VilaAS45935
180.222.211.13Port-VilaAS45935
180.222.210.133Port-VilaAS45935
103.226.23.2Port-VilaAS132228
180.222.210.129Port-VilaAS45935
103.25.229.67Port-VilaAS132797
202.80.32.78Port-VilaAS9249
202.80.47.230Port-VilaAS9249
202.80.40.44Port-VilaAS9249
180.222.211.6Port-VilaAS45935
202.80.42.26Port-VilaAS9249
202.80.42.18Port-VilaAS9249
202.80.33.188Port-VilaAS9249
202.80.42.10Port-VilaAS9249
180.222.211.14Port-VilaAS45935
202.80.33.242Port-VilaAS9249
103.20.232.236Port-VilaAS132429
202.80.33.234Port-VilaAS9249
180.222.211.10Port-VilaAS45935

ASN data

ASN details for every IP address and every ASN's related domains, allocation date, registry name, total number of IP addresses, and assigned prefixes.

Useful for Cybersecurity

Top Cities in Vanuatu

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Port-Vila25,278758103.100.10.0

IP Geolocation

Around the globe, industry-leading organizations use IPinfo's geolocation data to create efficient, enjoyable, and secure online experiences for their users. These IP geolocation insights lead to better conversion rates, improved customer satisfaction, and much more with our API that's built for low latency responses.

Useful for Fraud PreventionLocalization

Top Hosting IPs in Vanuatu

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
103.100.10.1159buggyfunrental.com.vu
202.80.33.217lapitavanuatu.vu
202.80.33.137smile.com.vu
202.80.32.2273tvl.net.vu
103.7.197.1393vvl.vu
103.16.15.92vanuatu-ferry.com
202.80.33.442tvl.vu
113.11.246.52oasisvanuatu.com
103.16.15.62milikemu.com
202.80.33.462vanuatu.com.vu
113.11.242.512atom.vu
14.1.70.1442hongkin.net
113.11.242.852bankamb.com
113.11.246.891tfsanto.vu
116.251.240.701agin.im
202.80.33.201yelopeij.vu
180.222.210.2231vasvanuatu.com
180.222.210.2241cw.com.vu
202.80.43.2541shefa.vu
103.75.20.21cga.vu
103.36.144.1321pitcooffice.net
113.11.246.2131sanders.vu
103.226.22.981teamjohnson.online
103.20.233.611massv.vu
180.222.210.101telsat.vu

Reverse IP API

Our Hosted Domains API, or Reverse IP API returns a full list of domains that are hosted on a single IP address. These domains are ordered based on host.io domain ranking.

Useful for Data Enrichment

Mobile Carriers in Vanuatu 2

Carrier IP Address Count Example IP Address
Digicel256103.75.21.0
Smile256202.80.34.0

Mobile Carrier Detection

Our Mobile Carrier Detection API allows resolution of IP address to carrier, and our database provides information on every mobile IP’s carrier name, country code, and network code.

Useful for CybersecurityData Enrichment

Top VPN Providers in Vanuatu

No VPNs detected in Vanuatu.

VPN data

Our Privacy Detection API detects various methods used to mask a user's true IP address, including VPN detection, proxy detection, tor, relay usage, or a connection via a hosting provider, which could potentially be used to tunnel traffic, and mask the true IP address.

Useful for Fraud PreventionDigital Media and Entertainment