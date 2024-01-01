ASNs in Vanuatu — 14
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS9249
|Telecom Vanuatu Limited
|isp
|6,656
|AS43357
|Owl Limited
|hosting
|3,072
|AS45935
|Wantok Network Limited
|isp
|2,816
|AS132429
|Digicel Vanuatu LTD
|isp
|1,536
|AS23959
|Owl Limited
|hosting
|768
|AS132254
|PRIMA DC LIMITED
|business
|512
|AS132228
|Vanuatu Government
|government
|512
|AS45495
|Interchange Ltd.
|isp
|256
|AS136996
|Pacific Networks
|hosting
|256
|AS133383
|Vanuatu Government,
|government
|256
|AS132797
|Vanuatu Internet Exchange (VIX)
|business
|256
|AS136949
|Engineering Business Services Limited
|inactive
|0
|AS132548
|SPIM
|inactive
|0
|AS131166
|Wantok Network Limited
|inactive
|0