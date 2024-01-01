ASNs in Turks and Caicos Islands — 2
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS22933
|Cable and Wireless, Turks and Caicos
|isp
|10,752
|AS394311
|Digicel Turks and Caicos Ltd
|isp
|4,864
ASNs
ASNs assigned to resource holders registered in this country
|2
IPs
IP addresses geolocated by IPinfo in this country
|16,390 (37% pingable)
Router IPs
IP addresses belonging to Routers in this country
|1,621
Hosting IPs
IP addresses with domains pointing to them in this country
|25
Mobile Carriers
Mobile Carriers with IP addresses geolocated in this country
|1
VPN Providers
VPN Providers with exit nodes in this country
|—
Registry
Regional Internet Registry (RIR) that manages the allocation and registration of Internet number resources within this country
|ARIN
|City
|IPs in City
|ASNs in City
|Routers in City
|Example IP Address
|Cockburn Harbour
|16,001
|3
|71
|142.54.204.0
|Cockburn Town
|389
|0
|104.28.197.45
|IP Address
|Hosted Domain Count
|Example Domain
|204.110.57.70
|7
|fcutc.com
|204.110.57.110
|2
|sharksound.pro
|65.255.60.100
|2
|tcihospital.tc
|65.255.55.182
|2
|ihctci.com
|63.130.182.194
|1
|mbacweather.com
|204.13.104.127
|1
|spvilla.net
|204.13.107.186
|1
|seacreations1.com
|65.255.55.198
|1
|interhealthcanada.tc
|65.255.55.10
|1
|securesevenstarsresort.com
|162.212.12.198
|1
|wihloxi03.com
|173.225.254.146
|1
|myftcionline.com
|204.110.57.80
|1
|habhelpdesk.com
|65.255.51.129
|1
|tusvenowners.com
|204.110.57.206
|1
|winecellar.tc
|209.236.50.123
|1
|rwiresidence.com
|173.225.254.75
|1
|oceanclubresortsirm.com
|204.110.62.106
|1
|turksandcaicosebanking.com
|Carrier
|IP Address Count
|Example IP Address
|Digicel Bermuda
|256
|204.110.59.0