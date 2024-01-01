Explore our IP Address Database Downloads for instant access to our IP address insights

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Nearby countries: Antigua and BarbudaSint MaartenBonaire, Saint Eustatius and Saba MontserratSaint Barthelemy
Map of Saint Kitts and Nevis

Summary

ASNs
9
IPs
28,480 (30% pingable)
Router IPs
29
Hosting IPs
30
Mobile Carriers
VPN Providers
Registry
ARIN

ASNs in Saint Kitts and Nevis 9

ASN Name Type ISP, business or hostingNumber of IPs
AS36290The Cable of St. Kittsisp14,592
AS549901337 Services LLCbusiness256
AS397382Eastern Caribbean Central Bankbusiness256
AS40249The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevisinactive0
AS400547The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevisinactive0
AS400328Intelligence Hosting LLCinactive0
AS399188City Wi-Fi Incinactive0
AS396416The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevisinactive0
AS204687A2 Networks Incinactive0

Important Routers in Saint Kitts and Nevis

IP Address City ASN
208.81.163.194BasseterreAS36290
208.81.163.174BasseterreAS36290
208.81.163.214BasseterreAS36290
205.214.203.51BasseterreAS11139
208.81.163.198BasseterreAS36290
208.81.163.202BasseterreAS36290
205.214.203.49BasseterreAS11139
208.81.163.210BasseterreAS36290
69.57.254.117BasseterreAS11139
205.214.203.42BasseterreAS11139
208.81.163.206BasseterreAS36290
204.16.8.10BasseterreAS36290
204.16.8.14BasseterreAS36290
208.81.163.170BasseterreAS36290
205.214.216.242BasseterreAS11139
208.81.163.134BasseterreAS36290
204.16.8.9BasseterreAS36290
204.16.8.68BasseterreAS36290
23.131.208.3BasseterreAS397382
208.81.163.193BasseterreAS36290
208.81.163.169BasseterreAS36290
205.214.203.97BasseterreAS11139
208.81.163.201BasseterreAS36290
69.57.254.152BasseterreAS11139
204.16.8.13BasseterreAS36290

Top Cities in Saint Kitts and Nevis

City IPs in City ASNs in City Routers in City Example IP Address
Basseterre24,599329104.28.109.65
Charlestown3,8770104.245.228.0
Newcastle40204.14.254.68

Top Hosting IPs in Saint Kitts and Nevis

IP Address Hosted Domain Count Example Domain
205.214.216.753micoonline.com
204.16.11.1582liamuiga.tv
69.57.254.2442skncustoms.com
205.214.216.842nationalcaribbeaninsuranceonline.com
69.57.254.2501gov-mclb.gov.kn
209.59.67.1401intergateway.com
205.214.216.1301sessionslc.net
69.57.238.991penandpapernevis.com
199.21.167.221caribestyle.com
69.57.254.1721webmail.gov.kn
69.57.254.1891energy.gov.kn
66.201.77.2001world-coins.com
208.87.144.1771sunislandclothes.com
205.217.224.1951sknhosting.net
216.211.197.511novelguide.org
208.87.145.2491dwalwyn.com
204.16.8.2051rgs.net
208.87.144.1911timesheetgenie.net
205.217.253.441nevapp.site
66.201.77.1961herakles-inc.com
205.214.216.861sknanb.net
204.16.8.1141skbrfdvmaxserver.com
208.81.163.1621ictbeacon.kn
205.214.216.13914csonline.com
208.70.93.1841joshuasimmonds.com

Mobile Carriers in Saint Kitts and Nevis

No Mobile Carriers detected in Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Top VPN Providers in Saint Kitts and Nevis

No VPNs detected in Saint Kitts and Nevis.

