ASNs in Saint Barthelemy — 3
|ASN
|Name
|Type
|Number of IPs
|AS399642
|IDNCOM
|isp
|768
|AS399280
|IDNCOM
|inactive
|0
|AS30077
|SB-IX
|inactive
|0
ASNs
ASNs assigned to resource holders registered in this country
|3
IPs
IP addresses geolocated by IPinfo in this country
|2,311 (9% pingable)
Router IPs
IP addresses belonging to Routers in this country
|16
Hosting IPs
IP addresses with domains pointing to them in this country
|—
Mobile Carriers
Mobile Carriers with IP addresses geolocated in this country
|—
VPN Providers
VPN Providers with exit nodes in this country
|—
Registry
Regional Internet Registry (RIR) that manages the allocation and registration of Internet number resources within this country
|ARIN
|City
|IPs in City
|ASNs in City
|Routers in City
|Example IP Address
|Gustavia
|2,311
|2
|3
|104.207.87.0